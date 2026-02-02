Amazon is selling Apple's iPad Air 13 (M3) powerhouse at a super-rare $120 discount

Apple





If that's how you feel, you'll undoubtedly be delighted to see this jumbo-sized Apple M3-powered slate sell at its lowest prices since Black Friday and Cyber Monday with your choice of 128, 256, or 512GB internal storage space.





Yes, all of these models have been marked down by a slightly heftier 150 bucks during Amazon's extended holiday shopping festivities, but I highly doubt that price cut will return anytime soon. And instead of waiting several more months to (potentially) save an extra $30, you might as well pull the trigger today and enjoy one of the best tablets money can buy in 2026.



Galaxy Tab S11 Yes, the iPad Air 13 (M3) is objectively better than the aforementionedin a couple of key ways, sporting a lot of screen real estate and packing a processor that may not be Apple 's latest but still undeniably outperforms the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ inside Samsung's newest gargantuan flagships.





The ultra-thin profile, premium build quality, excellent speakers, solid battery life, and stellar long-term software support are just a few of the other reasons why you should consider a purchase at $120 below a $799 list price for the cheapest iPad Air 13 (2025) configuration or at the same discount from $899 and $1,099 with 256 and 512GB storage respectively.

