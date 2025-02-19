The smaller Galaxy Watch 7 variant is an epic bargain at $130 off, but only for a limited time
Samsung wearables are easily among the best smartwatches on the market, offering various health and wellness-oriented features, premium design, and the convenience of Wear OS. Well, guess what? One of the brand's latest timepieces, the 40mm Galaxy Watch 7, has just become a must-have with Woot's exceptional bargain.
Don't fancy the idea of buying a brand-new timepiece without an actual manufacturer's warranty? Well, Amazon also sells the 40mm Bluetooth-only Galaxy Watch for 25% off its original price, dropping it to about $225. While the price cut isn't as attractive, you get a one-year manufacturer warranty.
The dual-band GPS support is a welcome upgrade, delivering better accuracy to users working out in big cities. Speaking of which, the timepiece boasts various workout-oriented features, including multiple built-in sports apps, auto workout detection, energy score, and more.
While testing the Samsung wearable (see our Galaxy Watch 7 review for details), we noticed its heart rate accuracy has been improved significantly compared. The sleep tracking feature also benefits from AI algorithms, which estimate sleep latency and other metrics.
If you don't mind the short battery life, the Galaxy Watch 7 may make you plenty happy. At its current $130 discount, the timepiece is undoubtedly an attractive pick, especially for Samsung phone users. Get yours at Woot and save big!
For a limited time (until February 25 or earlier if sold out), this buddy sells for 43% off its $299.99 original price. That brings it down to only $169.99! The unit is in brand-new condition, too. However, it only comes in the Cream colorway and doesn't support LTE connectivity. Another thing to keep in mind is that you get a 90-day Woot Limited warranty with your smartwatch purchase.
The Galaxy Watch 7 runs on Wear OS 5, which comes with AI features like sensor data analysis. It helps deliver personalized health information, suggestions for workout routines, and more. But it's not just the AI that makes this unit a sensible pick (especially at that price). The model features a gorgeous 1.3-inch Super AMOLED display with always-on functionality and respectable brightness levels. On top of that, it has a premium design that should appeal to many Samsung fans.
What about battery life? Well, this is one area where this buddy can't beat the best Garmin watches. The model offers about 24 hours of use between charges, which is far less than what the Venu 3 delivers.
