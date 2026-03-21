Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

I wrote off the Galaxy S26... then Samsung borrowed one of Apple's smartest features, and now I'm all in

After Pixel, AirDrop support could come to Samsung S series phones as well.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Apple Android Editorials Galaxy S Series iPhone
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra and S Pen next to each other.
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. | Image by PhoneArena
Being a tech journalist, I know I should remain unbiased and treat each smartphone brand equally. Still, I have a soft spot for Galaxy smartphones in my heart (I'm only human, after all, just like you guys). Unfortunately, the entire Galaxy S26 series offered such minor upgrades over its predecessors that even the part of me that usually favors Samsung devices wasn't convinced. That changed yesterday, however, as Samsung officially confirmed that its latest Galaxy S series phones will get Apple's best feature, and I couldn't be more excited about these devices now.

Galaxy S26+: save up to $480 at Samsung

$619 99
$1099 99
$480 off (44%)
The Galaxy S26+ is here, bringing improved software and a more powerful processor. The device can now be yours for up to $480 off with eligible device trade-ins. Users also get 15% off the Buds 4 series with their purchase. The official store gives you a $150 credit for add-ons without trade-ins.
Buy at Samsung

Transferring files to Apple devices would become a cakewalk


Many smartphones, including those in the Galaxy S series, give tough competition to the iPhone in the photography department. However, when it comes to video recording, Apple devices are far ahead of any of their competitors. That said, whenever I need to transfer a video that my friends have recorded on their iPhone to my Galaxy S25, I use different methods.

I either ask them to send the video to my WhatsApp by converting it into a document (to make sure its quality isn't lost during transfer) or request that they upload it to a cloud platform like Google Drive and share the link with me. Honestly, neither option is very smooth, and both take a lot of time.

Recommended For You

But Samsung might finally fix this pain point. Choi Won-Joon, the COO of Samsung's mobile division, recently said in a press conference that the company will soon introduce AirDrop support to the Galaxy S26 lineup through a software update. While no concrete timeline was provided for when we can expect the feature, it seems to be coming very soon, as we've already heard about this upgrade a couple of times recently. A reliable tipster, chunvn8888, even shared before the Galaxy Unpacked event that AirDrop compatibility could arrive on the Galaxy S26 series.

Since it's most likely a software feature, it's expected to roll out to previous Galaxy smartphones as well, including my Galaxy S25. Samsung could apparently follow the same approach that Google adopted when introducing this upgrade to its Pixel phones. It was first introduced in the Pixel 10 series and has since been slowly made available to previous Pixel models as well.

Once my Galaxy S25 becomes compatible with AirDrop, I'll be able to share files seamlessly and at faster speeds with my Apple-using friends. I already enjoy this benefit on my Pixel 10, and now I'm really excited to experience it on my Samsung device as well.

Are you considering the Galaxy S26 now that it's getting AirDrop support?
1 Votes

Finally, a reason to get the Galaxy S26



Soon after the Galaxy Unpacked event, one of my friends who owns a Galaxy S24 reached out to me, asking why he should upgrade to the latest Galaxy phone. Honestly, I couldn't think of any upgrades that would convince him to buy it.

The privacy display was definitely out of the equation since it is exclusive to the S26 Ultra variant, and his budget only allowed him to get the vanilla option. But the news of AirDrop support coming to the new Samsung phones could be reason enough for him to finally consider buying the S26.

All that said, the feature is expected to land on the Oppo Find X9 series as well by the end of this month. This clearly indicates that AirDrop, which was once an Apple-exclusive feature, isn't exclusive anymore and is now slowly being rolled out to different smartphone brands.

$5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans

$30 /mo
$35
$5 off (14%)
New members get $5/mo off the $35/mo Visible+ plan or $5/mo off the $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 60 months when they port-in from an eligible carrier. Use code 5OFF5 at checkout to save up to $300.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/358-200/Aman-PA-Pic-portrait.webp
Aman Kumar Contributing Author
Aman Kumar is a tech news writer with a long-standing passion for smartphones. Aman specializes in everything smartphones, from AI features like Pixel’s Camera Coach to understanding ideal hardware combinations. He loves breaking down complex features in a simple, clear way and hopes manufacturers bring back bold designs like the Nokia N-Gage. When he’s not writing, he’s either gaming on PUBG or talking fitness as a dedicated gym enthusiast.
Read the latest from Aman Kumar

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 2

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 5

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 8
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Popular stories

The Galaxy S Ultra can't hold a candle to two-year-old base iPhones. Samsung has to change
The Galaxy S Ultra can't hold a candle to two-year-old base iPhones. Samsung has to change
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon customers are suffering due to cost-cutting
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon customers are suffering due to cost-cutting
Google Maps could soon get a long-overdue upgrade that replaces WhatsApp and Google Messages for location sharing – here's how it'll work
Google Maps could soon get a long-overdue upgrade that replaces WhatsApp and Google Messages for location sharing – here's how it'll work
Samsung's new return strategy is so unusual it could tempt even happy Galaxy S26 Ultra users to send their phones back
Samsung's new return strategy is so unusual it could tempt even happy Galaxy S26 Ultra users to send their phones back
A new mid-range OnePlus phone just appeared online with specs that don't feel mid-range at all
A new mid-range OnePlus phone just appeared online with specs that don't feel mid-range at all
I'd rather get a Galaxy A56 than any of the non-Ultra S26 models
I'd rather get a Galaxy A56 than any of the non-Ultra S26 models

Latest News

Google Maps could soon get a long-overdue upgrade that replaces WhatsApp and Google Messages for location sharing – here's how it'll work
Google Maps could soon get a long-overdue upgrade that replaces WhatsApp and Google Messages for location sharing – here's how it'll work
The newest OnePlus earbuds come with a sub-$50 price, 'pro-level' ANC, and exceptional battery life
The newest OnePlus earbuds come with a sub-$50 price, 'pro-level' ANC, and exceptional battery life
A new mid-range OnePlus phone just appeared online with specs that don't feel mid-range at all
A new mid-range OnePlus phone just appeared online with specs that don't feel mid-range at all
The Galaxy S24 might finally catch up — and there's a surprise
The Galaxy S24 might finally catch up — and there's a surprise
The new AT&T app is here with fresh features, but it's heavy on AI
The new AT&T app is here with fresh features, but it's heavy on AI
These are the best-selling smartphones in North America, Europe, and other key regions
These are the best-selling smartphones in North America, Europe, and other key regions
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless