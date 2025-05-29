Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 might cause significant disappointment to US customers

The next big foldable clamshell coming to the US in just a few months might not include a piece of hardware many expected.

Samsung Galaxy Z Series
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6
Samsung is preparing to launch its new flagship foldables in less than two months. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 will be Samsung’s main top-tier products until next year when the South Korean company is expected to introduce its new Galaxy S26 series.

A recent report coming from the South Korean media claimed the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will use two chipsets: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite and Exynos 2500. The international version will be equipped with Samsung’s Exynos 2500 chip, while the US model will get the Snapdragon 8 Elite.

The report seemed very reliable considering that Samsung always does that with its flagships. All Samsung flagships launched in the United States are using Qualcomm chipsets, while the rest of the world is getting either MediaTek or Exynos chips.

Unfortunately, that might not be the case this year. According to a new report, the firmware files for the US Galaxy Z Flip 7 indicate that the phone will be powered by the Exynos 2500 chipset.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset | Image credit: PhoneArena

If that proves to be accurate, then the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will be equipped with the Exynos 2500 processor in every market, including North America. It’s unclear if that will be the case for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 too, but hopefully not.

Apparently, Samsung is worried that Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset isn’t able to keep its foldable flagships cool enough because of how thin they are. We’re not sure if this is the real reason or just a guess based on real-life tests, but if the report is true, it will disappoint many Samsung fans in the United States.

The type of chipset Samsung uses inside its smartphones remains a sensible topic for tech-savvy customers, although that might not be the case for the general public.

What will really matter is how US carriers will decide to push Samsung’s new foldables and whether or not they will recommend them over other similar products that use Qualcomm’s chipsets like the Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 that has just made its debut in the country.

This is probably a matter of perception rather than performance, especially if the report that Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset can’t keep a phone’s battery cool enough the thinner a phone is proves to be correct.
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.
