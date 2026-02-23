Samsung is shifting its strategy, adding another agent to Galaxy AI
Samsung is expanding Galaxy AI to give users more choice over their AI agents.
0comments
Samsung is expanding its Galaxy AI strategy. | Image by Image by PhoneArena
Samsung is marking a key shift in its approach to Galaxy AI. Recently, reports surfaced that the South Korean tech giant is working with Perplexity AI to power web searches on a vastly improved, conversational version of Bixby.
Samsung is expanding its Galaxy AI, creating a more open space for its users. The decision is driven by the company's internal research, which has reportedly shown that nearly eight out of 10 users use more than two types of AI agents.
Aiming to address users' preferences, Samsung is now expanding Galaxy AI, introducing Perplexity directly into the OS framework. Users will be able to access and interact with Perplexity using the phrase "Hey Plex". The AI agent will also be accessible through quick-access controls, giving you more freedom to choose your AI experience.
According to the press release, Samsung will integrate Perplexity across different apps, such as Clock, Gallery, Samsung Notes, Reminder, and even Calendar.
Beyond that, Perplexity will work with select third-party apps, giving users the freedom to move seamlessly between various tasks, including asking Perplexity to create a meeting in your calendar or set up a reminder for a doctor's visit.
That means Samsung phone users will be able to pick from Bixby, Gemini, and Perplexity to handle different tasks on their devices.
While Samsung focuses heavily on Galaxy AI features and the significance of integrating more AI agents into its ecosystem, it leaves out the most important detail many might be asking. Namely, availability.
Reportedly, Samsung Electronics will announce more details regarding availability and supported devices soon. However, it's safe to assume the new AI agent will be first available on the upcoming Galaxy S26 lineup. The announcement of Samsung's next flagships is set for February 25. However, Perplexity support may not debut alongside the series.
Galaxy AI is clearly a major focus for Samsung, and I'm definitely liking the approach. Unlike Pixel devices, which only have Gemini AI built into the ecosystem, Galaxy phones work with a number of AI agents.
But that's not all, folks! Yesterday (Feb 22), Samsung announced its latest move away from a Gemini-only dependence. Galaxy AI will now support several integrated agents, allowing users to choose their AI experience that best meets their preferences.
Samsung welcomes another AI agent into the Galaxy ecosystem
Samsung is expanding its Galaxy AI, creating a more open space for its users. The decision is driven by the company's internal research, which has reportedly shown that nearly eight out of 10 users use more than two types of AI agents.
We’ve been committed to building an open and inclusive integrated AI ecosystem that gives users more choice, flexibility and control to get complex tasks done quickly and easily. Galaxy AI acts as an orchestrator, bringing together different forms of AI into a single, natural, cohesive experience.
Aiming to address users' preferences, Samsung is now expanding Galaxy AI, introducing Perplexity directly into the OS framework. Users will be able to access and interact with Perplexity using the phrase "Hey Plex". The AI agent will also be accessible through quick-access controls, giving you more freedom to choose your AI experience.
Recommended For You
Galaxy phones will support Perplexity as an additional AI agent | Image by Samsung
According to the press release, Samsung will integrate Perplexity across different apps, such as Clock, Gallery, Samsung Notes, Reminder, and even Calendar.
How often do you use an on-device AI agent?
Beyond that, Perplexity will work with select third-party apps, giving users the freedom to move seamlessly between various tasks, including asking Perplexity to create a meeting in your calendar or set up a reminder for a doctor's visit.
That means Samsung phone users will be able to pick from Bixby, Gemini, and Perplexity to handle different tasks on their devices.
Availability and supported devices
While Samsung focuses heavily on Galaxy AI features and the significance of integrating more AI agents into its ecosystem, it leaves out the most important detail many might be asking. Namely, availability.
Reportedly, Samsung Electronics will announce more details regarding availability and supported devices soon. However, it's safe to assume the new AI agent will be first available on the upcoming Galaxy S26 lineup. The announcement of Samsung's next flagships is set for February 25. However, Perplexity support may not debut alongside the series.
More, more, more
Galaxy AI is clearly a major focus for Samsung, and I'm definitely liking the approach. Unlike Pixel devices, which only have Gemini AI built into the ecosystem, Galaxy phones work with a number of AI agents.
While I don't use AI agents for on-device tasks, I have to say, getting the freedom to pick from several ones spikes my interest. Who wouldn't want to access such a level of rich and intuitive experience, especially for simple tasks like setting an alarm or making a reminder?
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: