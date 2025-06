Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Z Fold 7 could hold the line on pricing this year — with one exception

Referential image of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 . | Image credit — PhoneArena





Z Flip 7

Z Fold 7







Samsung usually unveils its foldables in late July or early August, so we likely won’t have to wait long to see if this rumored pricing holds up. Until then, prospective buyers can be cautiously optimistic. Just keep in mind that depending on where you live, the final price could still vary.



A new rumor suggests that Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 could arrive without a price increase in most regions. If this holds true, it would be a surprising move in a year where inflation, tariffs, and rising component costs have pushed other manufacturers toward higher price tags.According to a new report , the tip comes from a leaker who claims that both foldables will retain the same pricing as their 2024 predecessors. That would place theat around $999 and theat $1799 in the United States — assuming the U.S. is counted among the regions where pricing stays put.However, the report does note that there will be exceptions. It’s unclear exactly which countries will see different pricing, but this is especially relevant to U.S. buyers, where the ongoing situation with tariffs could play a major role. With talks of changing trade policies and component sourcing, Samsung’s strategy might shift depending on how things develop by the time of launch.