Forget about the Galaxy Watch 8 and take advantage of this extraordinary Galaxy Watch FE deal ASAP!
This might be the best Samsung smartwatch you can get on a tight budget right now with cellular connectivity and a full 1-year manufacturer warranty.
As if to prove my point that the Fan Edition program no longer makes much sense, Samsung appears to have quietly discontinued the Galaxy Watch FE sometime in the last month or so. That's right, the company's only Fan Edition smartwatch is gone from Samsung's official US e-store, as well as retailers like Amazon, although you can still find it at the likes of Woot... if you hurry.
Yes, the Amazon-owned e-tailer is currently selling a cellular-capable Galaxy Watch FE model for $134.99 instead of its original $249.99 list price with a full 1-year manufacturer warranty included. You only have until tomorrow to take advantage of this unprecedented and presumably unbeatable promotion, and yes, these are brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units on sale here... in a single silver colorway.
Now, what you have to keep in mind about the Galaxy Watch Fan Edition is that it's extremely similar to the 2023-released Galaxy Watch 6 in terms of both design and capabilities. Are the Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch 8 better than both the Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch FE? Absolutely, but you can't really get those for just 135 bucks with standalone 4G LTE connectivity, now, can you?
The Galaxy Watch 8, for instance, normally starts at $350 in a Bluetooth-only version and $400 with built-in cellular functionality, barely scoring modest discounts of $10 or $20 since its commercial debut a couple of months ago.
Bottom line, the Galaxy Watch FE is simply too cheap to ignore right now, especially when you consider that its 2024 release guarantees you a whole bunch of software updates going forward. From a hardware perspective, this is not a pushover either, with a reasonably powerful dual-core Exynos W920 processor under the hood, as well as 1.5 gigs of RAM, a large enough battery for all-day endurance, and perhaps most importantly, a decidedly high-quality Super AMOLED touchscreen in tow.
If you want to spend even less than $134.99, you can save an additional $55 (!!!) on a "renewed" unit on Amazon, but that obviously comes with some inherent inconveniences and potential risks, as well as unclear warranty terms.
