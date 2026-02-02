Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Amazon is selling Apple's iPad Air 13 (M3) powerhouse at a super-rare $120 discount

Huge screen, excellent processor, stellar long-term software support, and a fairly reasonable price - what more could you want?

Apple iPad Air 13 (M3)
Do you like big screens, blazing fast processors, and high-quality Retina displays but don't want to pay through the nose for Apple's latest 13-inch iPad Pro? Then the latest 13-inch iPad Air is your obvious choice right now, especially at $120 off its regular prices in multiple storage variants and a few different colorways.

Naturally, this new Amazon discount doesn't make the iPad Air 13 (2025) as affordable as, say, Samsung's mid-range Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus or even the high-end Galaxy Tab S11 at the time of this writing, but let's be honest, hardcore Apple fans are unlikely to care about or ever give a chance to an Android tablet.

Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M3, 2025)

$120 off (15%)
128GB Storage, Wi-Fi Only, Apple M3 Processor, Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2732 x 2048 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, Landscape Stereo Speakers, Two Microphones, USB Type-C Port, Three Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M3, 2025)

$120 off (13%)
256GB Storage, Wi-Fi Only, Apple M3 Processor, Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2732 x 2048 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, Landscape Stereo Speakers, Two Microphones, USB Type-C Port, Two Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M3, 2025)

$120 off (11%)
512GB Storage, Wi-Fi Only, Apple M3 Processor, Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2732 x 2048 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, Landscape Stereo Speakers, Two Microphones, USB Type-C Port, Four Color Options
Buy at Amazon

If that's how you feel, you'll undoubtedly be delighted to see this jumbo-sized Apple M3-powered slate sell at its lowest prices since Black Friday and Cyber Monday with your choice of 128, 256, or 512GB internal storage space.

Yes, all of these models have been marked down by a slightly heftier 150 bucks during Amazon's extended holiday shopping festivities, but I highly doubt that price cut will return anytime soon. And instead of waiting several more months to (potentially) save an extra $30, you might as well pull the trigger today and enjoy one of the best tablets money can buy in 2026.

Yes, the iPad Air 13 (M3) is objectively better than the aforementioned Galaxy Tab S11 in a couple of key ways, sporting a lot of screen real estate and packing a processor that may not be Apple's latest but still undeniably outperforms the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ inside Samsung's newest gargantuan flagships.

The ultra-thin profile, premium build quality, excellent speakers, solid battery life, and stellar long-term software support are just a few of the other reasons why you should consider a purchase at $120 below a $799 list price for the cheapest iPad Air 13 (2025) configuration or at the same discount from $899 and $1,099 with 256 and 512GB storage respectively.

