The best Galaxy Z Fold 7 deal has returned to make an awesome phone even awesomer





No, I wouldn't call $1,999.99 reasonable, but fortunately, you don't have to pay that anymore for the most affordable Z Fold 7 model. Instead, you can save a whopping 300 bucks at the time of this writing without jumping through any hoops whatsoever. No, I wouldn't call $1,999.99 reasonable, but fortunately, you don't have to pay that anymore for the most affordablemodel. Instead, you can save a whopping 300 bucks at the time of this writing without jumping through any hoops whatsoever.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 $300 off (15%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 8-Inch Foldable Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2184 x 1968 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.5-Inch Secondary AMOLED Screen with 2520 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, Armor Aluminum Frame, Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2, 200 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 10MP Cover Camera, 4,400mAh Battery with 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Three Color Options Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 $300 off (14%) 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 8-Inch Foldable Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2184 x 1968 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.5-Inch Secondary AMOLED Screen with 2520 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, Armor Aluminum Frame, Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2, 200 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 10MP Cover Camera, 4,400mAh Battery with 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Three Color Options Buy at Amazon





around yet again. In case you're wondering, no, this amazing discount is not matched by That's right, Amazon's shockingly deep and early $300 price cut is back after a two-week hiatus, making this bad boy arguably the greatest foldable phone around yet again. In case you're wondering, no, this amazing discount is not matched by Samsung 's official US e-store (at least not without an obligatory device trade-in), and something tells me no major US retailer will be able to eclipse Amazon's current deal anytime soon.

Galaxy Z Fold 7 The $300 discount applies to both the 256 and 512GB storage variants of the Snapdragon 8 Elite-poweredwith 12GB RAM also on deck, and in both cases, you can go for one of three equally elegant colorways... if you hurry.









a lot of weight (14 grams, to be specific) and going down from a 5.6mm waist to only 4.2mm (when unfolded). Made from a super-premium combination of "armor" aluminum and glass, the two month-old device is expected to last just as long as the summer 2024-released Galaxy Z Fold 6 in normal use despite losingof weight (14 grams, to be specific) and going down from a 5.6mm waist to only 4.2mm (when unfolded).





Z Fold 7 are larger than on the Z Fold 6 , at 8 and 6.5 inches compared to 7.6 and 6.3 inches. The primary rear-facing camera has also been massively upgraded, from 50 to 200 megapixels, with predictable results highlighted in our comprehensive , which finds the new phone to be pretty much unbeatable from an overall system performance and user experience perspective as well. Incredibly enough, both the primary and secondary screens on theare larger than on the, at 8 and 6.5 inches compared to 7.6 and 6.3 inches. The primary rear-facing camera has also been massively upgraded, from 50 to 200 megapixels, with predictable results highlighted in our comprehensive Galaxy Z Fold 7 review , which finds the new phone to be pretty much unbeatable from an overall system performance and user experience perspective as well.



Recommended Stories



"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!





Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! " Iconic Phones " is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!





Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips " is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price! LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE " is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!