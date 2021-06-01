$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View
Samsung Android Processors

First Exynos chip with AMD GPU details revealed; could come to Galaxy S22

Iskren Gaidarov
By Iskren Gaidarov
Jun 01, 2021, 4:21 AM
First Exynos chip with AMD GPU details revealed; could come to Galaxy S22
AMD’s CEO, Dr. Lisa Su stated during a keynote at the virtual Computex 2021 conference that the next Samsung Exynos processor will be made in partnership between the two companies. In the press release, it says that the processor will have AMD RDNA 2 architecture-based graphics IP with ray tracing and variable rate shading.

What this means is that the next Exynos chip, the Exynos 2200, will use an AMD GPU, which was confirmed by Samsung back in January. Variable rate shading is a feature that increases rendering performance and quality by varying the shading rate for different regions of the frame. Ray tracing is a rendering technique for 3D games that generates an image by tracing the path of light as pixels in an image plane and simulating the effects of its encounters with virtual objects.

Dr. Lisa Su also announced that further details should be expected from Samsung later this year, so we can expect the next generation Exynos processor to be released in the second half of 2021 and be used in the 2022 Galaxy S22 series. There are reports suggesting that the chip will also rival Apple’s M1, as there are plans for the chip to be used on laptops. 

Samsung and AMD partnered back in 2019 to work on new GPU architecture for mobile devices. Samsung wanted to upgrade from its current Arm Mali GPU, which lacks performance in comparison to competitor Qualcomm’s GPUs. 

It sure looks like we might have a beast of a processor on the horizon, closing the gap with the competition and freeing Samsung from its dependability on Snapdragon processors.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Cloud vs external SSD/HDD storage: Which one to choose depending on your needs
by Martin Filipov,  2
Cloud vs external SSD/HDD storage: Which one to choose depending on your needs
Apple's AirPods and AirPods Pro are both on sale at incredibly low prices right now
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Apple's AirPods and AirPods Pro are both on sale at incredibly low prices right now
Best Google Photos alternatives
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Best Google Photos alternatives
Free unlimited Google Photos storage ends today
by Alan Friedman,  0
Free unlimited Google Photos storage ends today
Best iPad deals at Best Buy, Amazon, Verizon and more
by Radoslav Minkov,  1
Best iPad deals at Best Buy, Amazon, Verizon and more
Google Photos "High quality" vs "Original": What's the difference and should you care
by Milen Y.,  42
Google Photos "High quality" vs "Original": What's the difference and should you care

Featured stories

Popular stories
Free unlimited Google Photos storage ends today
Popular stories
Google Photos "High quality" vs "Original": What's the difference and should you care
Popular stories
Goodbye, Google Photos: How I switched to my own cloud service
Popular stories
Official new product video for Sony's WF-1000XM4 wireless Bluetooth earbuds leaks

Popular stories

Popular stories
These apps drain your battery the most and take up all of your storage
Popular stories
Official new product video for Sony's WF-1000XM4 wireless Bluetooth earbuds leaks
Popular stories
Goodbye, Google Photos: How I switched to my own cloud service
Popular stories
New Samsung TV ad leaks Under Panel Camera (UPC) for the Galaxy Z Fold 3
Popular stories
The Moto G Stylus 5G might finally be right around the corner with a low price and lots of storage
Popular stories
Best Memorial Day deals on smartphones

Hot phones

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless