T-Mobile customers are again seething with anger after essential service is taken away

The real end

The end of free Google Photos unlimited storage blindsided users. T-Mobile offered a loophole of sorts for limitless storage, and with the new announcement, unlimited Google Photos storage has officially ended.



With the option now gone, customers who burn through storage quickly will have to reevaluate their options.



Beyond the loss of storage, the convenience of having T-Mobile manage billing is also ending.

Customers have reacted negatively to the change, with some saying the service was one of the reasons they were still with T-Mobile. Others are frustrated by the short notice.



Seeking Efficiency

T-Mobile 's new CEO, Srini Gopalan, has been pursuing efficiency, which could be why the company has ended its partnership with Google. That said, Google had long since stopped offering free storage, and T-Mobile should be commended for offering unlimited storage for as long as it did.