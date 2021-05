Exynos 2200 chip to rival Apple M1 with AMD GPU; be used in phones and laptops

Samsung and AMD could take on Apple's M1 with the Exynos 2200

The powerful Apple M1 chipset was announced for Mac computers in November and Apple surprised the world last month when it decided to also add it to the newest iPad Pro models. Now, a report claims Samsung is working on its own Exynos-branded rival that’ll be used across even more devices.Industry sources speaking tohave revealed that Samsung has plans to announce a high-end Exynos chipset in the second half of 2021, likely to be the rumored Exynos 2200.The upcoming chipset will reportedly be the first to include a GPU that’s been co-developed with AMD. A licensing agreement with AMD was announced in mid-2019, but Samsung has yet to release a product that incorporates AMD’s GPU tech.Samsung’s next-gen Exynos processor is going to be built on the 5-nanometer manufacturing process. It’ll offer improved functions and “extraordinary computing power and battery efficiency,” per the sources.The Exynos 2200 chip is being tipped as a rival to the Apple M1. Initially, Samsung is expected to use it inside a Windows-powered laptop, but eventually the chipset use will be expanded to other devices.Specifically mentioned in the report is the possibility that Samsung may include it inside future smartphones, perhaps the Galaxy S22 . If it makes its way to phones, it might also be used in upcoming tablets like the Galaxy Tab S8 or Galaxy Z Fold Tab