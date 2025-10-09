Samsung's Galaxy XR headset leaks in full, and it has the Apple Vision Pro in its sights

How is this different from what we've already seen?



We’re finally getting a clear picture of Samsung’s long-awaited "Project Moohan," and it looks like the company is taking direct aim at Apple. Thanks to an



Unsurprisingly, the design doesn't reinvent the wheel. It sports two 4K micro-OLED displays, an adjustable head strap with a tightening knob, and an attached battery pack to keep the weight off your face. It’s clear Samsung is targeting the Meta Quest and Apple Vision Pro crowd rather than pushing for a futuristic smart glasses design just yet. The leak also gave us a peek at the "One UI XR" interface, which looks clean and straightforward, running on top of Google's new Android XR.



How is this different from what we've already seen?

We're finally getting a clear picture of Samsung's long-awaited "Project Moohan," and it looks like the company is taking direct aim at Apple. Thanks to an in-depth leak, we now have a collection of renders and screenshots for the officially named "Galaxy XR." Now, we've seen the headset before, thanks to Samsung's own teases at events like the Galaxy S25 launch and Mobile World Congress. However, this is the first time we're seeing how the company is actually marketing it, giving us a real sense of the final product.

Images credit —Android Headlines



This isn't just another Apple Vision Pro . The Galaxy XR is actually a bit of a powerhouse on paper. Its micro-OLED panel packs nearly 6 million more pixels than the display in the Vision Pro , which is impressive. However, it’s powered by Qualcomm’s XR2+ Gen 2 processor, a chip that's already been around for a couple of years. It’s a bit of an odd choice, but hopefully it’s enough to deliver a smooth experience.



The biggest advantage for Samsung might be weight. The Galaxy XR allegedly comes in at 545 grams, which is noticeably lighter than Apple’s headset. For anyone who’s worn a Vision Pro for more than 30 minutes, you know how much of a difference that can make. The trade-off seems to be battery life, which is pegged at around two hours. This isn't just another VR headset ; it's Samsung's official entry into the high-end XR battle, and its main target is the. The Galaxy XR is actually a bit of a powerhouse on paper. Its micro-OLED panel packs nearly 6 million more pixels than the display in the, which is impressive. However, it’s powered by Qualcomm’s XR2+ Gen 2 processor, a chip that's already been around for a couple of years. It’s a bit of an odd choice, but hopefully it’s enough to deliver a smooth experience.The biggest advantage for Samsung might be weight. The Galaxy XR allegedly comes in at 545 grams, which is noticeably lighter than Apple’s headset. For anyone who’s worn afor more than 30 minutes, you know how much of a difference that can make. The trade-off seems to be battery life, which is pegged at around two hours.





Will this be practical?





Vision Pro : its weight. By offloading the battery to a separate pack and keeping the headset itself lighter, Samsung is making a practical choice that could win over a lot of people.



Recommended Stories Vision Pro alternative we’ve been waiting for. I'm definitely eager to see how it performs in a real-world review. Honestly, this leak has me cautiously optimistic. The headset looks like a solid, well-thought-out device that addresses one of the biggest complaints about the: its weight. By offloading the battery to a separate pack and keeping the headset itself lighter, Samsung is making a practical choice that could win over a lot of people.However, I'm a little concerned about the two-year-old processor. I won't pretend to be an expert in XR, but to my understanding, high-end XR demands a ton of power, and using a slightly dated chip could lead to performance issues down the road. Still, if Samsung can nail the software and—most importantly—price it competitively, the Galaxy XR could be the mainstreamalternative we’ve been waiting for. I'm definitely eager to see how it performs in a real-world review.











