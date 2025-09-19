I know exactly how this Verizon customer feels after the carrier screwed up his iPhone 17 Pro order

iPhone 17 Pro received a more ominous response from the carrier. Ever wait all day for your new phone to arrive only to find out that your carrier screwed up your order and your device was left at the wrong address? That not only happened to me, but also to someone who had expected his new iPhone 17 Pro to arrive yesterday. While I had to give Verizon several earfuls and wait for an additional week before I got my Pixel 6 Pro , the guy who ordered thePro received a more ominous response from the carrier.

As a subscriber to Verizon for over two decades, predating the touchscreen smartphone era that started in 2007, I've had my share of ups and downs with the carrier. There was the time a rep put a case on my son's new LG smartphone and broke the buttons off the device. Even though he had to get a replacement after owning the phone for just one day, it was a refurbished model. Considering that it was the Verizon rep's fault and the phone was just purchased, my son should have received a brand new unit.





I also got upset at Verizon back in January 2022, when I ordered my Pixel 6 Pro from the carrier's app. At the time, I lived in upstate New York, and there were two similar addresses, one labeled North and the other labeled South. Many of you know the excitement of waiting for your new phone on the date it is supposed to arrive. On the day my new Pixel was supposed to arrive, I excitedly waited for a delivery truck that never came.









After finally getting through to Verizon , it turned out that the carrier failed to put the exact address I gave them on the order. As a result, the shipping label didn't specify North or South for the address and so my eagerly-awaited device was delivered to someplace that even Verizon couldn't specify. Finally, after about a week, Verizon had the phone sent to me. That was a tough week to get through.

Verizon subscriber with the username _DarkestBunny On Reddit, asubscriber with the username wrote that "Verizon is terrible" and said that he regrets pre-ordering the iPhone 17 Pro from the nation's largest carrier. His phone was shipped to the wrong address (sound familiar?). When he finally got through to customer service, all they would tell him was that they had opened a ticket on the incident. And that's after he had to deal with three AI chatbots and a phone call before he could speak to a real person.

Verizon customer pre-ordered his new iPhone inside the Verizon store and specified that he wanted his phone shipped to that very store. As it turns out, shipping of his phone has been delayed and Verizon confirmed that the device will be shipped to the customer's home address, which he did not request. Another Verizon customer was thisclose to getting his new iPhone as he was notified that it was out for delivery. But for some reason, the shipment was called back. This is a strained relationship between Verizon and one of its customers, as he writes, "Waiting until Anothercustomer pre-ordered his new iPhone inside thestore and specified that he wanted his phone shipped to that very store. As it turns out, shipping of his phone has been delayed andconfirmed that the device will be shipped to the customer's home address, which he did not request. Anothercustomer was thisclose to getting his new iPhone as he was notified that it was out for delivery. But for some reason, the shipment was called back. This is a strained relationship betweenand one of its customers, as he writes, "Waiting until AT&T to have them in stock and leaving."

As noted, I've lived through this issue personally, as have several of the Verizon subscribers mentioned in this story. But another Verizon subscriber just found out this morning that his new iPhone was not only shipped to the wrong address, it was shipped to the wrong address two states away!





Not everyone ends up on the phone with Verizon because their phone was shipped to the wrong address. Miracles do happen, as one did in the following case: "Mine was also being delivered to the wrong address. Luckily, they left a 'we missed you' note and didn’t drop it off. I recognized the building in the picture and saw the FedEx person a couple of houses down. I ran out and flagged them to get my phone."

