Trade In your old phone at ecoATM

Android 17 may come with a fix for Gboard’s worst feature

Writing with the stock Android keyboard may become a whole lot less annoying.

0
Ilia Temelkov
By
Android Software updates Google
Add as a preferred source on Google
Google Pixel 10 Pro XL
Google Pixel 10 Pro XL’s default keyboard may get better with Android 17. | Image by PhoneArena
Smartphone keyboards are among the apps we rarely even notice, but when we have to pay attention, it’s usually because of some sort of an issue. Google’s stock keyboard is not an exception, with many users complaining about a particular issue that may finally get resolved on Android 17.

Android 17 may allow you to disable the pesky Gboard globe icon



Users of Google’s Gboard have been complaining about the globe icon that allows them to change the language and takes space at the bottom-right of the display. After the many complaints, it appears that the company may finally allow users to completely disable the icon once and for all.

The change was spotted by Android Authority while digging through the Android 17 QPR1 beta 3. In it, Google has added a keyboard setting that allows users to disable the so-called “keyboard switch key.”

How do you prefer to change the language on your smartphone’s keyboard?
0 Votes


Alternative methods



If you’re using multiple languages in Gboard, you may worry about how you’ll change them, but the option will still exist. While the globe key disappears from the bottom right corner when the switch is off, you can still change languages and even move to a different keyboard app through the space key.

Recommended For You
To use the feature, you just need to long press on the space key on Gboard, which gets you to a redesigned keyboard switcher interface. In it, you can choose between languages, other keyboards, and extra input methods.

Limited options



While Gboard itself allows switching keyboards that way, third-party keyboards may not have the same feature. Once you switch to SwiftKey, for example, you wouldn’t be able to easily switch back to Gboard if you have deactivated the globe icon. 

Considering this is a beta release of Android 17, it’s likely that Google still hasn’t decided on the final version of how the feature works and the keyboard switcher interface. Still, the option to remove the globe icon will be appreciated by many, which is why Google should probably stick to that choice.
Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART
$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/344-200/PA-ITemelkov-Profile-2.webp
Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
Read the latest from Ilia Temelkov
Recommended For You
COMMENTS (0)
Latest Discussions
Galaxy S26+ Dial Pad
by readdriver • 2
Huawei Mate XT on T-Mobile Call echos
by ECPirate37 • 1
Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone
by menooch18 • 2
Discover more from the community
Popular stories
This is what the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide will look like
This is what the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide will look like
Trump T1 Phone appears to be a mid-range phone from beloved Android manufacturer
Trump T1 Phone appears to be a mid-range phone from beloved Android manufacturer
This is Apple’s next best iPhone: all screen, no bezels, and certainly no Dynamic Island
This is Apple’s next best iPhone: all screen, no bezels, and certainly no Dynamic Island
T-Mobile is apparently fundamentally changing
T-Mobile is apparently fundamentally changing
Customers slowly handing more power to AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon
Customers slowly handing more power to AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon
T-Mobile users can now get a first taste of a new era
T-Mobile users can now get a first taste of a new era
Latest News
Federal employees forced to load app on work phones with pre-installed praise for Trump
Federal employees forced to load app on work phones with pre-installed praise for Trump
Internal turbulence at Apple could make the Apple Watch feel all but abandoned this year
Internal turbulence at Apple could make the Apple Watch feel all but abandoned this year
Apple's iPad Air 13 (M4) is already entering impulse buy territory at new record low price
Apple's iPad Air 13 (M4) is already entering impulse buy territory at new record low price
Samsung’s Galaxy phone division revolts as other employees rush to buy supercars
Samsung’s Galaxy phone division revolts as other employees rush to buy supercars
If you hurry, the versatile Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus can be yours at this unbeatable Memorial Day price
If you hurry, the versatile Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus can be yours at this unbeatable Memorial Day price
Late Galaxy S26 launch and early iPhone 17e success led to a Samsung-Apple draw in Europe in Q1
Late Galaxy S26 launch and early iPhone 17e success led to a Samsung-Apple draw in Europe in Q1