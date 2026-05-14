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Compact yet loud JBL Flip 7 Bluetooth speaker becomes a sub-$100 steal on Amazon

The speaker packs a punch and is tough as nails. Don't miss out!

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Preslav Mladenov
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JBL Flip 7 carried outdoors.
JBL Flip 7 carried outdoors. | Image by JBL

Not everyone needs a huge party speaker with a fancy light show and sound loud enough to make your neighbors hate you forever. Some just want a solid-sounding audio device they can easily throw in their backpack and hit the road. The JBL Flip 7 is exactly that.

Ranking among the best Bluetooth speakers on the market, it’s quite compact — measuring just 7.2 inches wide and about 2.7 inches tall. At the same time, it packs a serious — for its size, of course — 35W punch, divided between a dedicated woofer for deep bass and a tweeter for crisp, clear vocals.

JBL Flip 7: Now 33% OFF on Amazon!

$50 off (33%)
Right now, you can snag the JBL Flip 7 for under $100 on Amazon thanks to a sweet 33% discount. Considering the loud sound and durability packed into such a small frame, it's a total steal at this price. Don't overthink it and just grab one for less while you still can!
Buy at Amazon
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Oh, it’s also tough as nails, boasting an extremely high IP68 dust and water resistance rating. This means it has complete protection against dust particles and can even withstand full submersion in up to 4.92 feet of water for 30 minutes. In other words, you can take it anywhere from the beach to the nearby forest, having peace of mind that it can survive sand, rain showers, and whatever else Mother Nature throws at it.

But do you know what the most impressive JBL Flip 7 feature is? The price. Or, to be more accurate, its current price on Amazon. Yep, this handsome fella has received the discount treatment and is now available for less than $100, which is $50 off its usual cost.

Factor in that you can tailor the audio to your preferences via the EQ in the JBL Portable companion app and pair it with other speakers via Auracast, and I’m sure you see the value this bad boy brings for just south of $100. Therefore, don’t miss out and get yours at this bargain price while the deal is still up for grabs.

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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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