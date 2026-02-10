Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Sony may have a surprise headphones reveal this week

We may be getting more than the new Sony WF-1000XM6 earbuds.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Accessories Sony Audio
A man holding a pair of Sony WH-1000XM6 earphones.
It’s been a busy few weeks for Sony. The company launched the LinkBuds Clip late last month, followed by a teaser for the premiere of what should be its new premium earbuds and the first rumors about the Xperia 1 VIII and Xperia 10 VIII smartphones. Now, we’re getting another teaser for a different product.

Sony may launch a new WH-1000XM6 color


Sony has published another YouTube short with a six-second video teasing a new pair of headphones. Titled “Your heart (and ears) will be set on us when you see this,” the video shows a rose-colored sheet sliding over a pair of headphones. 

Unfortunately, the teaser doesn’t reveal the specific model under the sheet, instead teasing that something is “coming” on February 12, 2026. Just like with last week’s teaser for the WF-1000XM6 earbuds launch, the new video doesn’t include any further information, including in the description.

Video Thumbnail


It’s unlikely that the video is teasing a new headphones model. Instead, that’s likely a Sandpink version of the WH-1000XM6. Leaker Roland Quandt said on Bluesky that it could be a color for Sony’s upcoming earbuds but later corrected himself and said it was a new color for the over-the-ear headphones. The new video only confirms Quandt’s claim.

Recommended For You

Audio celebration



The date and time in the new teaser coincide with the premiere of the Sony WF-1000XM6, which is set for 8am PT on Thursday, February 12. The new earbuds are coming with a redesign but will be offered only in black and white, at least initially. There’s a chance a Sandpink version will come at a later date, though.

What is your favorite headphones/earbuds color?


Unlike the design changes, the rest of the WF-1000XM6 may be very similar to its predecessors. A recent leak revealed that the earbuds may have a new processor and speaker, but little else in terms of new features. That could make it more difficult for Sony to compete with the AirPods 3 Pro, Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, and the upcoming Galaxy Buds 4 and Buds 4 Pro.

A welcome addition


If adding a little color can help Apple sell many iPhones in China, why wouldn’t it help Sony sell more earphones? I’m not a fan of pink gadgets myself, but I can see many people enjoying the extra option.

Try Noble Mobile for only $10

Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use.
Buy at Noble Moblie
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/344-200/PA-ITemelkov-Profile-2.webp
Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
Read the latest from Ilia Temelkov

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 3

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 5

What's on everyone's iOS 27 wishlist?

by DomtheCuber • 4
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

Smartphone display sizes are about to smash through another barrier
Smartphone display sizes are about to smash through another barrier
YouTube Music users now have to pay for a premium subscription to use a feature that was once free (UPDATE)
YouTube Music users now have to pay for a premium subscription to use a feature that was once free (UPDATE)
This foldable is about to beat every other foldable in battery and charging
This foldable is about to beat every other foldable in battery and charging
After switching to Galaxy Tab S11, the iPad no longer makes any sense to me
After switching to Galaxy Tab S11, the iPad no longer makes any sense to me
Google says 1 billion Android users need to buy a new phone now
Google says 1 billion Android users need to buy a new phone now
Galaxy S26 Ultra pretty much confirmed to lag behind Pixel 10 and iPhone 17 in key area
Galaxy S26 Ultra pretty much confirmed to lag behind Pixel 10 and iPhone 17 in key area

Latest News

Is the Google Store listing for the Pixel 10a suggesting that Apple's FaceTime is coming to Pixel phones?
Is the Google Store listing for the Pixel 10a suggesting that Apple's FaceTime is coming to Pixel phones?
Six months after its launch, Pixel 10 Pro XL still feels like jewelry with its shiny aluminum frame
Six months after its launch, Pixel 10 Pro XL still feels like jewelry with its shiny aluminum frame
Walmart gives you a solid Sony WH-1000XM6 discount
Walmart gives you a solid Sony WH-1000XM6 discount
You can still get the 512GB Galaxy Tab S10+ at its lowest price ever and save $340
You can still get the 512GB Galaxy Tab S10+ at its lowest price ever and save $340
One year later, I thought the Galaxy S25 Ultra would feel dated — It doesn't
One year later, I thought the Galaxy S25 Ultra would feel dated — It doesn't
Razr (2025) becomes a budget temptation for foldable fans at the official store
Razr (2025) becomes a budget temptation for foldable fans at the official store
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless