Google Pixel 9 with over 20% discount!
Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 reservations
Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Reserving a Galaxy S25 gives you a $50 Samsung Credit, extra savings of up to $1,250, and a chance to win $5,000!

Compact phones have a bright future with this lowkey genius Samsung invention

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Articles Display
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung Display Slidable Flex Vertical phone
Small phones with compact dimensions that are manageable both in the hand and in the pocket have become increasingly rare to find in the last couple of years. While Apple was still clinging to its 4.7-inchers, there was no dearth of compact phones to pick from, but now the choices can be counted on the fingers of one hand, and that includes both iOS and Android.

Tiny phones still have a lot of fans who appreciate their manageable size and unsurpassed ergonomics, but, given the relentless media and written content consumption we do all day every day on our phones, manufacturers simply decided that having a big screen trumps every other consideration when designing one. 

How can they square the vicious circle where people like both small phones and big displays? Enter Samsung and its new Slidable Flex Vertical phone concept, a low-key brilliant solution that could turn out to be everything that foldable phones didn't turn out to be.

Reserve your Galaxy S25 Ultra at Samsung!

Samsung has launched its reservation campaign for the Galaxy S25 Ultra! You can pre-reserve a unit, which will give you a $50 Samsung Credit and qualification for a sweepstakes. The prize is a $5,000 Samsung Credit. You can also receive up to $1,250 additional savings when you reserve a unit and pre-order one with enhanced trade-in credits and more!
Reserve at Samsung

Foldable phones couldn't deliver on the compact promise


The whole premise of phones with foldable displays, as initially envisioned and presented by their pioneer Samsung and then by the myriad of other makers that started developing and releasing bendy handsets, was that one will have a compact phone in their hand or pocket, ready to become one with a giant display when unfurled.

Foldable phones, however, are mostly big fat unwieldy blocks that are not quite manageable in the hand and in the pocket, as manufacturers had to put extra components like hinges on them, and only now with handsets like the Honor Magic V3 are they becoming thinner, lighter, and more manageable to use.


While the initial heft and thickness issues with foldables are gradually being resolved by the Chinese phone makers, the overall dimensions will remain an obstacle before ergonomics and said act of unfurling proved to be too much of a bother when a foldable is used as a daily driver. It, after all, requires occupying both hands with the act, so people simply started using the cover screen the vast majority of the time, and only rarely opened their expensive foldables during the hectic pace of their days. 

The fact that the cover screens of foldables are relatively small or with unorthodox aspect ratio was, surprisingly, not that much of a bother. In fact, respondents in our preferred phone screen size poll gave overwhelming preference to the compact and mid-size category, rather than the big 6.5+ inch category that proliferates these days.

Recommended Stories

What's your preferred screen size for a smartphone?

Vote View Result

Manufacturers are aware of that trending niche and started offering some options for small phone lovers. Apple, for instance, is still clinging to its smallish iPhone SE line, while Android phone makers like Vivo came up with choices like the powerful X200 Pro Mini that has a relatively small 6.3-inch display but a giant 5,700 mAh battery and a flagship 3nm processor. 



Samsung invents the future of small phones


Nothing, however, can compare to the ingenious creation that Samsung just showcased at the CES 2023 expo in Las Vegas. Amidst the usual slidable, rollable, and foldable IT OLED displays for tablets and laptops that we have now become accustomed to see, the Samsung Display subsidiary demonstrated a brand new and fresh concept phone.

Called the Slidable Flex Vertical, the phone goes from a tiny handset with 5.1-inch screen, to a big 6.7-inch phone that expands to the minimum screen diagonal that current flagships from Apple or Samsung offer.

Video Thumbnail
The Slidable Flex Vertical phone goes from a 5-incher to a big-screen phone | Video credit – Samsung Display

The concept phone's upper part simply slides up and down to adjust its screen size, offering both a compact and easy to use with one hand phone that sits tight in a pocket, and a large 6.7-inch screen for reading or media consumption when the situation really calls for it. What's more, this is simply a prototype that could be polished with time to become slimmer, lighter, and grow automatically with the press of a button.

This is arguably a better approach to having your compact phone with big screen cake and eating it than foldables that usually need to be force-opened with two hands, especially if users do 90% of the things they do on a phone on much smaller screens with relative ease.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/59-200/Daniel-P.jpg
Daniel Petrov Senior News Writer
Daniel, a devoted tech writer at PhoneArena since 2010, has been engrossed in mobile technology since the Windows Mobile era. His expertise spans mobile hardware, software, and carrier networks, and he's keenly interested in the future of digital health, car connectivity, and 5G. Beyond his professional pursuits, Daniel finds balance in travel, reading, and exploring new tech innovations, while contemplating the ethical and privacy implications of our digital future.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Pixel 80% charge limit arrived with the December update, but there’s a catch
Pixel 80% charge limit arrived with the December update, but there’s a catch
The iPhone SE will cease to exist. All hail the iPhone 16E
The iPhone SE will cease to exist. All hail the iPhone 16E
Amazon knocks 50% off the Garmin Epix Gen 2, turning it into a true bargain
Amazon knocks 50% off the Garmin Epix Gen 2, turning it into a true bargain
Leaked renders show off Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 in different shades of blue
Leaked renders show off Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 in different shades of blue
Google's discontinued Pixel Buds Pro are a 2025 bargain hunter's dream at this new record low price
Google's discontinued Pixel Buds Pro are a 2025 bargain hunter's dream at this new record low price
Best Buy's clearance deal makes the 16/256GB OnePlus 11 a no-brainer at $360 off
Best Buy's clearance deal makes the 16/256GB OnePlus 11 a no-brainer at $360 off

Latest News

All variants of this Android phone of the year candidate will have IP68/69 protection
All variants of this Android phone of the year candidate will have IP68/69 protection
Apple Intelligence continues to deliver fake news to iPhone users but you can turn this feature off
Apple Intelligence continues to deliver fake news to iPhone users but you can turn this feature off
Treat yourself to the hot new Soundcore Space One Pro at their first-ever discount while you can!
Treat yourself to the hot new Soundcore Space One Pro at their first-ever discount while you can!
Leaked renders show off Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 in different shades of blue
Leaked renders show off Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 in different shades of blue
Samsung is reportedly about to show Apple what AI is really all about
Samsung is reportedly about to show Apple what AI is really all about
Amount of iPhone storage needed for Apple Intelligence nearly doubles
Amount of iPhone storage needed for Apple Intelligence nearly doubles
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless