Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
Samsung Windows Android Processors

Exynos 2200 chip to rival Apple M1 with AMD GPU; be used in phones and laptops

Joshua Swingle
By Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
May 10, 2021, 7:44 AM
Exynos 2200 chip to rival Apple M1 with AMD GPU; be used in phones and laptops
The powerful Apple M1 chipset was announced for Mac computers in November and Apple surprised the world last month when it decided to also add it to the newest iPad Pro models. Now, a report claims Samsung is working on its own Exynos-branded rival that’ll be used across even more devices.

Samsung and AMD could take on Apple's M1 with the Exynos 2200


Industry sources speaking to Korea Economic Daily have revealed that Samsung has plans to announce a high-end Exynos chipset in the second half of 2021, likely to be the rumored Exynos 2200.

The upcoming chipset will reportedly be the first to include a GPU that’s been co-developed with AMD. A licensing agreement with AMD was announced in mid-2019, but Samsung has yet to release a product that incorporates AMD’s GPU tech.

Samsung’s next-gen Exynos processor is going to be built on the 5-nanometer manufacturing process. It’ll offer improved functions and “extraordinary computing power and battery efficiency,” per the sources.

The Exynos 2200 chip is being tipped as a rival to the Apple M1. Initially, Samsung is expected to use it inside a Windows-powered laptop, but eventually the chipset use will be expanded to other devices.

Specifically mentioned in the report is the possibility that Samsung may include it inside future smartphones, perhaps the Galaxy S22. If it makes its way to phones, it might also be used in upcoming tablets like the Galaxy Tab S8 or Galaxy Z Fold Tab.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

OnePlus launches app that lets you share files across all your devices
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
OnePlus launches app that lets you share files across all your devices
OnePlus 9 Pro price, deals, and where to buy
by Iskren Gaidarov,  1
OnePlus 9 Pro price, deals, and where to buy
Xiaomi to release new Noise Cancelling earbuds on May 13
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
Xiaomi to release new Noise Cancelling earbuds on May 13
10 invaluable Amazon Prime benefits you didn't know about (2021)
by Martin Filipov,  1
10 invaluable Amazon Prime benefits you didn't know about (2021)
A Gucci bag, a Lexus, and a homicide: stolen iPhone tracking turns horribly wrong in Florida
by Daniel Petrov,  2
A Gucci bag, a Lexus, and a homicide: stolen iPhone tracking turns horribly wrong in Florida
Apple has been giving Zoom special treatment - the only app with iPad camera multitasking
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Apple has been giving Zoom special treatment - the only app with iPad camera multitasking

Featured stories

Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 will reportedly share the same release date as S21 FE
Popular stories
Latest Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch Active 4 leak tips new sizes
Popular stories
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G could cost less than $1,000
Popular stories
In-house Pixel 6 chipset increasingly likely as Google confirms existence of Whitechapel

Popular stories

Popular stories
Did you know that your Apple iPhone can do this?
Popular stories
Apple iPhone users need to install this security update now or face losing control of their phones
Popular stories
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G could cost less than $1,000
Popular stories
Newest Galaxy Z Fold 3 & Flip 3 leak points to unimpressive charging speeds
Popular stories
Apple appears ready to save diabetics large sums of money and plenty of pain
Popular stories
T-Mobile's last-minute Mother's Day deal can hook you up with a free 5G iPhone 12

Hot phones

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless