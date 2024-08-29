See every Galaxy Z Fold 6 nook and cranny from up-close in its most intimate photo-session yet
Now that we've had some time with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 to cover all the essentials, we decided to turn our attention to the finer things in life. So, we poured ourselves a glass of wine, switched our fancy camera gear on, and got to work photographing every nook and cranny of the Fold 6.
Up-close and personal gallery
Here you'll find the fruits of our labor, namely:
- First gallery: multiple up-close and personal shots of the Galaxy Z Fold 6's design – we've painstakingly photographed each and every little detail on its exterior, from the hinge, to the camera lens, the buttons, port, the display crease, everything!
- Second gallery: comparison shots between the Fold 6 and its major rivals and predecessors (from the Fold 3 on). These photos will give you a realistic impression of how the Fold 6's dimensions and design style stack up against its predecessors and main competitors.
- Third gallery: here you'll find our Galaxy Z Fold 6 lifestyle photographs – the pictures that show the Fold 6 in a more natural context. These photos are from our in-depth Fold 6 review and our early hands-on experience.
Up-close and personal gallery
Sign up or log in to continue reading
Here are some perks you can enjoy with your PhoneArena account:
- Access exclusive members-only articles
- Join the conversation in community discussions
- Submit your own reviews and share your experience
Already have an account? Log in
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: