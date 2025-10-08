Siri scandal returns: Apple under fresh investigation in France

Paris prosecutor opens investigation into Siri recordings

Apple also has to deal with a class action lawsuit in France, which was also triggered partially by the complaint. Another lawsuit on the topic in the US was concluded in January of this year with a settlement of $95 million, paying up to $20 per Siri-enabled device.

Apple claimed that the settlement of the US class-action lawsuit didn't mean it admitted any wrongdoing. The Cupertino giant's statement insists that the iPhone wasn't listening to users and that Apple wasn't selling data.





Do you trust Apple with your voice data? Yes, I trust Apple No, I’m concerned about privacy Not sure... Yes, I trust Apple 13.33% No, I’m concerned about privacy 73.33% Not sure... 13.33%

The situation with Siri recordings

Investigations are not done with the Siri issue







