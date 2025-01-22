Galaxy S25 ships with Google Messages only, signaling deprioritization of Samsung Messages
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Samsung, and carriers, have been slowly nudging users towards Google Messages. Samsung isn't shying away from preferring Google's texting app to its own and has not pre-installed Samsung Messages on the freshly announced Galaxy S25 series.
According to Android Authority, the Galaxy S25 only features Google Messages. This was also the case for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 and is a further indication that Samsung is phasing out Samsung Messages, at least in the US.
According to Android Authority, the Galaxy S25 only features Google Messages. This was also the case for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 and is a further indication that Samsung is phasing out Samsung Messages, at least in the US.
Last year, Samsung teamed up with Google to boost the adoption of Rich Communication Services (RCS), a modern messaging standard that lets users send messages and make calls over the internet and allows for more interactive and secure conversations than SMS and MMS. Samsung hopes that a wider adoption will help with a universal seamless messaging experience.
Samsung has been slowly transitioning away from its messaging app. It began installing Google Message as the default app on its flagship smartphones in 2021. In July 2024, with the release of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6, it stopped pre-loading Samsung Messages on flagship phones in the US.
In December, Verizon announced that Samsung Messages would stop supporting RCS on its network from January 6, reverting instead to SMS and MMS.
It's not known whether Samsung Messages will still be available to download for Galaxy S25 users. The app may provide a degraded experience, compelling people to stick with Google Messages.
While some users may be annoyed at this change, considering Google Messages doesn't have all the features of Samsung messages, such as chat folders and message organization, others might welcome the change. After all, why have two messaging apps on your phone when one might be enough?
It's also not known whether Galaxy S25 variants sold in regions other than the US also don't feature Samsung Messages anymore.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: