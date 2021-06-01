First Exynos chip with AMD GPU details revealed; could come to Galaxy S22
Dr. Lisa Su also announced that further details should be expected from Samsung later this year, so we can expect the next generation Exynos processor to be released in the second half of 2021 and be used in the 2022 Galaxy S22 series. There are reports suggesting that the chip will also rival Apple’s M1, as there are plans for the chip to be used on laptops.
Samsung and AMD partnered back in 2019 to work on new GPU architecture for mobile devices. Samsung wanted to upgrade from its current Arm Mali GPU, which lacks performance in comparison to competitor Qualcomm’s GPUs.
It sure looks like we might have a beast of a processor on the horizon, closing the gap with the competition and freeing Samsung from its dependability on Snapdragon processors.