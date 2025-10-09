iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market

Samsung's Galaxy XR headset leaks in full, and it has the Apple Vision Pro in its sights

New renders and specs show the closest competitor to Apple's headset.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung AR-VR
Leaked marketing for Samsung’s Galaxy XR Headset
Leaked renders and specs of Samsung's upcoming Galaxy XR headset have surfaced, giving us our best look yet at the Apple Vision Pro competitor. The details paint a picture of a powerful, yet familiar, device that aims to undercut Apple on weight and, hopefully, price.

How is this different from what we've already seen?


We’re finally getting a clear picture of Samsung’s long-awaited "Project Moohan," and it looks like the company is taking direct aim at Apple. Thanks to an in-depth leak, we now have a collection of renders and screenshots for the officially named "Galaxy XR." Now, we've seen the headset before, thanks to Samsung’s own teases at events like the Galaxy S25 launch and Mobile World Congress. However, this is the first time we're seeing how the company is actually marketing it, giving us a real sense of the final product.

Unsurprisingly, the design doesn't reinvent the wheel. It sports two 4K micro-OLED displays, an adjustable head strap with a tightening knob, and an attached battery pack to keep the weight off your face. It’s clear Samsung is targeting the Meta Quest and Apple Vision Pro crowd rather than pushing for a futuristic smart glasses design just yet. The leak also gave us a peek at the "One UI XR" interface, which looks clean and straightforward, running on top of Google's new Android XR.

Why you should care

Images credit —Android Headlines 

This isn't just another VR headset; it's Samsung's official entry into the high-end XR battle, and its main target is the Apple Vision Pro. The Galaxy XR is actually a bit of a powerhouse on paper. Its micro-OLED panel packs nearly 6 million more pixels than the display in the Vision Pro, which is impressive. However, it’s powered by Qualcomm’s XR2+ Gen 2 processor, a chip that's already been around for a couple of years. It’s a bit of an odd choice, but hopefully it’s enough to deliver a smooth experience.

The biggest advantage for Samsung might be weight. The Galaxy XR allegedly comes in at 545 grams, which is noticeably lighter than Apple’s headset. For anyone who’s worn a Vision Pro for more than 30 minutes, you know how much of a difference that can make. The trade-off seems to be battery life, which is pegged at around two hours.

Do you think the Samsung Galaxy XR headset will sell better than the Apple Vision Pro?

Vote View Result

Will this be practical?


Honestly, this leak has me cautiously optimistic. The headset looks like a solid, well-thought-out device that addresses one of the biggest complaints about the Vision Pro: its weight. By offloading the battery to a separate pack and keeping the headset itself lighter, Samsung is making a practical choice that could win over a lot of people.

Recommended Stories

However, I'm a little concerned about the two-year-old processor. I won't pretend to be an expert in XR, but to my understanding, high-end XR demands a ton of power, and using a slightly dated chip could lead to performance issues down the road. Still, if Samsung can nail the software and—most importantly—price it competitively, the Galaxy XR could be the mainstream Vision Pro alternative we’ve been waiting for. I'm definitely eager to see how it performs in a real-world review.


Samsung&#039;s Galaxy XR headset leaks in full, and it has the Apple Vision Pro in its sights

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!

Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free

Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.webp
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

32% of you would buy an iPhone Pro Max, but the Air is the next top pick

by Iskra Petrova • 1

If you woke up to SOS mode on your Verizon phone, you weren't alone

by Tsveta Ermenkova • 1

October update fixes bugs on all compatible Pixel series except for one line

by Alan Friedman • 1
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

AT&T wants you to go all in and offers free iPhone upgrades for three years if you make the bet
AT&T wants you to go all in and offers free iPhone upgrades for three years if you make the bet
Budget Motorola Razr (2025) drops to its lowest price ever
Budget Motorola Razr (2025) drops to its lowest price ever
T-Mobile customers with 4G-only and early 5G phones will soon need to upgrade [UPDATED]
T-Mobile customers with 4G-only and early 5G phones will soon need to upgrade [UPDATED]
OnePlus 15: four awesome upgrades, and two disappointing downgrades to look out for
OnePlus 15: four awesome upgrades, and two disappointing downgrades to look out for
The magnificent OnePlus 13 is on sale at its highest discount before Prime Day
The magnificent OnePlus 13 is on sale at its highest discount before Prime Day
The first-ever Galaxy Tab S10 Lite discount makes Samsung's newest tablet an even smarter buy
The first-ever Galaxy Tab S10 Lite discount makes Samsung's newest tablet an even smarter buy

Latest News

Could Apple deliver more than what is expected in 2027?
Could Apple deliver more than what is expected in 2027?
JBL Xtreme 4 gets $102 price cut at Walmart
JBL Xtreme 4 gets $102 price cut at Walmart
Honor Magic 8 and 8 Pro leak reveals almost everything ahead of October 15 launch
Honor Magic 8 and 8 Pro leak reveals almost everything ahead of October 15 launch
The half-off Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is one of Amazon's greatest early Prime Day bargains
The half-off Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is one of Amazon's greatest early Prime Day bargains
Early October Prime Day deal slashes 47% off the Beats Studio Buds plunging them below $80
Early October Prime Day deal slashes 47% off the Beats Studio Buds plunging them below $80
Jony Ive's first big post-Apple device might be in serious trouble
Jony Ive's first big post-Apple device might be in serious trouble
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless