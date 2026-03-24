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Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra upgrades have the fan base split right down the middle

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is such a mixed bag that public opinion is almost split perfectly down the middle.

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Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra rear
The return of the camera bump on the Galaxy S26 Ultra was a contentious move. | Image by PhoneArena
The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra saw some nifty new features — the privacy display and the wider apertures — and some other much-needed improvements like the 60W charging. But it appears that these positives are just shy of being enough to outweigh the negatives, which are just due to Samsung carrying over many of the same specs yet again.

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Opinions on the Galaxy S26 Ultra are split


In a recent poll asking you about your satisfaction with Samsung’s newest phone, especially given that the company is paying you to keep the S26 Ultra, opinions were 50/50.

51 percent of voters are highly disappointed with the phone, believing that Samsung has not done nearly enough to improve its flagship smartphone. On the other hand, 31 percent of respondents said that the upgrades for the Galaxy S26 Ultra are pretty solid and that they’re not disappointed with the phone at all.

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Lastly, 17 percent of you claimed that there isn’t much that people should be complaining about with the Galaxy S26 Ultra. It’s got the new privacy display, an even faster processor, and faster charging. What more could the average consumer need or want?

Did you find yourself disappointed with Samsung’s latest and greatest phone?

Are you disappointed with the Galaxy S26 Ultra upgrades?
402 Votes


Perfectly in line




These votes perfectly represent the state of Samsung’s flagship phones in this day and age. On the one hand, you’ve got a very reliable phone from a tried and tested brand, but on the other hand, it just doesn’t do as much as its Chinese counterparts.

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While you get a first-of-its-kind feature — the privacy display — and upgrades to the charging and processing speeds, you’re also still getting the same battery as the last seven years. The design has also been made curvier and more like an iPhone 17, while the return of the camera bump on the rear has also been a contentious move.

The winds are changing


Fortunately, it does seem like the winds are changing. If Samsung is finally making improvements to its charging speeds and inventing brand-new features, then perhaps it’s time for a renaissance of the Galaxy flagships.

We’re already seeing a trickle-down effect from these changes, as the Galaxy Z Fold 8 is getting faster charging as well, so it’s hopefully only a matter of time before the Ultra models see even more upgrades. Samsung might not ever push cutting-edge tech to its limits, but you can bet that what you’re getting is a very complete package.

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Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
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