Sony may have a surprise headphones reveal this week
We may be getting more than the new Sony WF-1000XM6 earbuds.
0comments
It’s been a busy few weeks for Sony. The company launched the LinkBuds Clip late last month, followed by a teaser for the premiere of what should be its new premium earbuds and the first rumors about the Xperia 1 VIII and Xperia 10 VIII smartphones. Now, we’re getting another teaser for a different product.
Sony has published another YouTube short with a six-second video teasing a new pair of headphones. Titled “Your heart (and ears) will be set on us when you see this,” the video shows a rose-colored sheet sliding over a pair of headphones.
Sony may launch a new WH-1000XM6 color
Sony has published another YouTube short with a six-second video teasing a new pair of headphones. Titled “Your heart (and ears) will be set on us when you see this,” the video shows a rose-colored sheet sliding over a pair of headphones.
Unfortunately, the teaser doesn’t reveal the specific model under the sheet, instead teasing that something is “coming” on February 12, 2026. Just like with last week’s teaser for the WF-1000XM6 earbuds launch, the new video doesn’t include any further information, including in the description.
It’s unlikely that the video is teasing a new headphones model. Instead, that’s likely a Sandpink version of the WH-1000XM6. Leaker Roland Quandt said on Bluesky that it could be a color for Sony’s upcoming earbuds but later corrected himself and said it was a new color for the over-the-ear headphones. The new video only confirms Quandt’s claim.
The date and time in the new teaser coincide with the premiere of the Sony WF-1000XM6, which is set for 8am PT on Thursday, February 12. The new earbuds are coming with a redesign but will be offered only in black and white, at least initially. There’s a chance a Sandpink version will come at a later date, though.
Unlike the design changes, the rest of the WF-1000XM6 may be very similar to its predecessors. A recent leak revealed that the earbuds may have a new processor and speaker, but little else in terms of new features. That could make it more difficult for Sony to compete with the AirPods 3 Pro, Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, and the upcoming Galaxy Buds 4 and Buds 4 Pro.
If adding a little color can help Apple sell many iPhones in China, why wouldn’t it help Sony sell more earphones? I’m not a fan of pink gadgets myself, but I can see many people enjoying the extra option.
Recommended For You
Audio celebration
The WF-1000XM6 will have a new design. | Image Credit — The Walkman Blog
The date and time in the new teaser coincide with the premiere of the Sony WF-1000XM6, which is set for 8am PT on Thursday, February 12. The new earbuds are coming with a redesign but will be offered only in black and white, at least initially. There’s a chance a Sandpink version will come at a later date, though.
What is your favorite headphones/earbuds color?
Unlike the design changes, the rest of the WF-1000XM6 may be very similar to its predecessors. A recent leak revealed that the earbuds may have a new processor and speaker, but little else in terms of new features. That could make it more difficult for Sony to compete with the AirPods 3 Pro, Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, and the upcoming Galaxy Buds 4 and Buds 4 Pro.
A welcome addition
If adding a little color can help Apple sell many iPhones in China, why wouldn’t it help Sony sell more earphones? I’m not a fan of pink gadgets myself, but I can see many people enjoying the extra option.
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: