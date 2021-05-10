Exynos 2200 chip to rival Apple M1 with AMD GPU; be used in phones and laptops
Samsung and AMD could take on Apple's M1 with the Exynos 2200
Industry sources speaking to Korea Economic Daily have revealed that Samsung has plans to announce a high-end Exynos chipset in the second half of 2021, likely to be the rumored Exynos 2200.
Samsung’s next-gen Exynos processor is going to be built on the 5-nanometer manufacturing process. It’ll offer improved functions and “extraordinary computing power and battery efficiency,” per the sources.
Specifically mentioned in the report is the possibility that Samsung may include it inside future smartphones, perhaps the Galaxy S22. If it makes its way to phones, it might also be used in upcoming tablets like the Galaxy Tab S8 or Galaxy Z Fold Tab.