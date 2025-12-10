T-Mobile’s latest action might land them in hot water with the government [UPDATED]

Update with statement from T-Mobile on 12/10/25:





— T-Mobile





The original story from MONTH DD, YEAR follows below:









The regulatory cold shoulder



It seems T-Mobile isn't in the mood to explain itself right now. In T-Mobile to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and state Attorneys General.



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The claim : T-Mobile has been running ads on YouTube, Facebook, and TV claiming to have "superior 5G network capacity" compared to rivals.

: has been running ads on YouTube, Facebook, and TV claiming to have "superior 5G network capacity" compared to rivals. The challenge : AT&T challenged these claims, asking the NAD to review the data backing them up.

: AT&T challenged these claims, asking the NAD to review the data backing them up. The refusal : T-Mobile declined to participate in the inquiry.

Usually, when a competitor flags an ad, the company in question provides data, the NAD reviews it, and they reach a conclusion. This time, T-Mobile flat-out refused. Their reasoning is a bit complex: they cited a pending federal lawsuit that AT&T filed against the BBB National Programs (the NAD's parent organization). Essentially, T-Mobile is arguing that because the opposing team is suing the league, they don't have to listen to the referee. It seemsisn't in the mood to explain itself right now. In a new report released today , the National Advertising Division (NAD)—the watchdog that generally keeps corporations honest about their commercials—announced it is officially referringto the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and state Attorneys General.Here is the gist of what went down:Usually, when a competitor flags an ad, the company in question provides data, the NAD reviews it, and they reach a conclusion. This time,flat-out refused. Their reasoning is a bit complex: they cited a pending federal lawsuit that AT&T filed against the BBB National Programs (the NAD's parent organization). Essentially,is arguing that because the opposing team is suing the league, they don't have to listen to the referee.





Why this advertising spat matters



You might think this is just boring corporate bickering, but it actually impacts what you believe when you see a commercial. The wireless industry is absolutely cutthroat right now. AT&T has been aggressively expanding its mid-band 5G network to catch up to T-Mobile ’s early lead in the space. They aren't just sitting back; they are actively competing for the same "best network" title.



Receive the latest T-Mobile news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy When T-Mobile claims they have "superior capacity" across the board, it sways customers who are deciding where to spend their monthly budget. AT&T obviously feels their network stacks up better than T-Mobile suggests. By forcing this review, AT&T was trying to make T-Mobile show their receipts.



Since T-Mobile walked away, the NAD has to involve the government to maintain the integrity of self-regulation. If companies can just opt out when they don't like the context, the whole system of holding advertisers accountable falls apart. You might think this is just boring corporate bickering, but it actually impacts what you believe when you see a commercial. The wireless industry is absolutely cutthroat right now.has been aggressively expanding its mid-band 5G network to catch up to’s early lead in the space. They aren't just sitting back; they are actively competing for the same "best network" title.Whenclaims they have "superior capacity" across the board, it sways customers who are deciding where to spend their monthly budget.obviously feels their network stacks up better thansuggests. By forcing this review,was trying to makeshow their receipts.Sincewalked away, the NAD has to involve the government to maintain the integrity of self-regulation. If companies can just opt out when they don't like the context, the whole system of holding advertisers accountable falls apart.



Does T-Mobile owe it to the NAD to prove their claims? Yes, otherwise they lose legitimacy. 71.7% No, participation in the NAD is voluntary. 28.3% Vote 53 Votes





It’s not a good look



This doesn't feel like good faith behavior on the part of T-Mobile . While their legal excuse regarding the AT&T vs. BBB lawsuit might hold water in a courtroom, to the average consumer, it just looks like they are dodging the question. If your 5G capacity is truly superior, why not just dump the data on the table and silence the critics?

T-Mobile

AT&T





By refusing to engage, T-Mobile makes it look like they have something to hide, even if they don't. We will have to wait and see if the FTC decides to crack down, but for now, you might want to take those magenta ads with a grain of salt. By refusing to engage,makes it look like they have something to hide, even if they don't. We will have to wait and see if the FTC decides to crack down, but for now, you might want to take those magenta ads with a grain of salt.





T-Mobile for a comment and will update the story when we have a response.



AT&T's fight with T-Mobile just dragged the ad watchdog into court

AT&T's ad campaign against T-Mobile just backfired in a big way We've reached out tofor a comment and will update the story when we have a response.

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