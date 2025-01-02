Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

You might be entitled to a share of Apple's $95 million Siri-spying settlement

By
3comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
iOS Apple
Siri is spelled out surrounded by Apple devices that support the digital assistant.
In an interesting development, Apple today agreed to pay $95 million to settle a 5-year-old civil lawsuit that accused the tech giant of using its digital assistant Siri to spy on customers using the iPhone and other Apple devices. The suit alleged that for over a decade, Apple used Siri to record conversations on the iPhone and other Apple devices that were equipped with the digital assistant.

The lawsuit says that the recordings by Siri took place even when the assistant wasn't activated using the "Hey Siri" trigger words. The plaintiffs claimed in the lawsuit that Apple shared some of the conversations recorded by Siri with advertisers. This was done in an attempt to help the companies advertising sell their products to consumers more likely to be receptive to purchasing the products being sold by these firms.

By settling the lawsuit, Apple avoids having to acknowledge any wrongdoing. U.S. District Judge Jeffrey White still has to sign off on the settlement and a February 14th court date (not the kind of Valentine's Day date that the judge was hoping for) has been proposed to review the agreement.

In iOS 18.2 Siri gained ChatGPT integration with Apple Intelligence. | Image credit-PhoneArena - You might be entitled to a share of Apple&#039;s $95 million Siri-spying settlement
In iOS 18.2 Siri gained ChatGPT integration with Apple Intelligence. | Image credit-PhoneArena

If the settlement is approved, millions of consumers who owned an iPhone or other Apple devices from Sept. 17, 2014, through the end of last year are eligible to file a claim. It is estimated that each consumer could receive up to $20 for each Siri-equipped device covered by the settlement that he or she owns. Only 3% to 5% of eligible Apple customers are expected to file a claim and there will be a limit of five Siri-equipped devices that each consumer will be allowed to receive compensation for.

As typical in a Class-Action suit, it is the lawyers, not the defendants, who come out padding their wallets. The attorneys who filed the suit are asking for up to $29.6 million to cover their fees and other expenses. As for Apple, the company saved big bucks by deciding to settle. If the case had gone to trial and Apple had been found guilty of violating wiretapping and other privacy laws, it could have been on the hook for as much as $1.5 billion.

Apple introduced Siri with the unveiling of the iPhone 4s in October 2011. In 2019, Apple was accused of sending conversations recorded via Siri to contractors to grade Siri's performance without the consent of those being recorded. This was done in an effort to help Apple improve its digital assistant. Some of the recordings supposedly sent to contractors to be graded included the sound of couples having sex or engrossed in personal conversations.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Leaked iPhone 17 Pro image shows first front design change since iPhone 14 Pro
Leaked iPhone 17 Pro image shows first front design change since iPhone 14 Pro
T-Mobile will terminate 5G internet service if it suspects you don't need it
T-Mobile will terminate 5G internet service if it suspects you don't need it
T-Mobile subscriber buys new phone and ends up with a used refurbished unit
T-Mobile subscriber buys new phone and ends up with a used refurbished unit
Do not update your Meta Quest headset if it’s been sitting for a while
Do not update your Meta Quest headset if it’s been sitting for a while
T-Mobile employee dashes hope about launch of its most exciting offering
T-Mobile employee dashes hope about launch of its most exciting offering
Google may soon let Pixel devices on Android 15 sync notifications without the need for WiFi
Google may soon let Pixel devices on Android 15 sync notifications without the need for WiFi

Latest News

Stunning rumor has Qualcomm moving Snapdragon production to Samsung Foundry from TSMC
Stunning rumor has Qualcomm moving Snapdragon production to Samsung Foundry from TSMC
Apple is adding new warning labels on its AirTags due to safety concern legal violations
Apple is adding new warning labels on its AirTags due to safety concern legal violations
Updated Galaxy S25 Ultra renders correct a previous mistake
Updated Galaxy S25 Ultra renders correct a previous mistake
Samsung Galaxy S24's series will reportedly get faster fingerprint unlocking with One UI 7 beta
Samsung Galaxy S24's series will reportedly get faster fingerprint unlocking with One UI 7 beta
Check out this first-of-a-kind opportunity to save big on a Samsung Galaxy Watch FE with LTE!
Check out this first-of-a-kind opportunity to save big on a Samsung Galaxy Watch FE with LTE!
Samsung brings its Galaxy Fit 3 to the US: a feature-packed fitness tracker for $60
Samsung brings its Galaxy Fit 3 to the US: a feature-packed fitness tracker for $60
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless