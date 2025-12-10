T-Mobile’s latest action might land them in hot water with the government [UPDATED]
It involves a lawsuit, angry competitors, and some bold claims about network capacity.
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Update with statement from T-Mobile on 12/10/25:
We are disappointed that the NAD has made the decision to refer this matter. T-Mobile has long been and continues to be a strong supporter of the National Advertising Division (NAD) and self-regulation. AT&T has publicly stated in a federal lawsuit against NAD’s parent organization that AT&T does not believe it is bound by any of the rules or agreements that come with participation in proceedings before the NAD self-regulatory industry body. We believe the claim that is being challenged is well substantiated and true, but due to AT&T’s stated position, T-Mobile has serious confidentiality concerns with any information that would have to be shared in an NAD proceeding initiated by AT&T, which led T-Mobile to decline to participate in this specific proceeding pending the outcome of AT&T’s federal litigation.
— T-Mobile
The original story from MONTH DD, YEAR follows below:
T-Mobile is playing hardball with advertising regulators regarding its 5G claims, and the situation is escalating to the federal level. The carrier refused to participate in a standard review process, prompting the watchdog to call in the FTC.
The regulatory cold shoulder
It seems T-Mobile isn't in the mood to explain itself right now. In a new report released today, the National Advertising Division (NAD)—the watchdog that generally keeps corporations honest about their commercials—announced it is officially referring T-Mobile to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and state Attorneys General.
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Here is the gist of what went down:
- The claim: T-Mobile has been running ads on YouTube, Facebook, and TV claiming to have "superior 5G network capacity" compared to rivals.
- The challenge: AT&T challenged these claims, asking the NAD to review the data backing them up.
- The refusal: T-Mobile declined to participate in the inquiry.
Usually, when a competitor flags an ad, the company in question provides data, the NAD reviews it, and they reach a conclusion. This time, T-Mobile flat-out refused. Their reasoning is a bit complex: they cited a pending federal lawsuit that AT&T filed against the BBB National Programs (the NAD's parent organization). Essentially, T-Mobile is arguing that because the opposing team is suing the league, they don't have to listen to the referee.
Why this advertising spat matters
The ad by AT&T that started this situation. | Image credit — AT&T
You might think this is just boring corporate bickering, but it actually impacts what you believe when you see a commercial. The wireless industry is absolutely cutthroat right now. AT&T has been aggressively expanding its mid-band 5G network to catch up to T-Mobile’s early lead in the space. They aren't just sitting back; they are actively competing for the same "best network" title.
When T-Mobile claims they have "superior capacity" across the board, it sways customers who are deciding where to spend their monthly budget. AT&T obviously feels their network stacks up better than T-Mobile suggests. By forcing this review, AT&T was trying to make T-Mobile show their receipts.
Since T-Mobile walked away, the NAD has to involve the government to maintain the integrity of self-regulation. If companies can just opt out when they don't like the context, the whole system of holding advertisers accountable falls apart.
Does T-Mobile owe it to the NAD to prove their claims?
Yes, otherwise they lose legitimacy.
71.7%
No, participation in the NAD is voluntary.
28.3%
It’s not a good look
This doesn't feel like good faith behavior on the part of T-Mobile. While their legal excuse regarding the AT&T vs. BBB lawsuit might hold water in a courtroom, to the average consumer, it just looks like they are dodging the question. If your 5G capacity is truly superior, why not just dump the data on the table and silence the critics?
I’ve used both networks, and while T-Mobile often wins on raw speed in urban areas, AT&T has historically held its own on reliability and coverage. Grandiose claims like "superior capacity" need to be backed by hard facts, not legal maneuvering.
By refusing to engage, T-Mobile makes it look like they have something to hide, even if they don't. We will have to wait and see if the FTC decides to crack down, but for now, you might want to take those magenta ads with a grain of salt.
We've reached out to T-Mobile for a comment and will update the story when we have a response.
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