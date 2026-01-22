Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Galaxy S26 Ultra may feature Gorilla Glass updates that would make you ditch your screen protector

Next-gen Gorilla Glass on the Galaxy S26 Ultra could make screen protectors obsolete.

1comment
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Display Galaxy S Series
A man holding a Galaxy S25 Ultra smartphone with its display and home screen visible.
Samsung has been offering a class-leading display experience for its flagships that usually extends beyond picture quality. The company is rumored to continue this approach and introduce a set of significant updates to the Galaxy S26 Ultra display.

Galaxy S26 Ultra to get a new generation Gorilla Glass with amazing features


The glass protecting the display of the Galaxy S26 Ultra may turn into one of the most significant upgrades to the upcoming flagship. According to information from leaker IceUniverse, the device will feature a next-generation Gorilla Glass with improvements in three key areas.

Most importantly, the surface of the new glass may be even harder and less prone to scratches and other damage. The glass may also feature Color Filter of Encapsulation (COE) technology, which would make the display more power-efficient and less reflective. Samsung’s rumored Privacy Display technology will also rely on the new glass.

Those features could make screen protectors obsolete. The anti-reflective coating removes the need for matte protectors, the durable glass makes the tempered glass protectors unnecessary, and the Privacy Display feature could put an end to the popular privacy films.

Recommended For You

Even further ahead of the competition



Samsung first introduced an anti-reflective coating to the glass of the Galaxy S24 Ultra display. That first iteration made Samsung’s phone feel much better when used under direct sunlight. A year later, the Galaxy S25 Ultra improved on that, further improving the experience.

Would you ever stop using a screen protector on your phone?


Even without the rumored improvements, Samsung is already way ahead of its main competitors. The iPhone 17 Pro Max features an anti-glare coating, but its performance is far from that of the S25 Ultra. Devices like the Pixel 10 Pro and OnePlus 15 are faring even worse.

People will still buy protectors, though


I don’t think anyone could convince most smartphone users that they don’t need a screen protector and a case. After all, spending hundreds of dollars on a device you hope to use for at least a few years and then maybe hand down or sell makes you cautious.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/344-200/PA-ITemelkov-Profile-2.webp
Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
Read the latest from Ilia Temelkov

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (1)

Latest Discussions

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe •

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 4

What's on everyone's iOS 27 wishlist?

by DomtheCuber • 3
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Popular stories

Galaxy S26 Ultra renders show off the main new colors for Samsung’s flagship
Galaxy S26 Ultra renders show off the main new colors for Samsung’s flagship
The future of foldables is not tri-folds
The future of foldables is not tri-folds
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: H2 2025 tests crown new overall US champion, same old 5G leader
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: H2 2025 tests crown new overall US champion, same old 5G leader
Foldable iPhone seemingly inspires another manufacturer after Samsung’s Galaxy Z “Wide Fold”
Foldable iPhone seemingly inspires another manufacturer after Samsung’s Galaxy Z “Wide Fold”
The Verizon outage reveals the end of five-nine network reliability, and it could happen again
The Verizon outage reveals the end of five-nine network reliability, and it could happen again
Apple to address the lack of cameras on the iPhone Air with the second model according to leak
Apple to address the lack of cameras on the iPhone Air with the second model according to leak

Latest News

Android 17 might make you think that you need stronger glasses
Android 17 might make you think that you need stronger glasses
Did Google kill Gmailify because it became too expensive to maintain in the AI era?
Did Google kill Gmailify because it became too expensive to maintain in the AI era?
Amazon slashes 36% off Garmin vívoactive 5, turning it into the go-to pick for shoppers on a budget
Amazon slashes 36% off Garmin vívoactive 5, turning it into the go-to pick for shoppers on a budget
Apple to address the lack of cameras on the iPhone Air with the second model according to leak
Apple to address the lack of cameras on the iPhone Air with the second model according to leak
Apple’s AI-powered Safari browser revamp might be arriving later than expected
Apple’s AI-powered Safari browser revamp might be arriving later than expected
I’d grab the Razr+ (2025) in a heartbeat now that it’s up to $400 off and comes with a freebie
I’d grab the Razr+ (2025) in a heartbeat now that it’s up to $400 off and comes with a freebie
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless