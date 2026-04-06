Samsung can't stop partnering with key companies, and your Galaxy phone could benefit
Europe's hottest tech startup may soon power features on your device.
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Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra and its predecessors. | Image by PhoneArena
Every major AI company needs one thing before it can build smarter models: chips. And right now, Samsung is becoming the supplier that everyone in the AI race is lining up to talk to.
According to a new report, Mistral AI CEO Arthur Mensch visited Samsung's Hwaseong semiconductor campus in South Korea last week for high-level talks about AI memory cooperation. For those unfamiliar, Mistral is a Paris-based startup widely considered Europe's answer to OpenAI, and the company has been on an aggressive growth tear lately.
Here's where it gets interesting for regular consumers. Industry sources told the Korea Herald that Samsung could embed Mistral's AI models directly into Galaxy devices to strengthen its on-device AI ecosystem.
Mistral AI's CEO flew to Samsung's chip headquarters
Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong and Mistral AI Chairman Arthur Mensch are attending the Korea-France state luncheon held at the Blue House on April 3 2026. | Image by Newsis
According to a new report, Mistral AI CEO Arthur Mensch visited Samsung's Hwaseong semiconductor campus in South Korea last week for high-level talks about AI memory cooperation. For those unfamiliar, Mistral is a Paris-based startup widely considered Europe's answer to OpenAI, and the company has been on an aggressive growth tear lately.
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Mensch didn't meet with mid-level managers, either. He sat down with Jun Young-hyun, the vice chairman running Samsung's entire semiconductor business, and even met Chairman Jay Y. Lee during a state luncheon tied to French President Emmanuel Macron's visit. The discussions reportedly center on securing a supply of high-bandwidth memory chips, the critical components that make AI servers work.
Samsung is suddenly everyone's favorite AI partner
This visit follows Samsung's massive strategic partnership with OpenAI for the Stargate initiative, plus recent meetings with AMD CEO Lisa Su about AI chip cooperation. Samsung is clearly positioning itself as the neutral, reliable hardware partner for every major player in the AI space, and that's no coincidence.
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The timing matters. Samsung is riding what analysts are calling an unprecedented memory chip supercycle, with AI demand draining global supply so fast that companies are panic-ordering chips. Mistral clearly wants to lock down its supply chain before things get even tighter.
This could change the AI running on your Galaxy phone
Here's where it gets interesting for regular consumers. Industry sources told the Korea Herald that Samsung could embed Mistral's AI models directly into Galaxy devices to strengthen its on-device AI ecosystem.
Samsung has already been diversifying its AI agent lineup, integrating Bixby, Gemini, and possibly even Perplexity into Galaxy phones. Adding a European AI model like Mistral would be a technical as well as a strategic move with geopolitical weight.
It's obvious that Samsung isn't just selling chips anymore. The company is inserting itself into every layer of the AI stack, from manufacturing the memory that powers the models to potentially hosting those models on the phones in your pocket. That's a level of integration that neither Apple nor Google can match right now.
The real question is whether all these partnerships translate into actual improvements for the people buying Galaxy phones, or whether this stays a behind-the-scenes infrastructure play. Given Samsung's recent moves with Galaxy AI subscriptions, I wouldn't be surprised if premium Mistral-powered features eventually land behind a paywall.
What matters most to you when it comes to AI on your phone?
Samsung is playing the long game
It's obvious that Samsung isn't just selling chips anymore. The company is inserting itself into every layer of the AI stack, from manufacturing the memory that powers the models to potentially hosting those models on the phones in your pocket. That's a level of integration that neither Apple nor Google can match right now.
The real question is whether all these partnerships translate into actual improvements for the people buying Galaxy phones, or whether this stays a behind-the-scenes infrastructure play. Given Samsung's recent moves with Galaxy AI subscriptions, I wouldn't be surprised if premium Mistral-powered features eventually land behind a paywall.
However, if Samsung plays this right, it could turn Galaxy devices into the most AI-capable phones on the market. This wouldn't be because of one single partnership, but because it's collecting all of them.
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