Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 pre-orders
Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Pre-ordering a Galaxy S25 gives you $300 of Samsung Credit, and extra savings of up to $900 via trade-in.

Galaxy S25 ships with Google Messages only, signaling deprioritization of Samsung Messages

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Android Apps Galaxy S Series
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Galaxy S25 Google Messages
Samsung, and carriers, have been slowly nudging users towards Google Messages. Samsung isn't shying away from preferring Google's texting app to its own and has not pre-installed Samsung Messages on the freshly announced Galaxy S25 series.

According to Android Authority, the Galaxy S25 only features Google Messages. This was also the case for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 and is a further indication that Samsung is phasing out Samsung Messages, at least in the US.

Last year, Samsung teamed up with Google to boost the adoption of Rich Communication Services (RCS), a modern messaging standard that lets users send messages and make calls over the internet and allows for more interactive and secure conversations than SMS and MMS. Samsung hopes that a wider adoption will help with a universal seamless messaging experience.

Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Ultra for up to $1,250+ off

$399 99
$1419 99
$1020 off (72%)
The Galaxy S25 Ultra is officially here! You can now pre-order the mighty Samsung flagship for up to $1,250+ off at the Samsung Store! Eligible device trade-ins help you save up to $900, and you also get a $120 free storage upgrade. Additionally, you get up to $350 Samsung Credits.
Pre-order at Samsung

Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Plus for up to $800+ off

$299 99
$999 99
$700 off (70%)
The exciting Galaxy S25 Plus has finally been revealed. Pre-orders are now open, and you can pre-order a unit for up to $700 off at the Samsung Store with eligible trade-ins. There's an additional $100 Samsung Credit available, which includes your Reservation Gift.
Pre-order at Samsung


Samsung has been slowly transitioning away from its messaging app. It began installing Google Message as the default app on its flagship smartphones in 2021. In July 2024, with the release of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6, it stopped pre-loading Samsung Messages on flagship phones in the US.

In December, Verizon announced that Samsung Messages would stop supporting RCS on its network from January 6, reverting instead to SMS and MMS.

It's not known whether Samsung Messages will still be available to download for Galaxy S25 users. The app may provide a degraded experience, compelling people to stick with Google Messages.

While some users may be annoyed at this change, considering Google Messages doesn't have all the features of Samsung messages, such as chat folders and message organization, others might welcome the change. After all, why have two messaging apps on your phone when one might be enough?

It's also not known whether Galaxy S25 variants sold in regions other than the US also don't feature Samsung Messages anymore.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.webp
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Samsung has reportedly decided to 'freeze' Galaxy S25 series prices at the eleventh hour
Samsung has reportedly decided to 'freeze' Galaxy S25 series prices at the eleventh hour
It took a year, but T-Mobile's Hulu promo is finally coming through for grandfathered users
It took a year, but T-Mobile's Hulu promo is finally coming through for grandfathered users
Leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra images seem to confirm Samsung's self-sabotaging move
Leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra images seem to confirm Samsung's self-sabotaging move
Leaked T-Mobile document suggests some users might have more price hikes in their future
Leaked T-Mobile document suggests some users might have more price hikes in their future
Samsung Galaxy S25 prices won't increase and that's not a good thing
Samsung Galaxy S25 prices won't increase and that's not a good thing
The Galaxy S25 Ultra: in 2025, a flagship's magic is in the details
The Galaxy S25 Ultra: in 2025, a flagship's magic is in the details

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy S25 comes with $120 worth of free 2TB storage and Google Gemini Advanced features
Samsung Galaxy S25 comes with $120 worth of free 2TB storage and Google Gemini Advanced features
S Pen with no Bluetooth: what does that mean for you?
S Pen with no Bluetooth: what does that mean for you?
Galaxy S25 pre-order deals are live — Act fast and save up to $1,200 with these unmissable offers!
Galaxy S25 pre-order deals are live — Act fast and save up to $1,200 with these unmissable offers!
Galaxy S25 users will get better hearing aid and screenreader experiences
Galaxy S25 users will get better hearing aid and screenreader experiences
Galaxy S25 series battery and charging explained
Galaxy S25 series battery and charging explained
One UI 7: The top 7 coolest new features launching with the Galaxy S25 and coming to the S24 soon
One UI 7: The top 7 coolest new features launching with the Galaxy S25 and coming to the S24 soon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless