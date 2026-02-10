Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

iPhone 17 Pro goes viral in China and helps Apple grow 38% for the most surprising reason

It appears that AI features and camera upgrades are not what’s behind Apple’s explosive growth in China.

By
Apple iPhone
We’ve been talking about the iPhone 17 lineup and the iPhone 17 Pro specifically, mostly in terms of their upgrades. The new cameras, better performance, and AI features seemed like the key improvements that would make everyone want a new iPhone. It turns out that’s not the case, at least for users in China.

iPhone 17 Pro goes viral in China for being orange


Chinese consumers have dubbed the Cosmic Orange color of the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max “Hermès orange,” associating the device with the signature color of the French luxury brand. Because of that association, the orange iPhone has gone viral on Chinese social media, according to a Financial Times report (paywalled article).

It sounds simple, but it's the external obvious changes to design, which includes the introduction of a shout-out orange colour, that pulled out early upgraders.
Nabila Popal, Senior Research Director, IDC, 2026

On top of the visual appeal, the color resonates with Chinese consumers because of its name. In Mandarin, the word “orange” sounds similar to “success.” Many users on social media posted about buying Apple’s top-tier iPhone with well-wishes using the wordplay. 

That’s part of the reason for Apple’s record-breaking sales in China during the fourth quarter of last year. The company reported $26 billion in revenue in the region, which is a 38% jump in revenue year-over-year and now accounts for about a fifth of its total sales.

It’s not only about the color



Apple’s impressive growth in China is partially based on its unimpressive results in 2024, but the upgrade to the iPhone 17 hardware is also part of the equation. That sparked what IDC calls a new upgrade “supercycle,” which comes four years after the last time Apple recorded significant growth in that market.

How do you choose the color of your phones?


Another factor for Apple’s success is the troubles faced by Huawei. The sales of the Chinese company dropped about 10% during the last quarter as users complained about the Harmony operating system. 

Bold colors are a winner


Many people opt for a neutral color when they’re buying a new iPhone. However, there are many people who choose whatever the “new” color is. I understand that it’s an opportunity to enjoy a complete visual refresh of your phone and also make a statement that you’ve got the latest device. As shallow as it may seem, that’s also a way to say you care about using new technology.

COMMENTS (1)

