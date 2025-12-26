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Galaxy S26: satellite powers and better 5G thanks to the new Exynos modem 5410

This new chip allows voice and video calls over satellite.

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Samsung Galaxy S Series
Digital drawing of a chipset.
The Galaxy S26 phones will be the first in the world to pack a 2nm chipset – the Exynos 2600 which we discussed in detail some days ago. Even Qualcomm's latest and greatest, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, is built on a 3nm process node. The lesser the number, the more advanced the chipset (as a rule of thumb).

But that's not the end of the story here. We already told you how the Exynos 2600 comes paired with an in-house GPU this time around, but now, let's talk about the new Exynos Modem 5410.

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Up in the sky



So, The Exynos 2600 doesn't have a built-in modem, so it needs an external one. Samsung has now introduced the Exynos Modem 5410 to pair with it.

The Exynos Modem 5410 is Samsung's latest 5G modem, made using a 4nm process. This helps it use less power than previous modems, while still delivering fast, stable connectivity.

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One of its key features is support for three types of satellite communication:

  • LTE DTC
  • NB-IoT NTN
  • NR-NTN

These allow the modem to provide reliable service even in remote areas. LTE DTC handles voice calls, NB-IoT NTN allows basic text messages and location sharing through satellites, and NR-NTN enables higher-quality connections like video calls.

Speedy and secure


The modem also supports 5G NR dual connectivity across both sub-6 GHz (FR1) and mmWave (FR2) bands. This lets it reach download speeds up to 14.79Gbps when using both bands together, or up to 11.2Gbps on FR1 alone. The combination of these technologies promises faster and smoother connections while keeping power use low.

On the security side, the Exynos 5410 uses a Root of Trust-based system and a Security Processor to protect sensitive data like device IDs and encryption keys. It also supports hybrid cryptography designed to handle future threats from quantum computing, making communications safer and more reliable.

Overall, the Exynos Modem 5410 should provide strong, stable, and secure 5G connectivity, even in challenging environments, while using less power than older modems.

Which feature of the Galaxy S26 excites you most?
The 2nm Exynos 2600 chipset.
36.55%
The in-house GPU.
4.2%
The new modem.
11.34%
Satellite connectivity.
47.9%
238 Votes

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Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
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