Galaxy S26 Ultra may feature Gorilla Glass updates that would make you ditch your screen protector
Next-gen Gorilla Glass on the Galaxy S26 Ultra could make screen protectors obsolete.
Samsung has been offering a class-leading display experience for its flagships that usually extends beyond picture quality. The company is rumored to continue this approach and introduce a set of significant updates to the Galaxy S26 Ultra display.
The glass protecting the display of the Galaxy S26 Ultra may turn into one of the most significant upgrades to the upcoming flagship. According to information from leaker IceUniverse, the device will feature a next-generation Gorilla Glass with improvements in three key areas.
Samsung first introduced an anti-reflective coating to the glass of the Galaxy S24 Ultra display. That first iteration made Samsung’s phone feel much better when used under direct sunlight. A year later, the Galaxy S25 Ultra improved on that, further improving the experience.
Even without the rumored improvements, Samsung is already way ahead of its main competitors. The iPhone 17 Pro Max features an anti-glare coating, but its performance is far from that of the S25 Ultra. Devices like the Pixel 10 Pro and OnePlus 15 are faring even worse.
I don’t think anyone could convince most smartphone users that they don’t need a screen protector and a case. After all, spending hundreds of dollars on a device you hope to use for at least a few years and then maybe hand down or sell makes you cautious.
Galaxy S26 Ultra to get a new generation Gorilla Glass with amazing features
Most importantly, the surface of the new glass may be even harder and less prone to scratches and other damage. The glass may also feature Color Filter of Encapsulation (COE) technology, which would make the display more power-efficient and less reflective. Samsung’s rumored Privacy Display technology will also rely on the new glass.
Those features could make screen protectors obsolete. The anti-reflective coating removes the need for matte protectors, the durable glass makes the tempered glass protectors unnecessary, and the Privacy Display feature could put an end to the popular privacy films.
Even further ahead of the competition
iPhone 17 Pro Max, OnePlus 15, and Galaxy s25 Ultra under bright light. | Image Credit — PhoneArena
Would you ever stop using a screen protector on your phone?
People will still buy protectors, though
