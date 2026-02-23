Reserve your next Galaxy device here!
Samsung is shifting its strategy, adding another agent to Galaxy AI

Samsung is expanding Galaxy AI to give users more choice over their AI agents.

Samsung Apps
Samsung logo in white on a black background.
Samsung is expanding its Galaxy AI strategy. | Image by Image by PhoneArena
Samsung is marking a key shift in its approach to Galaxy AI. Recently, reports surfaced that the South Korean tech giant is working with Perplexity AI to power web searches on a vastly improved, conversational version of Bixby.

But that's not all, folks! Yesterday (Feb 22), Samsung announced its latest move away from a Gemini-only dependence. Galaxy AI will now support several integrated agents, allowing users to choose their AI experience that best meets their preferences. 

Samsung welcomes another AI agent into the Galaxy ecosystem


Samsung is expanding its Galaxy AI, creating a more open space for its users. The decision is driven by the company's internal research, which has reportedly shown that nearly eight out of 10 users use more than two types of AI agents. 

We’ve been committed to building an open and inclusive integrated AI ecosystem that gives users more choice, flexibility and control to get complex tasks done quickly and easily. Galaxy AI acts as an orchestrator, bringing together different forms of AI into a single, natural, cohesive experience.
Won-Joon Choi, President, Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Head of the R&D Office, Mobile eXperience (MX) Business at Samsung Electronics

Aiming to address users' preferences, Samsung is now expanding Galaxy AI, introducing Perplexity directly into the OS framework. Users will be able to access and interact with Perplexity using the phrase "Hey Plex". The AI agent will also be accessible through quick-access controls, giving you more freedom to choose your AI experience. 

According to the press release, Samsung will integrate Perplexity across different apps, such as Clock, Gallery, Samsung Notes, Reminder, and even Calendar. 

Beyond that, Perplexity will work with select third-party apps, giving users the freedom to move seamlessly between various tasks, including asking Perplexity to create a meeting in your calendar or set up a reminder for a doctor's visit.

That means Samsung phone users will be able to pick from Bixby, Gemini, and Perplexity to handle different tasks on their devices. 

Availability and supported devices


While Samsung focuses heavily on Galaxy AI features and the significance of integrating more AI agents into its ecosystem, it leaves out the most important detail many might be asking. Namely, availability. 

Reportedly, Samsung Electronics will announce more details regarding availability and supported devices soon. However, it's safe to assume the new AI agent will be first available on the upcoming Galaxy S26 lineup. The announcement of Samsung's next flagships is set for February 25. However, Perplexity support may not debut alongside the series.

More, more, more


Galaxy AI is clearly a major focus for Samsung, and I'm definitely liking the approach. Unlike Pixel devices, which only have Gemini AI built into the ecosystem, Galaxy phones work with a number of AI agents. 

While I don't use AI agents for on-device tasks, I have to say, getting the freedom to pick from several ones spikes my interest. Who wouldn't want to access such a level of rich and intuitive experience, especially for simple tasks like setting an alarm or making a reminder?

