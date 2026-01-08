Your favorite iPhone feature could soon land on more Pixel phones
After the Pixel 10 series, it's time for Pixel 9 phones.
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The AirDrop-style file-sharing feature between Android and iPhone, which is currently exclusive to the Pixel 10 series, could soon arrive on older Pixel models as well.
Quickly share files between Pixel and iPhone
In November last year, Google dropped an unexpected bombshell by announcing that its Pixel phones would now be able to transfer files to iPhones using AirDrop. However, the capability was limited to the latest Pixel 10 series.
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Google might be looking to expand the feature to more devices, as a new report suggests it could be coming to the Pixel 9 series as well. The system files required for the feature to work have reportedly been spotted in the latest Android Canary build (ZP11.251212.007) for the Pixel 9 series.
However, it's worth noting that the required files were not found in the affordable model of the Pixel 9 lineup, the Pixel 9a. The files were also missing from the firmware of older Pixel models, including the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.
The appearance of Quick Share files needed to send files from Android to iPhones on the Pixel 9 series indicates that Google is keeping its promise of bringing the feature to older Pixel models as well. However, it's hard to comment on when this capability will be publicly available in a stable build. One main reason behind that is that Google itself has not shared a specific timeline for when this feature will land on more Pixel devices.
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Still, if I had to take a guess, I would say the feature could become available with Android 16 QPR3, or Google could roll it out with Android 17. However, it will be interesting to see if the tech giant follows the same approach of bringing the feature to only a particular Pixel line again, or introduces it across multiple Pixel series phones together.
How Google made AirDrop work on Pixel phones
Back of the Pixel 9 Pro. | Image by PhoneArena
Since AirDrop used to be one of Apple's exclusive features, you may wonder what happened behind the scenes that now allows it to work with Pixel 10 devices as well. The major credit for this goes to the European Union.
Let's start with the basics. You've probably heard about Apple's Continuity features, which allow you to seamlessly transfer data between different Apple devices that are connected to each other. These Continuity features, like AirDrop, rely on Apple Wireless Direct Link (AWDL), one of Apple's proprietary protocols, which manages the connection between two Apple devices and shares data between them.
Since AWDL wasn't a standard that any other company, like Google, could use, the AirDrop feature was limited to Apple devices for so long. However, in early 2025, the European Union passed a ruling that required Apple to adopt the Wi-Fi Aware standard with iOS 26 and iPadOS 26 instead of its default AWDL protocol.
The Wi-Fi Aware standard has been part of Android since version 8.0. As a result, Android's Quick Share feature now works with Apple's AirDrop, provided the iPhone or iPad you're using runs iOS 26 or iPadOS 26, respectively. Since Android 8.0 is quite old, most Android smartphones today are technically capable of this feature. It's now up to manufacturers to decide when they introduce it on their devices.
Which method do you use to transfer files between iPhone and Android?
Through apps like WhatsApp.
35.71%
Dedicated transfer apps.
57.14%
Using cloud platforms like Google Drive.
7.14%
The old Bluetooth method.
0%
Transferring files has never been this easy
I still remember the days when my iPhone friends used to share photos with each other through AirDrop, while I stayed quiet in one corner with my Pixel 10. The only option I had was to transfer photos through platforms like WhatsApp by converting them into document format to ensure the quality wasn't lost in the transfer.
But with Quick Share's interoperability with Apple's AirDrop, I can now easily share photos and other files between my Pixel 10 and my friend's iPhone. I'm really hopeful that this feature will soon be introduced to more Pixel devices as well, especially since its files have been spotted in the Pixel 9 series too.
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