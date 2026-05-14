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Amazon slashes $100 off the 11-inch iPad Pro (M5) with 256GB storage

This is one of the best tablets money can buy and is worth every penny.

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Preslav Mladenov
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A close-up of the iPad Pro (M5).
A close-up of the iPad Pro (M5). | Image by PhoneArena

In the market for Apple’s latest iPad Pro? Amazon is currently selling the 11-inch model of Cupertino’s M5-powered beast for $100 off its MSRP. This means you can treat yourself to a Wi-Fi-only unit with 256GB of storage for just south of $900.

Just keep in mind that this promo has been available for some time now. While I don’t expect it to expire immediately, I still encourage you to pull the trigger as soon as possible—preferably now—as the tablet offers unbeatable value at its current price.

iPad Pro M5, 11-inch, 256GB: Now $100 OFF on Amazon!

$100 off (10%)
Grab the 256GB iPad Pro (M5) for less than $900 at Amazon, which is currently shaving $100 off the price of the 11-inch model. This high-performance tablet is built to last for years, providing an insane amount of power that ensures you can run any app on the App Store. It also boasts a stunning display, making it a top choice for catching up with the latest episodes of your favorite TV series. Don't miss out!
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Yes, I know—$900 isn’t exactly budget-friendly. But it’s also worth noting that you aren’t getting a run-of-the-mill tablet here. The iPad Pro (M5) is the absolute best iPadOS-powered device you can currently get, and it is rivaled only by the Galaxy Tab S11, Samsung’s 11-inch flagship tablet.

All that means you’re getting a can-do-it-all device that can easily become your workhorse during the day and your go-to entertainment device when it’s finally time to kick back and relax on your couch.

The M5 silicon inside is the same chipset Apple uses in its entry-level MacBook Pro, though, since this is the 256GB model, you get one fewer performance core. The version in the laptop has four performance and six efficiency cores, whereas the 256GB and 512GB variants of the iPad Pro M5 come with three performance and six efficiency cores. But don’t let that stop you from getting this fella, as I’m sure you won’t even notice the difference—the tablet is just that powerful.

With this being an iPad Pro, you also get to enjoy Apple’s stunning Tandem OLED display, which delivers breathtaking visuals with vibrant colors. And let’s not forget the fancy ProMotion, which provides a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz. So whether you’re playing games or just browsing PhoneArena’s latest tech news, everything will feel blazing-fast.

As you can see, the iPad Pro with the M5 chip is absolutely worth your hard-earned cash. It’s also a solid choice if you need a dependable tablet that will remain relevant for years to come. So, if it fits the bill, don’t miss out and save $100 on this performance beast today!

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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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