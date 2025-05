Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 might cause significant disappointment to US customers

Galaxy Z Flip 7

If that proves to be accurate, then thewill be equipped with the Exynos 2500 processor in every market, including North America. It’s unclear if that will be the case for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 too, but hopefully not.Apparently, Samsung is worried that Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset isn’t able to keep its foldable flagships cool enough because of how thin they are. We’re not sure if this is the real reason or just a guess based on real-life tests, but if the report is true, it will disappoint many Samsung fans in the United States.The type of chipset Samsung uses inside its smartphones remains a sensible topic for tech-savvy customers, although that might not be the case for the general public.What will really matter is how US carriers will decide to push Samsung’s new foldables and whether or not they will recommend them over other similar products that use Qualcomm’s chipsets like the Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 that has just made its debut in the country.This is probably a matter of perception rather than performance, especially if the report that Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset can’t keep a phone’s battery cool enough the thinner a phone is proves to be correct.