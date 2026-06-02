Epic new deal makes Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE as affordable as it should have been months ago





Z Flip 7 FE





While something like Motorola's Razr (2025) was released at $699.99 and frequently marked down to $599.99 (and less) in recent months, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE started at $899 in the US, rarely getting substantial discounts with either 128 or 256GB internal storage space and for a while there looking like it was prematurely discontinued.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE $549 99 $999 99 $450 off (45%) With a primary 6.7-inch foldable Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X screen and a secondary 3.4-inch Super AMOLED panel in tow, as well as a 4,000mAh battery equipped with 25W wired and 15W wireless charging support under its hood, Samsung's first Fan Edition foldable is incredibly hard to turn down at an unprecedented $450 discount with a full 1-year manufacturer warranty included. If you hurry, you can choose between black and white models in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition. Buy at Woot Check out today's best deals! Recommended For You





Z Flip 7 Fan Edition at a reduced price (at least without an obligatory trade-in), Woot is currently running by far the greatest deal since its commercial debut last summer. But then the Exynos 2400-powered device returned in stock on its manufacturer's official regional website just as abruptly as it had originally disappeared, and while Samsung is still not selling theFan Edition at a reduced price (at least without an obligatory trade-in), Woot is currently running by far the greatest deal since its commercial debut last summer.





If you hurry, you can pay as little as $549.99 for a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged unit in a black or white color with a full 1-year manufacturer warranty included, and because this is a 256 gig storage variant we're talking about here, you're looking at saving a whopping 450 bucks.





Z Flip 7 FE significantly cheaper than both the Perhaps more importantly, this massively discounted price makes thesignificantly cheaper than both the Razr (2025) and Razr (2026) ... although the latter is also considerably better than Samsung's affordable foldable in a lot of key departments, like screen size, battery life, charging speeds, camera performance, and even build quality.









Of course, that's not to say that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is a pushover from any of those standpoints, especially for $549.99, and especially when you factor in such key strengths as its stellar long-term software support as well.





If the Android 16 -based clamshell (which is guaranteed to receive no less than seven major OS upgrades) had dropped to this killer price five or six months ago, I'd have probably called it an absolute must-buy for any bargain-hunting Samsung fan. Now? It's not quite that, but it's still pretty close.

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