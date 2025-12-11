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Huawei’s new MatePad 11.5 S takes the paper-like display concept to the next level

This might be the ultimate digital notebook we’ve been waiting for.

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Huawei MatePad 11.5"S
Huawei just launched the MatePad 11.5 S globally, doubling down on its unique display tech to solve the glare problem that plagues almost every other tablet.

The Huawei MatePad 11.5 S


Huawei is back with a new slate, and while the metallic body looks sleek, the real story here is the screen. The MatePad 11.5 S features the company's new PaperMatte Display, a nano-etched technology designed to eliminate 99% of light interference and mimic the resistance of writing on real paper. It’s not just about the coating, though; the tablet runs on HarmonyOS 4.2 and uses NearLink technology for faster, more stable connections with its stylus and keyboard accessories.

As of right now, precise local pricing and availability are still unknown, so you'll have to sit tight for those details to drop in specific regions. However, it is expected to be priced at €529 for the PaperMatte Edition and €479 for the base model with availability in early 2026.

Key Specs


  • Display: 11.5-inch PaperMatte, 144Hz refresh rate, 2.8K resolution
  • Battery: 8800 mAh
  • Dimensions: 6.2 mm thickness, 510 g weight
  • Software: HarmonyOS 4.2 with the new GoPaint app

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Huawei MatePad 11.5 S specs and colors. | Images credit — Huawei

Why this stands out

The 2025 Huawei MatePad 11.5 S. | Images credit — PhoneArena

For context, this isn't Huawei’s first rodeo with this tech. The "S" serves as a direct follow-up to the tablet revealed back in 2024, which sported a similar 11.5-inch footprint and a 120Hz PaperMatte screen. While the dimensions remain the same, Huawei has upped the ante this time around, boosting the refresh rate to 144Hz and increasing the resolution to a crisp 2.8K FullView Display.

The tablet market is usually a sea of glossy black mirrors. While devices like the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE offer excellent stylus support at a similar mid-range tier, they still suffer from reflections that can make outdoor work a nightmare. Huawei is challenging that norm. By integrating the matte texture directly into the glass, they are targeting students and digital artists who want that tactile "pencil-on-paper" friction without buying a separate screen protector that often ruins display clarity.

If this tablet launched in the U.S., would you be interested in purchasing it?
No. I usually stay away from imported devices.
12.84%
No. I’d import one, but no Google services is a dealbreake
28.44%
Yes. I love Huawei and I’d jump through any needed hoops.
58.72%
109 Votes

What's missing


I have to say, I’m a fan of this direction. Writing on glass has always felt unnatural, so a native matte display is a huge win for usability. It’s one of those features that, once you try it, makes you wonder why every manufacturer isn't doing it.

However, we can't talk Huawei without pointing out the elephant in the room: the lack of Google Mobile Services. This is still important for the average user who relies heavily on Drive, Chrome, or YouTube. But if you view this strictly as a secondary device—a dedicated digital notebook or canvas—the hardware excellence might just outweigh the software hoops you have to jump through. It’s not for everyone, but for the right person, it’s a total game-changer.

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Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
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