Amazon's best Samsung Galaxy S25 deal is still going strong almost a week after Prime Day
Probably the best compact phone around is available at definitely its best price yet with no special requirements for at least a little while longer.
You may find this hard to believe, but the Galaxy S25 is currently marked down by a hefty 200 bucks with no strings attached. That would be an incredibly good deal any time of the year, but it's particularly compelling (and surprising) in the middle of October, several days after the end of Amazon's latest massive Prime Day sale.
Obviously, you don't need a Prime membership anymore to keep your pre-holiday spending to a minimum when shopping for one of the best Android phones out there, although you do clearly have to hurry. At the time of this writing, Amazon is only slashing $200 off the $799.99 list price of a Galaxy S25 with 128GB internal storage space in Icyblue and Navy colorways, while all 256 gig models are... way too expensive to be considered a smart buy.
That strongly suggests the e-commerce giant will put an end to this unbeatable promotion soon, and while I do fully expect the $200 discount (with no special requirements) to return with a bang next month for Black Friday, I don't see why you'd want to wait that long.
After all, this is very clearly one of the greatest phones with a (relatively) compact body around (if not the all-around best 6.2-incher out there), and with Google's "vanilla" Pixel 10 no longer available at its own killer Prime Day discount, the competition for your heart (and hard-earned money) is even weaker than last week.
This is not S25 Edge thin, but it's still a very elegant handset. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
Powered by the same state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Elite processor as its bigger (and costlier) brothers, this little guy shines when it comes to its overall performance, as highlighted in our comprehensive Galaxy S25 review, but also in terms of screen quality, camera performance, and in the long run, as far as software support is concerned.
The handset's battery life, meanwhile, is... obviously not its strongest selling point, but it's also not as bad as you might expect, and all the compromises made in that department help keep the profile nice and thin, which I know is pretty important for a lot of folks these days.
