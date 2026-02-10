iPhone 17 Pro goes viral in China and helps Apple grow 38% for the most surprising reason

iPhone 17

iPhone 17

Recommended For You

It’s not only about the color





iPhone 17

How do you choose the color of your phones? I always buy the new color I prefer neutral black or white phones I choose the brightest color available I don’t care about the color because I use cases Vote

Bold colors are a winner

On top of the visual appeal, the color resonates with Chinese consumers because of its name. In Mandarin, the word “orange” sounds similar to “success.” Many users on social media posted about buying Apple’s top-tier iPhone with well-wishes using the wordplay.That’s part of the reason for Apple’s record-breaking sales in China during the fourth quarter of last year. The company reported $26 billion in revenue in the region, which is a 38% jump in revenue year-over-year and now accounts for about a fifth of its total sales.Apple’s impressive growth in China is partially based on its unimpressive results in 2024, but the upgrade to thehardware is also part of the equation. That sparked what IDC calls a new upgrade “supercycle,” which comes four years after the last time Apple recorded significant growth in that market.Another factor for Apple’s success is the troubles faced by Huawei. The sales of the Chinese company dropped about 10% during the last quarter as users complained about the Harmony operating system.Many people opt for a neutral color when they’re buying a new iPhone. However, there are many people who choose whatever the “new” color is. I understand that it’s an opportunity to enjoy a complete visual refresh of your phone and also make a statement that you’ve got the latest device. As shallow as it may seem, that’s also a way to say you care about using new technology.