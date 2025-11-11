High-end Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 headphones receive hefty 44% discount ahead of Black Friday

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 11" 22% off!

It appears today is a great day to be in the market for new high-end headphones. More specifically, to be on the lookout for headphones from Sennheiser. 

We already shared that Amazon is offering a massive 43% discount on the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4, which are the company’s flagship earbuds. That allows shoppers to score a pair for just under $200, saving them a whopping $150.

Sennheiser Momentum 4: Save $200!

$200 off (44%)
An early Black Friday deal on Amazon slashes a whole $200 off the Sennheiser Momentum 4, allowing you to upgrade your listening experience for just under $250. These rank among the best headphones on the market, offering top-quality sound and effective ANC. If that's not enough, they're extremely comfy and offer up to 60 hours of playback. Act fast and save big while you can!
Buy at Amazon

However, if you prefer headphones to earbuds, you may want to check out Amazon’s deal on the Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 cans instead. These high-end puppies are currently selling for 44% off their price, which means you can snag them for less than $250. Normally, they go for about $450, so you’ll score sweet savings of $200 if you hurry and take advantage of this deal. Plus, all color options are selling at this discount, letting you grab the model that’ll best fit your style. If that’s not an unmissable offer, we don’t know what is!

Just like the earbuds, they also rank among the best headphones money can buy, making them a real treat at their sub-$250 price. Offering top-quality sound out of the box, complemented by a comfy, lightweight design with soft ear pads and cushioned headband, they offer a premium listening experience that only high-end headphones like the Sony WH-1000XM6 and Bose QuietComfort Ultra can compete with.

It’s a similar thing with their ANC. With their adaptive active noise canceling, they can mute a big portion of the world, all while adjusting the strength based on your surroundings. However, while capable, they’re still a bit behind Sony’s and Bose’s premium options in that regard.

That said, they just blow their competitors out of the water in terms of battery life. Delivering up to whopping 60 hours of playback with ANC disabled, they offer some of the best battery life in the segment. And while their listening time drops when you use them with their ANC turned on, you’ll  enjoy up to 56 hours of playtime, which is still pretty incredible.

So, yeah! The Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 just tick all the right boxes. A premium sound — check; effective ANC — check; comfy design, complemented by a bonkers battery life — check and check. Plus, you can tailor both their audio and ANC strength to your taste within their Sennheiser Smart Control companion app, which is yet another highlight. Therefore, if you feel these are the perfect headphones for you, don’t miss out! Tap the deal button in this article and save while the offer lasts!

