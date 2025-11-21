The Galaxy Z Fold 7's 512GB version just got a surprise price drop – and you might want to act fast
Amazon’s latest Galaxy Z Fold 7 deal favors one version – and it’s the one power users will want.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is an incredible foldable phone, where Samsung has refined its approach to this type of device almost to an unbelievable level. Now, Amazon is offering an extremely good deal on the 512GB variant of the foldable in Jetblack color for Black Friday. This discount is even better than the discount the 256GB version is getting, which isn't small either.
Amazon often has different discounts for different versions of the product: be it the storage size or the color. A good deal hunter is going to spot the exact storage configuration and color that's going to bring you the best discount, and in this case, it's the Jetblack color option with 512GB of storage.
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy, the same chip that powers the company's 2025 flagship lineup, the Galaxy S25 series. Both the inner and outer displays of the foldable phone are now bigger in comparison to its predecessor: at 6.5 and 8 inches, respectively.
All in all, the Fold is ideal for people who want an eye-catching design, a foldable form factor, and epic multitasking abilities on the go.
Galaxy Z Fold 7 512GB in Jetblack now 22% off at Amazon
Amazon often has different discounts for different versions of the product: be it the storage size or the color. A good deal hunter is going to spot the exact storage configuration and color that's going to bring you the best discount, and in this case, it's the Jetblack color option with 512GB of storage.
Usually retailing at $2,199.99, the device in this config can now be yours with a significant 22% discount. And nowadays, with those high-resolution images, videos, and all sorts of fancy things, you may actually need more storage, so it's a good investment for longevity.
In our Galaxy Z Fold 7 review, we find that this one is the foldable to get in 2025. It's refined, equipped with a super-fast chip, and has an exquisite design, beating even Chinese makers in terms of thinness. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is also quite popular, bringing Samsung to the top of the foldable game as it once was.
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy, the same chip that powers the company's 2025 flagship lineup, the Galaxy S25 series. Both the inner and outer displays of the foldable phone are now bigger in comparison to its predecessor: at 6.5 and 8 inches, respectively.
Samsung has equipped the foldable with new multitasking abilities as well. On top of it all, the foldable features a powerful triple camera system with a 200MP main camera. The main camera is finally on par with the Galaxy S25 Ultra's, for a flagship performance in the camera department that foldable fans deserve.
All in all, the Fold is ideal for people who want an eye-catching design, a foldable form factor, and epic multitasking abilities on the go.
Follow us on Google News
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: