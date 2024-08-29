See every Galaxy Z Fold 6 nook and cranny from up-close in its most intimate photo-session yet

Save $100 on Galaxy Tab S9 FE!
By
Samsung
Now that we've had some time with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 to cover all the essentials, we decided to turn our attention to the finer things in life. So, we poured ourselves a glass of wine, switched our fancy camera gear on, and got to work photographing every nook and cranny of the Fold 6.

Here you'll find the fruits of our labor, namely:
  • First gallery: multiple up-close and personal shots of the Galaxy Z Fold 6's design – we've painstakingly photographed each and every little detail on its exterior, from the hinge, to the camera lens, the buttons, port, the display crease, everything!
  • Second gallery: comparison shots between the Fold 6 and its major rivals and predecessors (from the Fold 3 on). These photos will give you a realistic impression of how the Fold 6's dimensions and design style stack up against its predecessors and main competitors.
  • Third gallery: here you'll find our Galaxy Z Fold 6 lifestyle photographs – the pictures that show the Fold 6 in a more natural context. These photos are from our in-depth Fold 6 review and our early hands-on experience.

Up-close and personal gallery


Rad Slavov
Rad Slavov is the Editor-in-Chief at PhoneArena. He joined the media in 2008, right on the cusp of the modern smartphone revolution. Through time and perseverance, he amassed a great deal of knowledge and industry know-how, allowing him to guide and organize the company's growing line-up of talented content creators and ever-expanding content portfolio.





