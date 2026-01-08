Your favorite iPhone feature could soon land on more Pixel phones

Quickly share files between Pixel and iPhone





Pixel 10

Recommended For You

Pixel 9 series as well. The system files required for the feature to work have reportedly been spotted in the latest Android Canary build (ZP11.251212.007) for the



Google might be looking to expand the feature to more devices, as a new report suggests it could be coming to theseries as well. The system files required for the feature to work have reportedly been spotted in the latest Android Canary build (ZP11.251212.007) for the Pixel 9 series.

Pixel 9 series indicates that Google is keeping its promise of bringing the feature to older Pixel models as well. However, it's hard to comment on when this capability will be publicly available in a stable build. One main reason behind that is that Google itself has not shared a specific timeline for when this feature will land on more Pixel devices.



Recommended For You The appearance of Quick Share files needed to send files from Android to iPhones on theseries indicates that Google is keeping its promise of bringing the feature to older Pixel models as well. However, it's hard to comment on when this capability will be publicly available in a stable build. One main reason behind that is that Google itself has not shared a specific timeline for when this feature will land on more Pixel devices.



Still, if I had to take a guess, I would say the feature could become available with Android 16 QPR3, or Google could roll it out with Android 17. However, it will be interesting to see if the tech giant follows the same approach of bringing the feature to only a particular Pixel line again, or introduces it across multiple Pixel series phones together.

How Google made AirDrop work on Pixel phones



Since AirDrop used to be one of Apple's exclusive features, you may wonder what happened behind the scenes that now allows it to work with Pixel 10 devices as well. The major credit for this goes to the European Union.



Since AirDrop used to be one of Apple's exclusive features, you may wonder what happened behind the scenes that now allows it to work withdevices as well. The major credit for this goes to the European Union.

Let's start with the basics. You've probably heard about Apple's Continuity features, which allow you to seamlessly transfer data between different Apple devices that are connected to each other. These Continuity features, like AirDrop, rely on Apple Wireless Direct Link (AWDL), one of Apple's proprietary protocols, which manages the connection between two Apple devices and shares data between them.









Since AWDL wasn't a standard that any other company, like Google, could use, the AirDrop feature was limited to Apple devices for so long. However, in early 2025, the European Union passed a ruling that required Apple to adopt the Wi-Fi Aware standard with iOS 26 and iPadOS 26 instead of its default AWDL protocol.

iOS 26 or iPadOS 26, respectively. Since Android 8.0 is quite old, most Android smartphones today are technically capable of this feature. It's now up to The Wi-Fi Aware standard has been part of Android since version 8.0. As a result, Android's Quick Share feature now works with Apple's AirDrop, provided the iPhone or iPad you're using runsor iPadOS 26, respectively. Since Android 8.0 is quite old, most Android smartphones today are technically capable of this feature. It's now up to manufacturers to decide when they introduce it on their devices

Which method do you use to transfer files between iPhone and Android? Through apps like WhatsApp. 35.71% Dedicated transfer apps. 57.14% Using cloud platforms like Google Drive. 7.14% The old Bluetooth method. 0% Vote 14 Votes

Transferring files has never been this easy





Pixel 10



I still remember the days when my iPhone friends used to share photos with each other through AirDrop, while I stayed quiet in one corner with my. The only option I had was to transfer photos through platforms like WhatsApp by converting them into document format to ensure the quality wasn't lost in the transfer.

But with Quick Share's interoperability with Apple's AirDrop, I can now easily share photos and other files between my Pixel 10 and my friend's iPhone. I'm really hopeful that this feature will soon be introduced to more Pixel devices as well, especially since its files have been spotted in the Pixel 9 series too.

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART $20 /mo $25 $5 off (20%) Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout. Buy at Visible