Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Z Fold 7 could hold the line on pricing this year — with one exception
Most regions are in luck, but not all will get the same deal
Referential image of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6. | Image credit — PhoneArena
A new rumor suggests that Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 could arrive without a price increase in most regions. If this holds true, it would be a surprising move in a year where inflation, tariffs, and rising component costs have pushed other manufacturers toward higher price tags.
According to a new report, the tip comes from a leaker who claims that both foldables will retain the same pricing as their 2024 predecessors. That would place the Z Flip 7 at around $999 and the Z Fold 7 at $1799 in the United States — assuming the U.S. is counted among the regions where pricing stays put.
However, the report does note that there will be exceptions. It’s unclear exactly which countries will see different pricing, but this is especially relevant to U.S. buyers, where the ongoing situation with tariffs could play a major role. With talks of changing trade policies and component sourcing, Samsung’s strategy might shift depending on how things develop by the time of launch.
A new leak claims only a few countries will receive a price increase on the Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip 7 devices. | Image credit — PandaFlash on X
We’ve already covered some of what to expect from Samsung’s next foldables, including official confirmation that the Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 will run One UI 8 out of the box, based on Android 14. That detail alone points to Samsung aligning its foldables with the rest of its AI-focused Galaxy ecosystem.
There are also rumors that the Z Flip 7 might feature the Exynos 2500 chipset in select markets, which would mark a shift from the Snapdragon-only approach used in previous Flip models. Meanwhile, the Z Fold 7 is expected to continue relying on Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon processor across the board.
In terms of design, don’t expect a major overhaul. Leaks so far indicate that Samsung is sticking close to the look and feel of the Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6, with the major difference being the inclusion of a full external display on the Z Flip 7. Other than that, we can expect refinements, such as a focus on better battery efficiency, enhanced cameras, and deeper integration of Galaxy AI features.
Samsung usually unveils its foldables in late July or early August, so we likely won’t have to wait long to see if this rumored pricing holds up. Until then, prospective buyers can be cautiously optimistic. Just keep in mind that depending on where you live, the final price could still vary.
