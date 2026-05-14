At $100 off, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 just became your new premium earbuds
The earbuds offer exceptional sound, good ANC, and up to 30 hours of playback with the case.
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A woman wearing a pair of Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4. | Image by Sennheiser
As a music lover and one of PhoneArena’s elite deal hunters, I’m always looking for sweet offers on the best wireless earbuds on the market. When I saw Amazon offering a $100 discount on Sennheiser’s Momentum True Wireless 4, I just couldn’t resist writing a dedicated deal post for them.
After all, most top-tier earphones cost a fortune, and I think snagging $300 earbuds for just south of $200 is an unmissable opportunity. Not to mention, these aren’t just any earbuds, as they're Sennheiser’s top-of-the-line puppies.
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As flagship in-ear headphones, they deliver high-end audio with plenty of bass. If you don’t like how they sound out of the box, you can always adjust the audio to fit your taste via the EQ in the Sennheiser Smart Control app.
While their active noise canceling isn’t quite on the same level as industry-leading top dogs like the Sony WF-1000XM6 or Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen), it still does a pretty solid job at silencing pesky low-frequency noises. You might hear keyboard clicks, but you shouldn’t hear the hum of your AC or the traffic outside.
Meanwhile, with up to 30 hours of listening time with the case and fast charging that offers an additional hour after a quick eight-minute top-up, they pack enough power for the whole day and then some.
Overall, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 are a tempting bargain at $100 off. If you agree and think they fit the bill, tap either the button at the beginning of the article or the one in the product box to save on a pair while the offer is still available.
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