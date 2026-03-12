T-Mobile customers are again seething with anger after essential service is taken away
T-Mobile customers will soon lose unlimited Google Photos storage.
T-Mobile is discontinuing its custom Google One membership. | Image by Mobile Marketing Magazine
In 2015, Google Photos launched with unlimited free storage. By mid-2021, Google capped free storage at 15GB. T-Mobile users remained a rare exemption through a custom Google One for T-Mobile membership that was introduced in 2022. The subscription is being discontinued.
Google One for T-Mobile allowed subscribers to manage their Google One subscription directly through the carrier. While it wasn't necessarily cheaper than a standard Google One membership, it offered superior value. For instance, it included exclusive storage tiers, and the first month was free. Users also got free Google Play credits sometimes.
While T-Mobile stopped accepting new sign-ups for Google One on September 30, the plans remained active for existing users. That's changing now.
T-Mobile is directing customers to switch to Google billing by March 31 to continue availing the service without interruption. They may alternatively cancel it, which will reduce the storage available in the Google account to 15GB. That storage is shared across Gmail, Google Photos, and Google Drive.
Failure to take any action will result in automatic cancellation, requiring customers to manually transfer their plans to Google to restore access to their files.
The 500GB and 2TB + Unlimited Photos & Videos plans are being retired, so customers will have to switch to a standard Google One plan.
The end of free Google Photos unlimited storage blindsided users. T-Mobile offered a loophole of sorts for limitless storage, and with the new announcement, unlimited Google Photos storage has officially ended.
With the option now gone, customers who burn through storage quickly will have to reevaluate their options.
Customers have reacted negatively to the change, with some saying the service was one of the reasons they were still with T-Mobile. Others are frustrated by the short notice.
T-Mobile's new CEO, Srini Gopalan, has been pursuing efficiency, which could be why the company has ended its partnership with Google. That said, Google had long since stopped offering free storage, and T-Mobile should be commended for offering unlimited storage for as long as it did.
No more loopholes
Google One for T-Mobile is ending | Image by T-Mobile
The 2TB + Unlimited Google Photos tier was the crown jewel of the partnership. As the name implies, it came with unlimited Google Photos storage for $15/month.
The 2TB + Unlimited Google Photos tier was the crown jewel of the partnership. As the name implies, it came with unlimited Google Photos storage for $15/month.
As our reader Gabriel first pointed out to us, T-Mobile is offloading Google One management. Starting March 31, 2026, billing and support will shift to Google.
As our reader Gabriel first pointed out to us, T-Mobile is offloading Google One management. Starting March 31, 2026, billing and support will shift to Google.
Failure to take any action will result in automatic cancellation, requiring customers to manually transfer their plans to Google to restore access to their files.
The 500GB and 2TB + Unlimited Photos & Videos plans are being retired, so customers will have to switch to a standard Google One plan.
It's not clear if the photos and documents uploaded before March 31 will be subject to the new terms, but considering storage will revert to 15GB, the stored data will likely count toward the new quota.
I enjoyed having 500 GBs for five dollars a month.... It is going to suck losing that.
Honestly the unlimited google photo storage I subscribed to was the only thing keeping me with T-Mobile...My photo's alone on Google will be 2.2Tb
The real end
Beyond the loss of storage, the convenience of having T-Mobile manage billing is also ending.
With the option now gone, customers who burn through storage quickly will have to reevaluate their options.
Beyond the loss of storage, the convenience of having T-Mobile manage billing is also ending.
As a T-Mobile user with Google One, what's your next move?
As a T-Mobile user with Google One, what's your next move?
Seeking Efficiency
T-Mobile's new CEO, Srini Gopalan, has been pursuing efficiency, which could be why the company has ended its partnership with Google. That said, Google had long since stopped offering free storage, and T-Mobile should be commended for offering unlimited storage for as long as it did.
