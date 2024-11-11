Patent shows details about Samsung's approach to tri-fold foldable phones
Up Next:
Samsung is one of the companies that really loves innovating. Now it seems the company may have gotten bored with simple foldable phones like the Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Z Flip 6, and is reported to also be working on its first tri-fold foldable phones.
Recently, rumors about Samsung's tri-fold phone have been emerging from the internet's dark corners. There's a leak about the device launching next year, and now, a patent (via MSPowerUser) provides additional details about how the device may be.
The device features adhesive layers and stainless steel or glass support plates to make the screen sturdy both in folded and unfolded states. Also, the patent includes an anti-reflective system based on a layer of synthetic resin.
The patent was filed back in 2021, but it only got approved now in November 2024. There could be more technologies developed after the filing of this patent, and it's likely that some of the strategies described here are also in use in current foldables, including the Fold and Flip.
However, not being the first isn't going to stop Samsung. The tech giant is facing a lot of competition for its foldables, and I do believe it's time for it to push innovation and stir the hearts of tech enthusiasts with excitement once more. I think Samsung can do it, and I'm looking forward to seeing the tri-fold phone in action.
Recently, rumors about Samsung's tri-fold phone have been emerging from the internet's dark corners. There's a leak about the device launching next year, and now, a patent (via MSPowerUser) provides additional details about how the device may be.
The patent focuses on the systems that the South Korea-based tech giant may use for the device. Foldable phones are generally more prone to damage (more mechanisms make them usually less durable than your straightforward glass sandwich). A device with three folds would need even more work done to ensure it's not going to break easily.
Samsung has patented a system of strategically placed openings to remedy the problem. The design would minimize the pressure on the screen during folding and unfolding. Also, the design makes it easier to extend the device's screen, which would limit the need for excessive force that could be damaging.
The device features adhesive layers and stainless steel or glass support plates to make the screen sturdy both in folded and unfolded states. Also, the patent includes an anti-reflective system based on a layer of synthetic resin.
On top of that, a "shield" under the screen would prevent small particles from getting in there. Also, a cushioning system may be implemented to protect the device from bumps or falls.
The patent was filed back in 2021, but it only got approved now in November 2024. There could be more technologies developed after the filing of this patent, and it's likely that some of the strategies described here are also in use in current foldables, including the Fold and Flip.
Recommended Stories
Samsung will unfortunately not be the first company to launch a tri-fold phone. Huawei won this race by introducing the Huawei Mate XT.
However, not being the first isn't going to stop Samsung. The tech giant is facing a lot of competition for its foldables, and I do believe it's time for it to push innovation and stir the hearts of tech enthusiasts with excitement once more. I think Samsung can do it, and I'm looking forward to seeing the tri-fold phone in action.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: