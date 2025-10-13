iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market

Amazon's best Samsung Galaxy S25 deal is still going strong almost a week after Prime Day

Probably the best compact phone around is available at definitely its best price yet with no special requirements for at least a little while longer.

Samsung Android Deals Galaxy S Series
Samsung Galaxy S25
You may find this hard to believe, but the Galaxy S25 is currently marked down by a hefty 200 bucks with no strings attached. That would be an incredibly good deal any time of the year, but it's particularly compelling (and surprising) in the middle of October, several days after the end of Amazon's latest massive Prime Day sale.

Obviously, you don't need a Prime membership anymore to keep your pre-holiday spending to a minimum when shopping for one of the best Android phones out there, although you do clearly have to hurry. At the time of this writing, Amazon is only slashing $200 off the $799.99 list price of a Galaxy S25 with 128GB internal storage space in Icyblue and Navy colorways, while all 256 gig models are... way too expensive to be considered a smart buy.

Samsung Galaxy S25

$200 off (25%)
5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.2-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Protection, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery with 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Two Color Options
Buy at Amazon

That strongly suggests the e-commerce giant will put an end to this unbeatable promotion soon, and while I do fully expect the $200 discount (with no special requirements) to return with a bang next month for Black Friday, I don't see why you'd want to wait that long.

After all, this is very clearly one of the greatest phones with a (relatively) compact body around (if not the all-around best 6.2-incher out there), and with Google's "vanilla" Pixel 10 no longer available at its own killer Prime Day discount, the competition for your heart (and hard-earned money) is even weaker than last week.


Powered by the same state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Elite processor as its bigger (and costlier) brothers, this little guy shines when it comes to its overall performance, as highlighted in our comprehensive Galaxy S25 review, but also in terms of screen quality, camera performance, and in the long run, as far as software support is concerned.

The handset's battery life, meanwhile, is... obviously not its strongest selling point, but it's also not as bad as you might expect, and all the compromises made in that department help keep the profile nice and thin, which I know is pretty important for a lot of folks these days.

