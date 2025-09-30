Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Forget about the Galaxy Watch 8 and take advantage of this extraordinary Galaxy Watch FE deal ASAP!

This might be the best Samsung smartwatch you can get on a tight budget right now with cellular connectivity and a full 1-year manufacturer warranty.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Deals Wearables WearOS Galaxy Watch
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung Galaxy Watch FE in silver
As if to prove my point that the Fan Edition program no longer makes much sense, Samsung appears to have quietly discontinued the Galaxy Watch FE sometime in the last month or so. That's right, the company's only Fan Edition smartwatch is gone from Samsung's official US e-store, as well as retailers like Amazon, although you can still find it at the likes of Woot... if you hurry.

Yes, the Amazon-owned e-tailer is currently selling a cellular-capable Galaxy Watch FE model for $134.99 instead of its original $249.99 list price with a full 1-year manufacturer warranty included. You only have until tomorrow to take advantage of this unprecedented and presumably unbeatable promotion, and yes, these are brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units on sale here... in a single silver colorway.

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE

$134 99
$249 99
$115 off (46%)
40mm, GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, Wear OS, 1.2-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 396 x 396 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal Glass, 5 ATM Water Resistance, ECG, Heart Rate Monitor, Fall Detection, Sleep Coaching, Body Composition, Silver Color, New Condition, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included
Buy at Woot

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE

$169 off (68%)
40mm, GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, Wear OS, 1.2-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 396 x 396 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal Glass, 5 ATM Water Resistance, ECG, Heart Rate Monitor, Fall Detection, Sleep Coaching, Body Composition, Black Color, US Version, Renewed Condition
Buy at Amazon

Now, what you have to keep in mind about the Galaxy Watch Fan Edition is that it's extremely similar to the 2023-released Galaxy Watch 6 in terms of both design and capabilities. Are the Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch 8 better than both the Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch FE? Absolutely, but you can't really get those for just 135 bucks with standalone 4G LTE connectivity, now, can you?

The Galaxy Watch 8, for instance, normally starts at $350 in a Bluetooth-only version and $400 with built-in cellular functionality, barely scoring modest discounts of $10 or $20 since its commercial debut a couple of months ago.

Bottom line, the Galaxy Watch FE is simply too cheap to ignore right now, especially when you consider that its 2024 release guarantees you a whole bunch of software updates going forward. From a hardware perspective, this is not a pushover either, with a reasonably powerful dual-core Exynos W920 processor under the hood, as well as 1.5 gigs of RAM, a large enough battery for all-day endurance, and perhaps most importantly, a decidedly high-quality Super AMOLED touchscreen in tow.

If you want to spend even less than $134.99, you can save an additional $55 (!!!) on a "renewed" unit on Amazon, but that obviously comes with some inherent inconveniences and potential risks, as well as unclear warranty terms.

Forget about the Galaxy Watch 8 and take advantage of this extraordinary Galaxy Watch FE deal ASAP!

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!

Recommended Stories

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

50% Off Visible+ Pro Annual Plan

Just bring your number and any iPhone – code ILUVIPHONE


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu
Samsung Galaxy Watch - Deals History
115 stories
30 Sep, 2025
Forget about the Galaxy Watch 8 and take advantage of this extraordinary Galaxy Watch FE deal ASAP!
28 Sep, 2025
Today (and only today) is the day to get the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024)
25 Sep, 2025
The 2023-released Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic becomes a 2025 must-buy at these amazing prices The new Galaxy Watch 8 Classic remains a solid bargain at $140 off
17 Sep, 2025
Ditch the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic and grab the Watch 6 Classic for over 50% off at Amazon
Expand timeline
Loading ...
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Telegram founder allegedly offered an easier time in court in exchange for censorship

by Abdullah Asim • 3

Galaxy Ring gets stuck to its owner’s finger because of a swollen battery

by Ilia Temelkov • 1

Motorola teases a new thin smartphone for an October release, but there’s a catch

by Ilia Temelkov • 4
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Apple CEO Tim Cook addresses iPhone 17 launch in companywide memo
Apple CEO Tim Cook addresses iPhone 17 launch in companywide memo
Apple now has an AI app like ChatGPT, with all of the same functionality
Apple now has an AI app like ChatGPT, with all of the same functionality
T-Mobile customers are spending hours trying to do something that should take minutes
T-Mobile customers are spending hours trying to do something that should take minutes
T-Mobile will be giving out something that every smartphone user needs for free today
T-Mobile will be giving out something that every smartphone user needs for free today
T-Mobile customers may not like the direction the new CEO will take
T-Mobile customers may not like the direction the new CEO will take
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra’s iPhone-like design means the S Pen is changing too
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra’s iPhone-like design means the S Pen is changing too

Latest News

Apple CEO Tim Cook addresses iPhone 17 launch in companywide memo
Apple CEO Tim Cook addresses iPhone 17 launch in companywide memo
Google will make a key change to Pixel to help users access an accessibility feature faster
Google will make a key change to Pixel to help users access an accessibility feature faster
Google's Pixel Watch 3 is an unbeatable steal at its amazing new discounts
Google's Pixel Watch 3 is an unbeatable steal at its amazing new discounts
Today (and only today) is the day to get the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024)
Today (and only today) is the day to get the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024)
The 2025 Pixel Buds Pro 2 hit their best price on Amazon ahead of Prime Day
The 2025 Pixel Buds Pro 2 hit their best price on Amazon ahead of Prime Day
The Soundcore Boom 3i is an incredible choice at 29% off on Amazon
The Soundcore Boom 3i is an incredible choice at 29% off on Amazon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless