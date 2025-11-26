Actually, Samsung wants us to take fewer pictures with our Galaxy phones

Have you used generative fill AI tools? Yes, it's great. Yes, but I don't like them. No, but I want to try. No – and I don't want to. Yes, it's great. 55.56% Yes, but I don't like them. 0% No, but I want to try. 22.22% No – and I don't want to. 22.22%

And here's the after:Notice something?Yeah, the traffic in the background is gone in the second photo. The photo appears much more pleasing to the eye and, what's more important, it saved the photographer quite a bit of time. Had he waited for the traffic to clear, he might have waited an eternity. But by the time the traffic has cleared, his subject – and his decisive moment – would be long gone.As it turns out, people don't want to spend too much time taking pictures – they want to live in the moment.Samsung's new research in Europe suggests that taking photos can sometimes pull people out of the moments they're trying to enjoy. Many feel pressure to get the perfect shot, even though most wish they could focus more on being present and worry less about capturing every detail.The study also highlights common frustrations with photos, such as unwanted objects, photobombers, and shadows, yet most people never use AI tools to correct them. Respondents admitted that focusing on taking pictures has caused them to miss meaningful experiences, from family celebrations to milestones in their children's lives, revealing the tension between documenting memories and actually living them.Retouching photos is a sensitive topic. Such was the case even prior to the AI invasion.Tools like Generative Edit come extremely handy when a distraction appears on a photo. Say, you're taking a nice portrait and just when you press the shutter button, the ugliest-dressed person enters your frame in the background, completely ruining the mood.Personally, I've tried generative fill tools for removing trash bins from street photos, for example. However, I'd probably refrain from removing the traffic from the photo above – to me, the hustle-bustle traffic is part of the London vibe.