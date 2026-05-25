Android 17 may come with a fix for Gboard’s worst feature
Writing with the stock Android keyboard may become a whole lot less annoying.
Google Pixel 10 Pro XL’s default keyboard may get better with Android 17. | Image by PhoneArena
Smartphone keyboards are among the apps we rarely even notice, but when we have to pay attention, it’s usually because of some sort of an issue. Google’s stock keyboard is not an exception, with many users complaining about a particular issue that may finally get resolved on Android 17.
While Gboard itself allows switching keyboards that way, third-party keyboards may not have the same feature. Once you switch to SwiftKey, for example, you wouldn’t be able to easily switch back to Gboard if you have deactivated the globe icon.
Considering this is a beta release of Android 17, it’s likely that Google still hasn’t decided on the final version of how the feature works and the keyboard switcher interface. Still, the option to remove the globe icon will be appreciated by many, which is why Google should probably stick to that choice.
Android 17 may allow you to disable the pesky Gboard globe icon
Users of Google’s Gboard have been complaining about the globe icon that allows them to change the language and takes space at the bottom-right of the display. After the many complaints, it appears that the company may finally allow users to completely disable the icon once and for all.
The change was spotted by Android Authority while digging through the Android 17 QPR1 beta 3. In it, Google has added a keyboard setting that allows users to disable the so-called “keyboard switch key.”
How do you prefer to change the language on your smartphone’s keyboard?
Alternative methods
If you’re using multiple languages in Gboard, you may worry about how you’ll change them, but the option will still exist. While the globe key disappears from the bottom right corner when the switch is off, you can still change languages and even move to a different keyboard app through the space key.
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To use the feature, you just need to long press on the space key on Gboard, which gets you to a redesigned keyboard switcher interface. In it, you can choose between languages, other keyboards, and extra input methods.
Limited options
While Gboard itself allows switching keyboards that way, third-party keyboards may not have the same feature. Once you switch to SwiftKey, for example, you wouldn’t be able to easily switch back to Gboard if you have deactivated the globe icon.
Considering this is a beta release of Android 17, it’s likely that Google still hasn’t decided on the final version of how the feature works and the keyboard switcher interface. Still, the option to remove the globe icon will be appreciated by many, which is why Google should probably stick to that choice.
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