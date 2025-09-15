Powerhouse Galaxy Z Fold 7 hits up to $1,000 off at Samsung
Samsung is letting you save as much as 50% on the powerful Galaxy Z Fold 7 with trade-ins.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Did you already check out Amazon’s splendid Galaxy Z Fold 7 promo? Well, you might want to because the premium foldable is definitely way more exciting at $300 off its original price. But is this the best discount you can get right now? Not particularly.
In fact, the Samsung Store is letting you get the foldable for up to $1,000 off when you provide an eligible device trade-in in good condition. Granted, this promo might not fit every user, but those who have the previous Z Fold 6 or a Galaxy S25 Ultra and would like to upgrade should definitely check it out. After all, who wouldn’t want to get a powerful foldable with various meaningful upgrades for $999.99 instead of $1999.99?
The camera also sees a notable upgrade this year. This Samsung option features a new 200MP main unit and the same 12MP ultra-wide and 10MP 3x telephoto sensors found in last year’s foldable. And photos taken with it truly shine — exactly what you’d expect from a $2,000 phone.
Bottom line: the Galaxy Z Fold 7 nails it all — bigger displays, powerful performance, and improved camera setup. And now that it’s as much as $1,000 off with eligible trade-ins, it’s even harder to resist. Get yours at the Samsung Store and save big before it’s too late.
But exactly what upgrades does the Z Fold 7 offer? For starters, it finally features a wide 6.5-inch cover display, so you can easily type messages and more without constantly unfolding it. The main display has also increased in size — it’s now an 8-inch AMOLED touchscreen with a 120Hz variable refresh rate, compared to 7.6 inches on the Galaxy Z Fold 6. As we emphasized in our Galaxy Z Fold 7 review, both screens boast superb brightness levels and offer different color modes to fit your preferences.
The larger displays are more than a welcome upgrade, and performance is just as exceptional. Here, you have a Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip, which delivers insane horsepower for everything you can possibly need. Whether you’re an avid gamer or multitasker, this Android phone can handle everything.
