This Google Messages upgrade means you have one less reason to keep WhatsApp installed

Real-time location sharing in Google Messages









When you choose one-time location sharing, it sends a static address to the recipient. The address won't change even after you leave that location. Real-time location sharing, on the other hand, is dynamic. When you send it to someone, they'll see your location updating in real time as you move around.





Recommended For You The first option can be helpful in situations when you want to invite someone to a location where you are going to stay for a while. The second option can be used to track a commute or to meet someone who is in transit.

All that said, using the real-time location sharing option is pretty straightforward in Google Messages. Here's how to use it:





Open the chat with the person you want to share your location with

Tap the plus icon on the left side of the text field, then choose Real-time location from the list of options

Select the duration for which you want to share your location. You can choose 1 hour, the entire day, or a custom duration

Finally, tap the Send button







At the top of the chat, you will see an overlay window indicating that you are currently sharing your location, along with the time for which it will be shared. If you want to stop location sharing before the configured time runs out, tap the overlay window and select the Stop button.





Interestingly, you will also notice a dot on the plus icon on the left side of the text field. It is currently unclear what this actually represents. Many believe that it indicates a new feature has been added to Google Messages.

If that's the case, it should ideally vanish once you have tried out the new feature. However, that doesn't seem to be happening here. It reportedly only goes away when you and someone else share your live locations with each other.

Do you think WhatsApp is slowly becoming less necessary on smartphones? Yes, I don't use WhatsApp these days at all. WhatsApp is the best, and it can't be replaced. It might soon lose to apps like Google Messages. Vote 6 Votes

One less reason to use WhatsApp



Despite being one of the most popular texting applications, I rarely find myself using WhatsApp these days. Instagram is the main communication app that I have been using a lot recently. And whenever I have to send someone a normal text message, I rely on Google Messages on my



Despite being one of the most popular texting applications, I rarely find myself using WhatsApp these days. Instagram is the main communication app that I have been using a lot recently. And whenever I have to send someone a normal text message, I rely on Google Messages on my Pixel 10 and iMessage on my iPhone 17

The only reason I had WhatsApp installed on my smartphone was to send my real-time location to friends. But now that the feature is available on Google Messages, I really can't find a reason to keep WhatsApp installed on my phone. It definitely has video call ability, but for that, I use FaceTime on my iPhone and Instagram on my Pixel.





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