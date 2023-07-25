Last hours to reserve your Galaxy Z Fold 5 or Z Flip 5 and score huge savings; reserve while you can
Tick Tock, tick tock. That's certainly not your biological clock. It's even more serious than that. The time to reserve one of Samsung's upcoming foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 or the Z Flip 5, and score a huge, massive saving in the process, is almost over.
We are literally hours away from Samsung's next Unpacked event. And when the tech giant announces its new phones, this sweet reservation gift you can currently receive will go away, and you won't be able to get it anymore.
Want to save more? Feel free to send a qualifying trade-in device via Samsung's Trade-In Program. If the device meets Samsung's requirements, you will get instant trade-in credit, which can then be used to lower your Galaxy Z Fold 5/ Z Flip 5's price even further. So, not only will you get rid of your old phone, but you will even get a nice discount on your new fancy foldable in the process.
If you reserve a Galaxy Z Fold 5 or a Galaxy Z Flip 5 right now, you will get $50 in Samsung Credit as a reservation gift, which, for the first time ever, you can use towards your purchase. So that's $50 in savings only because you acted fast and reserved your new Galaxy phone.
As you can see, now is definitely the time to reserve rather than wait. Furthermore, Samsung has already started the countdown until the end of this offer, so tap on one of the deal buttons in this article, reserve your Galaxy Z Fold 5/ Z Flip 5, and score a sweet saving while you can.
