Amazon's best Samsung Galaxy S25 deal is still going strong almost a week after Prime Day





Obviously, you don't need a Prime membership anymore to keep your pre-holiday spending to a minimum when shopping for one of the Galaxy S25 with 128GB internal storage space in Icyblue and Navy colorways, while all 256 gig models are... way too expensive to be considered a smart buy. Obviously, you don't need a Prime membership anymore to keep your pre-holiday spending to a minimum when shopping for one of the best Android phones out there, although you do clearly have to hurry. At the time of this writing, Amazon is only slashing $200 off the $799.99 list price of awith 128GB internal storage space in Icyblue and Navy colorways, while all 256 gig models are... way too expensive to be considered a smart buy.

Samsung Galaxy S25 $200 off (25%) 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.2-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Protection, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery with 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Two Color Options Buy at Amazon





That strongly suggests the e-commerce giant will put an end to this unbeatable promotion soon, and while I do fully expect the $200 discount (with no special requirements) to return with a bang next month for Black Friday, I don't see why you'd want to wait that long.









, but also in terms of screen quality, camera performance, and in the long run, as far as software support is concerned. Powered by the same state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Elite processor as its bigger (and costlier) brothers, this little guy shines when it comes to its overall performance, as highlighted in our comprehensive Galaxy S25 review , but also in terms of screen quality, camera performance, and in the long run, as far as software support is concerned.





The handset's battery life, meanwhile, is... obviously not its strongest selling point, but it's also not as bad as you might expect, and all the compromises made in that department help keep the profile nice and thin, which I know is pretty important for a lot of folks these days.







