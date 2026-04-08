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I’m ignoring the Google Pixel 11 AI hype because its modem switch is the real deal

Google will probably show off new AI features for the Pixel 11 this year, but that's not what you should be looking forward to.

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Google Pixel 10 Pro XL front
The Google Pixel 10 Pro XL launch focused heavily on AI features. | Image by PhoneArena
The Google Pixel 11 series, coming out later this year, is finally getting an upgrade that has been a long time coming. Google has, according to some reports, decided to replace the Exynos modem in the Tensor G6 with a MediaTek chip instead, something that might be the most important upgrade for the entire lineup.

AI on smartphones just isn’t exciting


Of course, Google will almost certainly introduce more new AI features for the Pixel 11 phones. And, though some of these can be useful and entertaining at times, most smartphone users still do not find AI on phones to be important enough. It has yet to become the important deciding factor for a purchase that smartphone manufacturers are hoping to make it into.

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Summarizing an email is okay but not something I couldn’t live without. Holding or even attending a call for me? That’s much more useful, but still not enough to make me choose one smartphone over another.

Pixel 11 should fix its most basic feature




If the Tensor G6 does get a MediaTek M90 modem instead of an Exynos option, then Google’s flagships might finally catch up to rivals like the Galaxy S26 Ultra and the iPhone 17 Pro Max. As it stands, even the Pixel 10 phones fall woefully behind other phones when it comes to efficiency and cellular reception.

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3DMark Extreme(High)Higher is better3DMark Extreme(Low)Higher is betterGeekbench 6
Single Higher is better		Geekbench 6
MultiHigher is better
Google Pixel 10 Pro XL3355
2580
2316
6260
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra7801
3741
3753
11259
Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max5987
3841
3775
9749
View all


Placing calls and establishing a stable connection are the most basic features of phones, no matter how fast their processors might be or how capable their cameras are. AI just isn’t there yet, but a modem switch could genuinely help the Pixel 11 compete on a more equal footing with Samsung and Apple rivals stateside.

Give the people what they want


For some Pixel users, network reception and quality has never been a problem. Others, however, grew tired of the low signals and overheating or lagging.

What upgrade do you personally wish to see for the Pixel 11 phones?
7 Votes


I’ve always admired the Pixel phones from a distance. They’ve never appealed to me enough to make me want to buy one. I know some of you swear by them, so I’m hoping this modem upgrade might be enough to sway people like me to give them a chance as well.

One thing’s for certain in my mind, this will be a much more important upgrade than any new AI feature Google shows off this year. Modern AI is remarkable, but it’s not a factor that can really blow most customers away and influence their purchasing decisions.

Good 5G performance, on the other hand, definitely is.

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Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
Read the latest from Abdullah Asim

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