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Epic new deal makes Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE as affordable as it should have been months ago

For the first time since its US commercial debut nearly a year ago, Samsung's most affordable foldable is actually worth taking into consideration.

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Adrian Diaconescu
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Samsung Android Deals Galaxy Z Series Foldables
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Official Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE promotional image
Yes, it might actually be time to buy your first foldable device. | Image by Samsung

The first-ever Fan Edition foldable is likely to remain the only budget-friendly member of Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip family (at least for the foreseeable future), and if you don't know why last year's Z Flip 7 FE hasn't proven popular enough to yield a 2026 sequel, you just have to look at the handset's price point and its competition.

While something like Motorola's Razr (2025) was released at $699.99 and frequently marked down to $599.99 (and less) in recent months, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE started at $899 in the US, rarely getting substantial discounts with either 128 or 256GB internal storage space and for a while there looking like it was prematurely discontinued.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE
$549 99
$999 99
$450 off (45%)
With a primary 6.7-inch foldable Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X screen and a secondary 3.4-inch Super AMOLED panel in tow, as well as a 4,000mAh battery equipped with 25W wired and 15W wireless charging support under its hood, Samsung's first Fan Edition foldable is incredibly hard to turn down at an unprecedented $450 discount with a full 1-year manufacturer warranty included. If you hurry, you can choose between black and white models in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition.
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But then the Exynos 2400-powered device returned in stock on its manufacturer's official regional website just as abruptly as it had originally disappeared, and while Samsung is still not selling the Z Flip 7 Fan Edition at a reduced price (at least without an obligatory trade-in), Woot is currently running by far the greatest deal since its commercial debut last summer.

If you hurry, you can pay as little as $549.99 for a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged unit in a black or white color with a full 1-year manufacturer warranty included, and because this is a 256 gig storage variant we're talking about here, you're looking at saving a whopping 450 bucks.

Perhaps more importantly, this massively discounted price makes the Z Flip 7 FE significantly cheaper than both the Razr (2025) and Razr (2026)... although the latter is also considerably better than Samsung's affordable foldable in a lot of key departments, like screen size, battery life, charging speeds, camera performance, and even build quality.


Of course, that's not to say that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is a pushover from any of those standpoints, especially for $549.99, and especially when you factor in such key strengths as its stellar long-term software support as well.

If the Android 16-based clamshell (which is guaranteed to receive no less than seven major OS upgrades) had dropped to this killer price five or six months ago, I'd have probably called it an absolute must-buy for any bargain-hunting Samsung fan. Now? It's not quite that, but it's still pretty close. 
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Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
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