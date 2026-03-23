Google's Pixel 9a just got a hot discount at Amazon — but it won't last long
Not many can beat Google's mid-ranger on the value-for-money front, especially now.
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Google's exciting mid-ranger is the complete package right now. | Image by PhoneArena
For many users, the Google Pixel 10a just isn't a meaningful upgrade. For the most part, I get it — it doesn't pack the latest Tensor chip, nor does it offer mind-blowing display improvements.
All of that makes last year's mid-range option, the Pixel 9a, a very compelling choice for value-oriented Google fans. Even better, this model is now down by 20% at Amazon, making it an even better alternative to the nearly identical 10a.
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And sure, the 2025-launched option has a slightly less attractive design — but the Pixel 9a stands out with a few things in its own right. First of all, it boasts a compact and bright display. It measures 6.3 inches, uses OLED technology for gorgeous colors, and offers up to a 120Hz refresh rate.
With the Tensor G4 chip under the hood, the device is well-optimized for daily tasks. That said, the OnePlus 15R is considerably more powerful and is a solid option for power users.
Google's mid-range option doesn't disappoint on the camera front, either. It features a 48MP main rear camera and a 13MP ultra-wide lens. It handles dynamics pretty well, and although the contrast isn't always spot-on, photos come out great for the phone's price.
Another thing I really like about it is the long software support. Google has committed to seven years of software and security patches, meaning your Pixel 9a will remain reliable until 2032. Don't forget to read the full Pixel 9a review for insights into performance, camera capabilities, and more.
To me, the Google Pixel 9a remains one of the best Android phones under $500. It checks all the basics, and with this limited-time $100 discount, it offers even better value for money. Pick your favorite color variant with 128GB of storage and take advantage of this bargain while it lasts.
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