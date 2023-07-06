Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 preorder reservations are live: book yours now!
The Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 will be unveiled earlier than usual, at a Samsung Unpacked event on July 26, but their preorder reservations are now live for an added bonus that will be tacked on any Z Fold 5 or Z Flip 5 preorder deals that Samsung outs.
If the company follows through with its usual release timeframe, we should expect the Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 to be officially released to the market on August 11, way earlier than their predecessors.
The same applies to the Galaxy Watch 6 and the next-gen Galaxy Buds that are expected at the Unpacked event on July 26 and you will only have until then to book the extra reservation bonus. What is it?
How to reserve the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5?
2. Additional information about your pre-order reservation and any bonuses you might incur will be available after you book a slot.
What is the early Samsung reservation program?
This early reservation program is used to gauge interest for the upcoming devices and allows Samsung to make some final adjustments to its supply chain. Samsung's reservation program allows us to book a slot for a notification for when the Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 preorders start, and gives various discounts, gifts, or store credits to those who reserve early on top of whatever preorder bonuses the Z Fold 5 and the other devices are launched with.
Worry not, reserving a device doesn't oblige you to actually buy it, you can choose not to, but you will be losing the sweet bonuses if you come back around later on. Speaking of bonuses...
Samsung reservation program benefits, gifts, and discounts
Samsung is offering $50 in Samsung Credit to use during your Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, or Galaxy Watch 6 preorder with the following caveat:
When pre-ordering and purchasing Eligible Devices, the Reservation Gift will be automatically applied to the first Eligible Device added to your cart; if that first Eligible Device is later returned, then the Reservation Gift will be forfeited. (Note: if the value of the first Eligible Device is less than $50 then the Reservation Gift will be applied to the second Eligible Device added to the cart, and if it is later returned, then the Gift will be forfeited. If total value of cart including Eligible Device(s) is less than $50, remaining value of Gift will be forfeited.) Reservation Gift is non-transferable and limited to 1 per Qualifying Purchase.
You can reserve a Z Flip 5 or Z Fold 5 for $50 in Samsung Credit, a Galaxy Watch 6 for $50 in Samsung Credit, and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, or whatever the kit is called, for $50 in Galaxy Credit. Choosing to reserve all upcoming new gadgets won't qualify you for more than $50 in total Samsung Credit stackable towards any Z Fold 5 preorder deals.
What's more, those who reserve will be able to enjoy the highest online instant trade-in values for existing Galaxy devices even more savings. Finally, those who reserve the next Galaxy will be able to customize their devices with exclusive colors.
