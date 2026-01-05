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Samsung's boss: "We will apply AI to all products, all functions, and all services"

Not 400, but 800 million phones and tablets will get AI… and it'll be done "as quickly as possible".

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Samsung devices with the Galaxy AI logo.
Samsung-made mobile devices like Galaxy phones and tablets are about to get hit with an AI wave of biblical proportions real soon. The goal is to go from 400 million to 800 million handsets equipped with Galaxy AI.

If you happen to love AI and the way it's imposed on us, that's great news. If, however, you're a bit on the skeptical side about it all, I guess this won't make you jump for joy.

Official news




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The idea is for all this to take place really fast: Samsung's plans are to get to the 800 million mark by the end of 2026. It's safe to say that nearly all Galaxy users will get to experience a boosted Galaxy AI in the coming months.

TM Roh, longtime head of the Mobile eXperience division, was recently promoted to co-CEO alongside Young Hyun Jun, who leads the Device Solutions unit. This move predicted that with Roh leading, Samsung would push deeper into AI-driven features, and that's precisely what he outlines in his first interview for Reuters since the high-ranking castling:

We will apply AI to all products, all functions, and all services as quickly as possible.
– TM Roh for Reuters, January, 2026


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Given that Apple is claimed to overtake Samsung in 2025 as the world's top smartphone company, it's not surprising that Sammy wants to get back in the action as quickly as possible.

However, it should be noted that Apple is the company that's way behind everyone else on the AI front – and that's not me slandering Cupertino out of spite; that's just the facts. So, given that Apple managed to turn the iPhone 17 series into a market hit – without the "help" of AI – an argument could be made that people want better hardware, not necessarily software whistles and bells.

What do you care about more?
The hardware, be it chipset, battery or camera.
38.89%
The software experience and AI in particular.
8.33%
Both, but I give hardware some extra points.
36.11%
Both, but I give software some extra points.
16.67%
36 Votes

Google to benefit


Samsung's move to heavily promote the Gemini-backed Galaxy AI across hundreds of millions more devices will be of great assistance to the Gemini maker itself: Google.

The Big G introduced the latest version of Gemini in November, positioning Gemini 3 as a leader on several key AI performance benchmarks, which prompted OpenAI to accelerate its own efforts and release GPT-5.2 shortly afterward.

It's unavoidable


Samsung expects AI adoption to pick up rapidly, noting that awareness of its Galaxy AI brand rose from roughly 30% to 80% in a single year. Despite some current skepticism around AI technology, Samsung believes these tools will become far more common within the next six to twelve months.

On smartphones, search remains the most widely used AI feature, but consumers are also increasingly relying on generative editing, productivity, translation, and summarization tools under Samsung's Galaxy AI suite, which combines Google Gemini and Samsung Bixby, the report states.

So, are you ready for more AI in 2026?

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Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
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