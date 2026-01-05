Samsung's boss: "We will apply AI to all products, all functions, and all services"

Galaxy AI

What do you care about more? The hardware, be it chipset, battery or camera. 38.89% The software experience and AI in particular. 8.33% Both, but I give hardware some extra points. 36.11% Both, but I give software some extra points. 16.67% Vote 36 Votes

Google to benefit

Galaxy AI

It's unavoidable

Galaxy AI

Galaxy AI

Samsung's move to heavily promote the Gemini-backedacross hundreds of millions more devices will be of great assistance to the Gemini maker itself: Google.The Big G introduced the latest version of Gemini in November, positioning Gemini 3 as a leader on several key AI performance benchmarks, which prompted OpenAI to accelerate its own efforts and release GPT-5.2 shortly afterward.Samsung expects AI adoption to pick up rapidly, noting that awareness of itsbrand rose from roughly 30% to 80% in a single year. Despite some current skepticism around AI technology, Samsung believes these tools will become far more common within the next six to twelve months.On smartphones, search remains the most widely used AI feature, but consumers are also increasingly relying on generative editing, productivity, translation, and summarization tools under Samsung'ssuite, which combines Google Gemini and Samsung Bixby, the report states.So, are you ready for more AI in 2026?