Galaxy S26 Ultra now rumored to embrace a display feature that only a few phones have

A new rumor suggests the Galaxy S26 Ultra's display will cement its superiority over other flagships

Samsung Android Galaxy S Series
Galaxy S26 Ultra dummy units | Image Credit - Steve H.McFly

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra will have a 10-bit screen, according to reliable leaker Ice Universe, who is "100%" confident in the accuracy of the intel.

A major step up



Most smartphones, including the Galaxy S25 Ultra, sport an 8-bit screen. A display's bit depth determines the number of colors it can produce. An 8-bit screen can only show 16.7 million colors, whereas a 10-bit display can render a staggering 1.07 billion colors.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra will seemingly have a native 10-bit screen, meaning it won't use Frame Rate Control (FRC) like its predecessors to try to show 1.07 billion colors. The FRC tech flashes different 8-bit colors in succession to simulate 10-bit color depth.

Needless to say, 8-bit with FRC is inferior to pure 10-bit displays, as it cannot accurately replicate the color depth of a 10-bit display. The tech alternates colors at a high speed, which can produce artifacts and contribute to eye strain.

About time


While native 10-bit screens are rare on smartphones, it was reasonable to expect one on the $1,300 Galaxy S25 Ultra.

The Oppo Find X3, Honor Magic 7, and OnePlus 15 are among the few phones with a true 10-bit screen. You'd be forgiven for thinking there were more, considering many devices are touted as 10-bit, even though their screens merely mimic 10-bit performance.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is also rumored to use the M14 screen material, a step up from the M13 panel on the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The new phone's screen is shaping up to be one of its highlights.

The phone is highly likely to use the Flex Magic Pixel tech to enable the privacy display feature. It's also rumored to feature the Color Filter on Encapsulation (CoE) technology to reduce thickness and improve brightness. The display will be protected by the next-gen Gorilla Glass.

Are you excited about a 10-bit display for the Galaxy S26 Ultra?

Improvements that matter


Since core specs usually hog the limelight, it's easy to disregard secondary specs that define the user experience. While size and refresh rate may seem like the only display specs that matter, other characteristics can equally influence the component you stare at all day.

Looking at the rumored improvements, it looks like the Galaxy S26 Ultra will have the most full-featured display of all smartphones.

The Galaxy S26 line is expected to be announced on February 25 and go on sale on March 11.
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets.
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless