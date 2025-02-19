Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

The smaller Galaxy Watch 7 variant is an epic bargain at $130 off, but only for a limited time

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Deals Galaxy Watch
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A Galaxy Watch 7 model on a person's wrist, set against a dark background.
Samsung wearables are easily among the best smartwatches on the market, offering various health and wellness-oriented features, premium design, and the convenience of Wear OS. Well, guess what? One of the brand's latest timepieces, the 40mm Galaxy Watch 7, has just become a must-have with Woot's exceptional bargain.

For a limited time (until February 25 or earlier if sold out), this buddy sells for 43% off its $299.99 original price. That brings it down to only $169.99! The unit is in brand-new condition, too. However, it only comes in the Cream colorway and doesn't support LTE connectivity. Another thing to keep in mind is that you get a 90-day Woot Limited warranty with your smartwatch purchase.

Save $130 on the Galaxy Watch 7, 40mm

$169 99
$299 99
$130 off (43%)
The Galaxy Watch 7 is an epic bargain in its smaller 40mm variant. Currently, Woot lets you buy the timepiece with Bluetooth connectivity in Cream for only $169.99, saving you an epic $130. The smartwatch comes with a 90-day warranty. This promo won't last for long, so act fast.
Buy at Woot

Galaxy Watch 7, 40mm: $75 off at Amazon

$75 off (25%)
The 40mm Galaxy Watch 7 is also on sale at Amazon. Over here, you get to save a more modest $75. On the bright side, you receive a one-year manufacturer's warranty for more peace of mind. At the time of writing, only the model in Cream is $75 off.
Buy at Amazon

Don't fancy the idea of buying a brand-new timepiece without an actual manufacturer's warranty? Well, Amazon also sells the 40mm Bluetooth-only Galaxy Watch for 25% off its original price, dropping it to about $225. While the price cut isn't as attractive, you get a one-year manufacturer warranty.

The Galaxy Watch 7 runs on Wear OS 5, which comes with AI features like sensor data analysis. It helps deliver personalized health information, suggestions for workout routines, and more. But it's not just the AI that makes this unit a sensible pick (especially at that price). The model features a gorgeous 1.3-inch Super AMOLED display with always-on functionality and respectable brightness levels. On top of that, it has a premium design that should appeal to many Samsung fans.

The dual-band GPS support is a welcome upgrade, delivering better accuracy to users working out in big cities. Speaking of which, the timepiece boasts various workout-oriented features, including multiple built-in sports apps, auto workout detection, energy score, and more.

While testing the Samsung wearable (see our Galaxy Watch 7 review for details), we noticed its heart rate accuracy has been improved significantly compared. The sleep tracking feature also benefits from AI algorithms, which estimate sleep latency and other metrics.

Recommended Stories
What about battery life? Well, this is one area where this buddy can't beat the best Garmin watches. The model offers about 24 hours of use between charges, which is far less than what the Venu 3 delivers.

If you don't mind the short battery life, the Galaxy Watch 7 may make you plenty happy. At its current $130 discount, the timepiece is undoubtedly an attractive pick, especially for Samsung phone users. Get yours at Woot and save big!
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Samsung Galaxy Watch - Deals History
85 stories
19 Feb, 2025
The smaller Galaxy Watch 7 variant is an epic bargain at $130 off, but only for a limited time
05 Feb, 2025
Get the timeless Galaxy Watch 6 Classic with LTE at a jaw-dropping 40% discount at Amazon
28 Jan, 2025
This bonkers new Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic deal will make you forget about the Galaxy Watch 7
22 Jan, 2025
Amazon surprisingly makes the 4G LTE-enabled Galaxy Watch FE cheaper than ever
02 Jan, 2025
Check out this first-of-a-kind opportunity to save big on a Samsung Galaxy Watch FE with LTE!
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Verizon customers will face financial consequences because of the company's short-sightedness
Verizon customers will face financial consequences because of the company's short-sightedness
T-Mobile users can get iPhone 16 for the price of a budget phone (no new line) [UPDATED]
T-Mobile users can get iPhone 16 for the price of a budget phone (no new line) [UPDATED]
There has never been a worse time to be a T-Mobile customer with a OnePlus phone
There has never been a worse time to be a T-Mobile customer with a OnePlus phone
This Verizon customer used a simple trick to get a big monthly rate discount, and so could you
This Verizon customer used a simple trick to get a big monthly rate discount, and so could you
Sticking with T-Mobile? These users say it all comes down to one thing
Sticking with T-Mobile? These users say it all comes down to one thing
Samsung Galaxy tri-foldable only available in select markets, will not feature crease improvements
Samsung Galaxy tri-foldable only available in select markets, will not feature crease improvements

Latest News

Google TV continues to bleed free channels, but there’s some good news too
Google TV continues to bleed free channels, but there’s some good news too
Verizon customers will face financial consequences because of the company's short-sightedness
Verizon customers will face financial consequences because of the company's short-sightedness
Affordable Pixel 7a is a true budget delight at 34% off
Affordable Pixel 7a is a true budget delight at 34% off
Samsung Galaxy tri-foldable only available in select markets, will not feature crease improvements
Samsung Galaxy tri-foldable only available in select markets, will not feature crease improvements
Do not install Android 15 on your Motorola phone
Do not install Android 15 on your Motorola phone
Pixel users will soon converse with Google Search's AI Mode to get answers from the home screen
Pixel users will soon converse with Google Search's AI Mode to get answers from the home screen
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless