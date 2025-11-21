Google Pixel 9 Pro - $350 OFF!
Trending:
Check out the best Black Friday deals here!
Check out the best Black Friday deals here!
Don't wait — score the lowest prices of the year on many of the best gadgets around.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7's 512GB version just got a surprise price drop – and you might want to act fast

Amazon’s latest Galaxy Z Fold 7 deal favors one version – and it’s the one power users will want.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Deals Black Friday Galaxy Z Series
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Galaxy Z Fold 7's 512GB version just got a surprise price drop – and you might want to act fast
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is an incredible foldable phone, where Samsung has refined its approach to this type of device almost to an unbelievable level. Now, Amazon is offering an extremely good deal on the 512GB variant of the foldable in Jetblack color for Black Friday. This discount is even better than the discount the 256GB version is getting, which isn't small either.  

Galaxy Z Fold 7 512GB in Jetblack now 22% off at Amazon 


22% off at Amazon on 512GB Galaxy Z Fold 7 in Jetblack

$463 off (22%)
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is Samsung's best foldable thus far and one of the best book-style foldables on the market at the moment. Currently, all versions of the foldable are seeing great Black Friday deals on Amazon; however, the deal is even better if you choose to go for the 512GB version in Jetblack color. Now is the time to act and get this usually super-expensive device at a lower price!
Buy at Amazon


Amazon often has different discounts for different versions of the product: be it the storage size or the color. A good deal hunter is going to spot the exact storage configuration and color that's going to bring you the best discount, and in this case, it's the Jetblack color option with 512GB of storage. 

Usually retailing at $2,199.99, the device in this config can now be yours with a significant 22% discount. And nowadays, with those high-resolution images, videos, and all sorts of fancy things, you may actually need more storage, so it's a good investment for longevity. 

In our Galaxy Z Fold 7 review, we find that this one is the foldable to get in 2025. It's refined, equipped with a super-fast chip, and has an exquisite design, beating even Chinese makers in terms of thinness. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is also quite popular, bringing Samsung to the top of the foldable game as it once was. 

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy, the same chip that powers the company's 2025 flagship lineup, the Galaxy S25 series. Both the inner and outer displays of the foldable phone are now bigger in comparison to its predecessor: at 6.5 and 8 inches, respectively. 

Samsung has equipped the foldable with new multitasking abilities as well. On top of it all, the foldable features a powerful triple camera system with a 200MP main camera. The main camera is finally on par with the Galaxy S25 Ultra's, for a flagship performance in the camera department that foldable fans deserve. 

All in all, the Fold is ideal for people who want an eye-catching design, a foldable form factor, and epic multitasking abilities on the go. 

Unlimited plans for $15/mo at Mint!

$180
$360
$180 off (50%)
Mint Mobile is also offering an incredible bargain for those seeking unlimited data! The carrier's latest deal lets you grab any unlimited plan for just $15/mo, bringing the 12-month Unlimited plan to $180 instead of $360.
Buy at Mint Mobile
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15272 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.webp
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.
Read the latest from Iskra Petrova
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Discontinued Feature (Samsung)

by RxCourier9534 •

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 13

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 10
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Ultra loyal Verizon customer got a "slap in the face" as a gift for 25th anniversary
Ultra loyal Verizon customer got a "slap in the face" as a gift for 25th anniversary
T-Mobile shows rare humility and discloses a weakness
T-Mobile shows rare humility and discloses a weakness
Galaxy S26 vs iPhone 17 specs comparison chart reveals a clear winner
Galaxy S26 vs iPhone 17 specs comparison chart reveals a clear winner
New T-Mobile CEO has everyone on the edge of their seats with new teaser [UPDATED]
New T-Mobile CEO has everyone on the edge of their seats with new teaser [UPDATED]
New option on T-Mobile website may have spoiled its upcoming Un-carrier event
New option on T-Mobile website may have spoiled its upcoming Un-carrier event
Galaxy S26 Ultra's new secret feature is the coolest thing Samsung has done in years
Galaxy S26 Ultra's new secret feature is the coolest thing Samsung has done in years

Latest News

The truth behind the OnePlus 15 camera backlash
The truth behind the OnePlus 15 camera backlash
A simple WhatsApp security flaw exposed billions of phone numbers - yours might be among them
A simple WhatsApp security flaw exposed billions of phone numbers - yours might be among them
Amazon has the Apple M4-powered iPad Pro 11 on sale at a towering $400 off with 5G and 1TB storage
Amazon has the Apple M4-powered iPad Pro 11 on sale at a towering $400 off with 5G and 1TB storage
Xiaomi boss warns: phone prices in 2026 will most likely be higher than in 2025
Xiaomi boss warns: phone prices in 2026 will most likely be higher than in 2025
Galaxy S26 Ultra's new secret feature is the coolest thing Samsung has done in years
Galaxy S26 Ultra's new secret feature is the coolest thing Samsung has done in years
These Garmin smartwatches are now watching your health more closely
These Garmin smartwatches are now watching your health more closely
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless