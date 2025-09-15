Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle
Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle
Time to unwind with our new word puzzle, inspired by the popular games you already know and love!

The best Galaxy Z Fold 7 deal has returned to make an awesome phone even awesomer

Probably the best foldable out there is on sale at a killer price with no strings attached on Amazon again.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Android Deals Galaxy Z Series
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7
What's not to love about the Galaxy Z Fold 7 right now? Samsung's latest book-style foldable is remarkably thin, as powerful as all the best Android phones out there, super-versatile and flexible, equipped with a respectable battery (at least for that 8.9mm profile and incredible 215-gram weight), and perhaps most impressively of all, available at a reasonable... enough price.

No, I wouldn't call $1,999.99 reasonable, but fortunately, you don't have to pay that anymore for the most affordable Z Fold 7 model. Instead, you can save a whopping 300 bucks at the time of this writing without jumping through any hoops whatsoever.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

$300 off (15%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 8-Inch Foldable Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2184 x 1968 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.5-Inch Secondary AMOLED Screen with 2520 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, Armor Aluminum Frame, Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2, 200 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 10MP Cover Camera, 4,400mAh Battery with 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Three Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

$300 off (14%)
5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 8-Inch Foldable Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2184 x 1968 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.5-Inch Secondary AMOLED Screen with 2520 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, Armor Aluminum Frame, Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2, 200 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 10MP Cover Camera, 4,400mAh Battery with 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Three Color Options
Buy at Amazon

That's right, Amazon's shockingly deep and early $300 price cut is back after a two-week hiatus, making this bad boy arguably the greatest foldable phone around yet again. In case you're wondering, no, this amazing discount is not matched by Samsung's official US e-store (at least not without an obligatory device trade-in), and something tells me no major US retailer will be able to eclipse Amazon's current deal anytime soon.

The $300 discount applies to both the 256 and 512GB storage variants of the Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered Galaxy Z Fold 7 with 12GB RAM also on deck, and in both cases, you can go for one of three equally elegant colorways... if you hurry.


Made from a super-premium combination of "armor" aluminum and glass, the two month-old device is expected to last just as long as the summer 2024-released Galaxy Z Fold 6 in normal use despite losing a lot of weight (14 grams, to be specific) and going down from a 5.6mm waist to only 4.2mm (when unfolded).

Incredibly enough, both the primary and secondary screens on the Z Fold 7 are larger than on the Z Fold 6, at 8 and 6.5 inches compared to 7.6 and 6.3 inches. The primary rear-facing camera has also been massively upgraded, from 50 to 200 megapixels, with predictable results highlighted in our comprehensive Galaxy Z Fold 7 review, which finds the new phone to be pretty much unbeatable from an overall system performance and user experience perspective as well.

Recommended Stories

The best Galaxy Z Fold 7 deal has returned to make an awesome phone even awesomer

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Google Fi wireless

by Markymark5.0 • 5

iPhone 17 reveal event: who's gettin' what?

by Stanislav Serbezov • 3

Samsung Z Fold 7

by Nenad • 2
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Verizon gives customers another reason to be angry
Verizon gives customers another reason to be angry
Galaxy S25 Ultra plunges in price, making it an even smarter purchase
Galaxy S25 Ultra plunges in price, making it an even smarter purchase
Apple made sure you’d want the iPhone Air over the iPhone 17 Pro by removing the most expected “feature”
Apple made sure you’d want the iPhone Air over the iPhone 17 Pro by removing the most expected “feature”
T-Mobile and Verizon users buying iPhone 17 would be wise to skip their carriers
T-Mobile and Verizon users buying iPhone 17 would be wise to skip their carriers
T-Mobile sold thousands of smartphone units before ensuring they were fit for sale
T-Mobile sold thousands of smartphone units before ensuring they were fit for sale
Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are flying off shelves with Amazon’s latest deal
Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are flying off shelves with Amazon’s latest deal

Latest News

Apple's next big products: here's what reportedly follows the iPhone 17
Apple's next big products: here's what reportedly follows the iPhone 17
T-Mobile cell tower drama continues in one small town
T-Mobile cell tower drama continues in one small town
Google has made a huge change to the monthly Android Security Bulletin
Google has made a huge change to the monthly Android Security Bulletin
Sony's new Xperia phone is the latest to steal from the Pixel
Sony's new Xperia phone is the latest to steal from the Pixel
Galaxy S25 Ultra plunges in price, making it an even smarter purchase
Galaxy S25 Ultra plunges in price, making it an even smarter purchase
Mid-range Galaxy A56 is once again a treat at $50 off on Amazon
Mid-range Galaxy A56 is once again a treat at $50 off on Amazon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless