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Google's Pixel 9a just got a hot discount at Amazon — but it won't last long

Not many can beat Google's mid-ranger on the value-for-money front, especially now.

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A close-up of a person holding the Pixel 9a.
Google's exciting mid-ranger is the complete package right now. | Image by PhoneArena

For many users, the Google Pixel 10a just isn't a meaningful upgrade. For the most part, I get it — it doesn't pack the latest Tensor chip, nor does it offer mind-blowing display improvements. 

All of that makes last year's mid-range option, the Pixel 9a, a very compelling choice for value-oriented Google fans. Even better, this model is now down by 20% at Amazon, making it an even better alternative to the nearly identical 10a. 

Google Pixel 9a: save $100 at Amazon

$100 off (20%)
Right now, Amazon is allowing Pixel fans on a budget to save a tempting 20% on last year's mid-range option. That essentially saves you $100 on the Google Pixel 9a, making it a great choice for many. Just a note: this is a limited-time offer, so you might want to act quickly if you want to save.
Buy at Amazon

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And sure, the 2025-launched option has a slightly less attractive design — but the Pixel 9a stands out with a few things in its own right. First of all, it boasts a compact and bright display. It measures 6.3 inches, uses OLED technology for gorgeous colors, and offers up to a 120Hz refresh rate. 

With the Tensor G4 chip under the hood, the device is well-optimized for daily tasks. That said, the OnePlus 15R is considerably more powerful and is a solid option for power users. 

Google's mid-range option doesn't disappoint on the camera front, either. It features a 48MP main rear camera and a 13MP ultra-wide lens. It handles dynamics pretty well, and although the contrast isn't always spot-on, photos come out great for the phone's price.

Another thing I really like about it is the long software support. Google has committed to seven years of software and security patches, meaning your Pixel 9a will remain reliable until 2032. Don't forget to read the full Pixel 9a review for insights into performance, camera capabilities, and more. 

To me, the Google Pixel 9a remains one of the best Android phones under $500. It checks all the basics, and with this limited-time $100 discount, it offers even better value for money. Pick your favorite color variant with 128GB of storage and take advantage of this bargain while it lasts.

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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
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