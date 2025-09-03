Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Samsung Health’s latest update simplifies how you manage your wellness routine, wherever you are

With new iFIT workouts and integrations with HealthTap and Walgreens, Samsung is taking a big swing at its biggest competitor.

For Samsung users, Samsung Health has always been a great companion for tracking steps and workouts on their Galaxy watches or phones — but let’s be honest, it’s long played second fiddle to Apple Health’s more comprehensive ecosystem. However, it feels like Samsung is finally ready to change that narrative with a slate of new features aimed at turning its app from a simple fitness tracker into a legitimate health hub.



Starting this week, Samsung is rolling out three major updates, all powered by new partnerships. First up is telehealth:

Through a collaboration with HealthTap, you’ll be able to book virtual doctor visits directly within the Samsung Health app using a new "Find Care" section. This is a huge convenience play, letting you skip the waiting room and handle appointments or follow-ups right from your phone.

Next, Samsung is tackling prescription management by integrating with Walgreens. This will allow you to connect your pharmacy account to track prescriptions and medication history inside the app. Walgreens is one of the largest pharmacy store chains in the U.S., so for Walgreens customers, this is a fantastic and much-needed addition.

Do you find these new Samsung Health features can simplify your healthcare?

Vote View Result

Finally, Samsung is beefing up its fitness content with guided workout programs from iFIT. This brings expert-led HIIT, Pilates, and recovery routines to the platform, making it a more direct competitor to services like Apple Fitness+. It’s another welcome addition that makes the Samsung ecosystem feel more complete for fitness enthusiasts.

Personally, I think this is a huge step in the right direction. While Samsung's partnership-driven approach feels a little piecemeal, these are practical features that users have actually been wanting. It shows Samsung is getting serious about making its Health app a cornerstone of its ecosystem, and frankly, it's about time.

These new features will begin their progressive rollout on September 8th, so you should see them in the app soon. Just keep in mind, this launch is limited to a handful of countries at this time: the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, India,  Italy, France, Spain, and Germany. Hopefully, a wider release follows shortly after.

Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
