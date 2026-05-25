Android 17 may come with a fix for Gboard’s worst feature

Android 17

How do you prefer to change the language on your smartphone’s keyboard? I only use one language, so I don’t change it I don’t mind the globe icon I prefer holding the space bar Vote 0 Votes

Alternative methods









Recommended For You

Limited options





Android 17

If you’re using multiple languages in Gboard, you may worry about how you’ll change them, but the option will still exist. While the globe key disappears from the bottom right corner when the switch is off, you can still change languages and even move to a different keyboard app through the space key.To use the feature, you just need to long press on the space key on Gboard, which gets you to a redesigned keyboard switcher interface. In it, you can choose between languages, other keyboards, and extra input methods.While Gboard itself allows switching keyboards that way, third-party keyboards may not have the same feature. Once you switch to SwiftKey, for example, you wouldn’t be able to easily switch back to Gboard if you have deactivated the globe icon.Considering this is a beta release of, it’s likely that Google still hasn’t decided on the final version of how the feature works and the keyboard switcher interface. Still, the option to remove the globe icon will be appreciated by many, which is why Google should probably stick to that choice.