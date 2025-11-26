iPhone 16e – $299.99, 3-mo Total Wireless 5G+
Trending:
Black Friday deals: Save 15% on Iconic Phones today
Black Friday deals: Save 15% on Iconic Phones today
Our new coffee table book is now on sale. Get your copy while quantities last!

Actually, Samsung wants us to take fewer pictures with our Galaxy phones

Almost 50% of people feel "pressure" to capture "the perfect photo".

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Camera Galaxy Z Series
Galaxy phones on a desk.
What do we do when we've got a capable camera on our hands? Why, of course, we take a ton of pictures! Then, it's often the case that we rarely take the time to separate the wheat from the chaff.

In order to not let that happen, Samsung says: why not take fewer pictures with our phones?

This isn't about your storage and free gigabytes; instead, it's about… stress and being unable to enjoy the moment.

The "One Shot Challenge" from Samsung



Here's the thing: starting November 25, Samsung urges users to share their pictures in the "One Shot Challenge" campaign on Instagram (although no prizes are mentioned).

The idea is to promote the Galaxy AI suite of tools that enable users to take a single shot and edit it with AI easily, instead of taking a ton of photos, hoping for that "perfect shot" to be captured somewhere in the batch.

Samsung partners with acclaimed photographer Tom Craig who shows us how it's done and the pros of the Generative Edit feature on the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Video Thumbnail


Craig, a popular name among readers of magazines like Esquire, Vanity Fair and Vogue, took a single shot at Piccadilly Circus (a vibrant road junction in London) and then effortlessly edited it, taking advantage of the phone's AI capabilities.

Recommended For You

Here's the before:


And here's the after:



Notice something?

Yeah, the traffic in the background is gone in the second photo. The photo appears much more pleasing to the eye and, what's more important, it saved the photographer quite a bit of time. Had he waited for the traffic to clear, he might have waited an eternity. But by the time the traffic has cleared, his subject – and his decisive moment – would be long gone.

So much of great photography happens in the moment, the right look, the perfect light, the exact setting. It is frustrating when an unwelcome distraction ruins that. Our smartphones give us the power to capture these important moments, but it's crucial not to get so caught up chasing the perfect picture that we end up missing the moment entirely. The One Shot Challenge is about empowering everyone to capture beautiful memories and get back to enjoying them immediately, safe in the knowledge that Generative Edit can perfect the details later.
– Tom Craig, photographer, for Samsung, November 2025


As it turns out, people don't want to spend too much time taking pictures – they want to live in the moment.

Have you used generative fill AI tools?

Vote View Result

Do photos pull us out of the moment?


Samsung's new research in Europe suggests that taking photos can sometimes pull people out of the moments they're trying to enjoy. Many feel pressure to get the perfect shot, even though most wish they could focus more on being present and worry less about capturing every detail.

The study also highlights common frustrations with photos, such as unwanted objects, photobombers, and shadows, yet most people never use AI tools to correct them. Respondents admitted that focusing on taking pictures has caused them to miss meaningful experiences, from family celebrations to milestones in their children's lives, revealing the tension between documenting memories and actually living them.

Is generative AI "true" photography?


Retouching photos is a sensitive topic. Such was the case even prior to the AI invasion.

Tools like Generative Edit come extremely handy when a distraction appears on a photo. Say, you're taking a nice portrait and just when you press the shutter button, the ugliest-dressed person enters your frame in the background, completely ruining the mood.

Personally, I've tried generative fill tools for removing trash bins from street photos, for example. However, I'd probably refrain from removing the traffic from the photo above – to me, the hustle-bustle traffic is part of the London vibe.

Unlimited plans for $15/mo at Mint!

$180
$360
$180 off (50%)
Mint Mobile is also offering an incredible bargain for those seeking unlimited data! The carrier's latest deal lets you grab any unlimited plan for just $15/mo, bringing the 12-month Unlimited plan to $180 instead of $360.
Buy at Mint Mobile
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.webp
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
Read the latest from Sebastian Pier
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Discontinued Feature (Samsung)

by RxCourier9534 • 7

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 14

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 10
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Recommended For You

Popular stories

AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon users will be uneasy after hearing what FCC has done
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon users will be uneasy after hearing what FCC has done
Contacting T-Mobile is about to get complicated
Contacting T-Mobile is about to get complicated
Verizon has ceded market leadership crown to predictable new king, says analyst
Verizon has ceded market leadership crown to predictable new king, says analyst
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets the upgrade I’ve been begging for, and it still manages to disappoint
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets the upgrade I’ve been begging for, and it still manages to disappoint
Can Verizon’s offers silence complaints about rising bills? You’ve spoken loud and clear
Can Verizon’s offers silence complaints about rising bills? You’ve spoken loud and clear
Samsung returns to tradition weeks before the Galaxy S26 announcement
Samsung returns to tradition weeks before the Galaxy S26 announcement

Latest News

Apple’s lavish AirPods Max headphones just plunged to a record-low price for Black Friday
Apple’s lavish AirPods Max headphones just plunged to a record-low price for Black Friday
Samsung may be behind this big iPad mini 2026 upgrade – and here's why you should care
Samsung may be behind this big iPad mini 2026 upgrade – and here's why you should care
Ground shifts again for T-Mobile users after payment change goes live
Ground shifts again for T-Mobile users after payment change goes live
Amazon and Walmart's ultimate Black Friday deals make the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ $180 cheaper than usual
Amazon and Walmart's ultimate Black Friday deals make the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ $180 cheaper than usual
I can't believe the Garmin Forerunner 570 is finally this affordable for Black Friday
I can't believe the Garmin Forerunner 570 is finally this affordable for Black Friday
A major bug fix just made the iPhone 17 selfie camera work again in this app
A major bug fix just made the iPhone 17 selfie camera work again in this app
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless