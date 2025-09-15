The best Galaxy Z Fold 7 deal has returned to make an awesome phone even awesomer
Probably the best foldable out there is on sale at a killer price with no strings attached on Amazon again.
What's not to love about the Galaxy Z Fold 7 right now? Samsung's latest book-style foldable is remarkably thin, as powerful as all the best Android phones out there, super-versatile and flexible, equipped with a respectable battery (at least for that 8.9mm profile and incredible 215-gram weight), and perhaps most impressively of all, available at a reasonable... enough price.
No, I wouldn't call $1,999.99 reasonable, but fortunately, you don't have to pay that anymore for the most affordable Z Fold 7 model. Instead, you can save a whopping 300 bucks at the time of this writing without jumping through any hoops whatsoever.
That's right, Amazon's shockingly deep and early $300 price cut is back after a two-week hiatus, making this bad boy arguably the greatest foldable phone around yet again. In case you're wondering, no, this amazing discount is not matched by Samsung's official US e-store (at least not without an obligatory device trade-in), and something tells me no major US retailer will be able to eclipse Amazon's current deal anytime soon.
The $300 discount applies to both the 256 and 512GB storage variants of the Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered Galaxy Z Fold 7 with 12GB RAM also on deck, and in both cases, you can go for one of three equally elegant colorways... if you hurry.
That's a lot of screen for... a pretty reasonable price right now. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
Made from a super-premium combination of "armor" aluminum and glass, the two month-old device is expected to last just as long as the summer 2024-released Galaxy Z Fold 6 in normal use despite losing a lot of weight (14 grams, to be specific) and going down from a 5.6mm waist to only 4.2mm (when unfolded).
Incredibly enough, both the primary and secondary screens on the Z Fold 7 are larger than on the Z Fold 6, at 8 and 6.5 inches compared to 7.6 and 6.3 inches. The primary rear-facing camera has also been massively upgraded, from 50 to 200 megapixels, with predictable results highlighted in our comprehensive Galaxy Z Fold 7 review, which finds the new phone to be pretty much unbeatable from an overall system performance and user experience perspective as well.
