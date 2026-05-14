Compact yet loud JBL Flip 7 Bluetooth speaker becomes a sub-$100 steal on Amazon

Oh, it’s also tough as nails, boasting an extremely high IP68 dust and water resistance rating. This means it has complete protection against dust particles and can even withstand full submersion in up to 4.92 feet of water for 30 minutes. In other words, you can take it anywhere from the beach to the nearby forest, having peace of mind that it can survive sand, rain showers, and whatever else Mother Nature throws at it.But do you know what the most impressive JBL Flip 7 feature is? The price. Or, to be more accurate, its current price on Amazon. Yep, this handsome fella has received the discount treatment and is now available for less than $100, which is $50 off its usual cost.Factor in that you can tailor the audio to your preferences via the EQ in the JBL Portable companion app and pair it with other speakers via Auracast, and I’m sure you see the value this bad boy brings for just south of $100. Therefore, don’t miss out and get yours at this bargain price while the deal is still up for grabs.