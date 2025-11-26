Actually, Samsung wants us to take fewer pictures with our Galaxy phones
Almost 50% of people feel "pressure" to capture "the perfect photo".
What do we do when we've got a capable camera on our hands? Why, of course, we take a ton of pictures! Then, it's often the case that we rarely take the time to separate the wheat from the chaff.
In order to not let that happen, Samsung says: why not take fewer pictures with our phones?
Here's the thing: starting November 25, Samsung urges users to share their pictures in the "One Shot Challenge" campaign on Instagram (although no prizes are mentioned).
The idea is to promote the Galaxy AI suite of tools that enable users to take a single shot and edit it with AI easily, instead of taking a ton of photos, hoping for that "perfect shot" to be captured somewhere in the batch.
Craig, a popular name among readers of magazines like Esquire, Vanity Fair and Vogue, took a single shot at Piccadilly Circus (a vibrant road junction in London) and then effortlessly edited it, taking advantage of the phone's AI capabilities.
Here's the before:
And here's the after:
Notice something?
Yeah, the traffic in the background is gone in the second photo. The photo appears much more pleasing to the eye and, what's more important, it saved the photographer quite a bit of time. Had he waited for the traffic to clear, he might have waited an eternity. But by the time the traffic has cleared, his subject – and his decisive moment – would be long gone.
As it turns out, people don't want to spend too much time taking pictures – they want to live in the moment.
Samsung's new research in Europe suggests that taking photos can sometimes pull people out of the moments they're trying to enjoy. Many feel pressure to get the perfect shot, even though most wish they could focus more on being present and worry less about capturing every detail.
Retouching photos is a sensitive topic. Such was the case even prior to the AI invasion.
Tools like Generative Edit come extremely handy when a distraction appears on a photo. Say, you're taking a nice portrait and just when you press the shutter button, the ugliest-dressed person enters your frame in the background, completely ruining the mood.
Personally, I've tried generative fill tools for removing trash bins from street photos, for example. However, I'd probably refrain from removing the traffic from the photo above – to me, the hustle-bustle traffic is part of the London vibe.
The "One Shot Challenge" from Samsung
The Galaxy Z Fold 7.
So much of great photography happens in the moment, the right look, the perfect light, the exact setting. It is frustrating when an unwelcome distraction ruins that. Our smartphones give us the power to capture these important moments, but it's crucial not to get so caught up chasing the perfect picture that we end up missing the moment entirely. The One Shot Challenge is about empowering everyone to capture beautiful memories and get back to enjoying them immediately, safe in the knowledge that Generative Edit can perfect the details later.
Do photos pull us out of the moment?
The study also highlights common frustrations with photos, such as unwanted objects, photobombers, and shadows, yet most people never use AI tools to correct them. Respondents admitted that focusing on taking pictures has caused them to miss meaningful experiences, from family celebrations to milestones in their children's lives, revealing the tension between documenting memories and actually living them.
Is generative AI "true" photography?
