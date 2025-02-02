Another app is killed so Google Messages can shine
Galaxy S25 Plus and Galaxy S24 Plus | Image Credit - PhoneArena
When the Galaxy S25 series was announced, it was reported that the phones didn't come with Samsung Messages pre-loaded. Turns out, it wasn't a simple case of not pre-installing the app on Samsung's latest flagships. Instead, the app is being retired to boost Google Messages adoption.
Samsung has told Android Authority that it's sunsetting its texting app and migrating all services to Google Messages. The company has pulled the app from the Play Store, meaning Galaxy S25 users don't have the option of downloading it. They are stuck with Google Messages or may explore other alternatives.
The writing has been on the wall. Samsung has been slowly phasing out its messaging app. However, earlier it appeared that the South Korean giant simply wanted to encourage its users to migrate to Google Messages. The company has now revealed that it's shutting down its app.
With the close collaboration between Google and Samsung, we have opted to migrate all services to Google Messages and are sunsetting Samsung Messages. It’s no longer available in the PlayStore; however, those who chose to utilize Samsung Messages are still able to do so. We believe that the added functionality of RCS messaging on Google Messages creates an enhanced user experience for both Android-to-Android messaging and across platforms.
Samsung spokesperson, January 2025
Users of older models who already have Samsung Messages installed on their phones will be able to continue using it.
Samsung made Google Messages the default messaging app on its flagships in 2021. The US-bound Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 were its first flagships to ship without Samsung Messages. The owners of those models had the option of downloading the app though.
For the buyers of the Galaxy S25, no such option exists. And while Samsung says that its messaging app will continue to work for those who already have it downloaded, it may be stripped of features to the point that no one would want to use it. This has already happened with Samsung users with Verizon, who were informed that the app would stop supporting Rich Communication Services (RCS) on the network in January.
Besides, since the app is no longer officially supported, messaging on it will no longer be secure, which is another reason to switch to an alternative.
