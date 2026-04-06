Samsung can't stop partnering with key companies, and your Galaxy phone could benefit

Mistral AI's CEO flew to Samsung's chip headquarters

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Samsung is suddenly everyone's favorite AI partner





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This could change the AI running on your Galaxy phone









What matters most to you when it comes to AI on your phone? Privacy: keep everything running on my device Variety: let me pick from multiple AI agents Speed: I want instant results, cloud or not Cost: AI features should come free with the phone Vote 1 Votes

Samsung is playing the long game

It's obvious that Samsung isn't just selling chips anymore. The company is inserting itself into every layer of the AI stack, from manufacturing the memory that powers the models to potentially hosting those models on the phones in your pocket. That's a level of integration that neither Apple nor Google can match right now.



Receive the latest Samsung news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy Samsung has already been diversifying its AI agent lineup, integrating Bixby, Gemini, and possibly even Perplexity into Galaxy phones. Adding a European AI model like Mistral would be a technical as well as a strategic move with geopolitical weight.It's obvious that Samsung isn't just selling chips anymore. The company is inserting itself into every layer of the AI stack, from manufacturing the memory that powers the models to potentially hosting those models on the phones in your pocket. That's a level of integration that neither Apple nor Google can match right now.The real question is whether all these partnerships translate into actual improvements for the people buying Galaxy phones, or whether this stays a behind-the-scenes infrastructure play. Given Samsung's recent moves with Galaxy AI subscriptions , I wouldn't be surprised if premium Mistral-powered features eventually land behind a paywall.





However, if Samsung plays this right, it could turn Galaxy devices into the most AI-capable phones on the market. This wouldn't be because of one single partnership, but because it's collecting all of them.



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