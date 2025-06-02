Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Z Fold 7 could hold the line on pricing this year — with one exception

Referential image of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 . | Image credit — PhoneArena





Z Flip 7

Z Fold 7







Samsung usually unveils its foldables in late July or early August, so we likely won’t have to wait long to see if this rumored pricing holds up. Until then, prospective buyers can be cautiously optimistic. Just keep in mind that depending on where you live, the final price could still vary.

