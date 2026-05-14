At $100 off, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 just became your new premium earbuds

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As flagship in-ear headphones, they deliver high-end audio with plenty of bass. If you don’t like how they sound out of the box, you can always adjust the audio to fit your taste via the EQ in the Sennheiser Smart Control app.While their active noise canceling isn’t quite on the same level as industry-leading top dogs like the Sony WF-1000XM6 or Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen), it still does a pretty solid job at silencing pesky low-frequency noises. You might hear keyboard clicks, but you shouldn’t hear the hum of your AC or the traffic outside.Meanwhile, with up to 30 hours of listening time with the case and fast charging that offers an additional hour after a quick eight-minute top-up, they pack enough power for the whole day and then some.Overall, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 are a tempting bargain at $100 off. If you agree and think they fit the bill, tap either the button at the beginning of the article or the one in the product box to save on a pair while the offer is still available.