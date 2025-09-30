Forget about the Galaxy Watch 8 and take advantage of this extraordinary Galaxy Watch FE deal ASAP!





Yes, the Amazon-owned e-tailer is currently selling a cellular-capable Galaxy Watch FE model for $134.99 instead of its original $249.99 list price with a full 1-year manufacturer warranty included. You only have until tomorrow to take advantage of this unprecedented and presumably unbeatable promotion, and yes, these are brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units on sale here... in a single silver colorway.

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE $134 99 $249 99 $115 off (46%) 40mm, GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, Wear OS, 1.2-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 396 x 396 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal Glass, 5 ATM Water Resistance, ECG, Heart Rate Monitor, Fall Detection, Sleep Coaching, Body Composition, Silver Color, New Condition, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included Buy at Woot Samsung Galaxy Watch FE $169 off (68%) 40mm, GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, Wear OS, 1.2-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 396 x 396 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal Glass, 5 ATM Water Resistance, ECG, Heart Rate Monitor, Fall Detection, Sleep Coaching, Body Composition, Black Color, US Version, Renewed Condition Buy at Amazon





The Galaxy Watch 8 , for instance, normally starts at $350 in a Bluetooth-only version and $400 with built-in cellular functionality, barely scoring modest discounts of $10 or $20 since its commercial debut a couple of months ago.





Bottom line, the Galaxy Watch FE is simply too cheap to ignore right now, especially when you consider that its 2024 release guarantees you a whole bunch of software updates going forward. From a hardware perspective, this is not a pushover either, with a reasonably powerful dual-core Exynos W920 processor under the hood, as well as 1.5 gigs of RAM, a large enough battery for all-day endurance, and perhaps most importantly, a decidedly high-quality Super AMOLED touchscreen in tow.





If you want to spend even less than $134.99, you can save an additional $55 (!!!) on a "renewed" unit on Amazon, but that obviously comes with some inherent inconveniences and potential risks, as well as unclear warranty terms.







