Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle
Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle
Time to unwind with our new word puzzle, inspired by the popular games you already know and love!

Powerhouse Galaxy Z Fold 7 hits up to $1,000 off at Samsung

Samsung is letting you save as much as 50% on the powerful Galaxy Z Fold 7 with trade-ins.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Deals Galaxy Z Series
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Different Galaxy Z Fold 7 color models on a wooden table.
Did you already check out Amazon’s splendid Galaxy Z Fold 7 promo? Well, you might want to because the premium foldable is definitely way more exciting at $300 off its original price. But is this the best discount you can get right now? Not particularly.

Get the Galaxy Z Fold 7 for up to $1,000 off

$999 99
$1999 99
$1000 off (50%)
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 offers incredible performance with its Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip. The foldable is also premium and boasts two gorgeous displays. The best part? You can buy it for up to $1,000 off at Samsung right now.
Buy at Samsung

In fact, the Samsung Store is letting you get the foldable for up to $1,000 off when you provide an eligible device trade-in in good condition. Granted, this promo might not fit every user, but those who have the previous Z Fold 6 or a Galaxy S25 Ultra and would like to upgrade should definitely check it out. After all, who wouldn’t want to get a powerful foldable with various meaningful upgrades for $999.99 instead of $1999.99?

But exactly what upgrades does the Z Fold 7 offer? For starters, it finally features a wide 6.5-inch cover display, so you can easily type messages and more without constantly unfolding it. The main display has also increased in size — it’s now an 8-inch AMOLED touchscreen with a 120Hz variable refresh rate, compared to 7.6 inches on the Galaxy Z Fold 6. As we emphasized in our Galaxy Z Fold 7 review, both screens boast superb brightness levels and offer different color modes to fit your preferences.

The larger displays are more than a welcome upgrade, and performance is just as exceptional. Here, you have a Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip, which delivers insane horsepower for everything you can possibly need. Whether you’re an avid gamer or multitasker, this Android phone can handle everything.

The camera also sees a notable upgrade this year. This Samsung option features a new 200MP main unit and the same 12MP ultra-wide and 10MP 3x telephoto sensors found in last year’s foldable. And photos taken with it truly shine — exactly what you’d expect from a $2,000 phone.

Bottom line: the Galaxy Z Fold 7 nails it all — bigger displays, powerful performance, and improved camera setup. And now that it’s as much as $1,000 off with eligible trade-ins, it’s even harder to resist. Get yours at the Samsung Store and save big before it’s too late.

Powerhouse Galaxy Z Fold 7 hits up to $1,000 off at Samsung

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Google Fi wireless

by Markymark5.0 • 5

iPhone 17 reveal event: who's gettin' what?

by Stanislav Serbezov • 3

Samsung Z Fold 7

by Nenad • 2
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Verizon gives customers another reason to be angry
Verizon gives customers another reason to be angry
Galaxy S25 Ultra plunges in price, making it an even smarter purchase
Galaxy S25 Ultra plunges in price, making it an even smarter purchase
Apple made sure you’d want the iPhone Air over the iPhone 17 Pro by removing the most expected “feature”
Apple made sure you’d want the iPhone Air over the iPhone 17 Pro by removing the most expected “feature”
T-Mobile and Verizon users buying iPhone 17 would be wise to skip their carriers
T-Mobile and Verizon users buying iPhone 17 would be wise to skip their carriers
T-Mobile sold thousands of smartphone units before ensuring they were fit for sale
T-Mobile sold thousands of smartphone units before ensuring they were fit for sale
Samsung Galaxy S26 series image leak confirms the bad news: they’re ugly
Samsung Galaxy S26 series image leak confirms the bad news: they’re ugly

Latest News

Apple's next big products: here's what reportedly follows the iPhone 17
Apple's next big products: here's what reportedly follows the iPhone 17
T-Mobile cell tower drama continues in one small town
T-Mobile cell tower drama continues in one small town
Google has made a huge change to the monthly Android Security Bulletin
Google has made a huge change to the monthly Android Security Bulletin
Sony's new Xperia phone is the latest to steal from the Pixel
Sony's new Xperia phone is the latest to steal from the Pixel
Galaxy S25 Ultra plunges in price, making it an even smarter purchase
Galaxy S25 Ultra plunges in price, making it an even smarter purchase
Mid-range Galaxy A56 is once again a treat at $50 off on Amazon
Mid-range Galaxy A56 is once again a treat at $50 off on Amazon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless