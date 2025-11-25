Amazon just made the iPad A16 even harder to resist — save $75 now

iPhone 16e – $299.99, 3-mo Total Wireless 5G+
Remember that generous iPad A16 discount Amazon launched when Black Friday Week kicked off last Thursday? Well, guess what? It’s now become slightly more attractive! Right now, you can grab the 128GB and 256GB variants for $75 off, which actually makes this Apple tablet cheaper than ever.

iPad A16, 128GB: now $75 off

$75 off (21%)
The iPad A16 has plunged to a new lowest price ever with Amazon's improved Black Friday Week offer. Right now, the device is going for $75 off its original price, which brings it under $275. That's a new best price ever, in case you're wondering.
Buy at Amazon

256GB iPad A16: save $75 at Amazon

$75 off (17%)
If 128GB of built-in storage isn't enough for you, I'd suggest you consider the 256GB model. Amazon has slashed $75 off its original price, making it cheaper than ever before, and a much smarter buy. Keep in mind, the sale is only available in select color variants.
Buy at Amazon



Sure, an extra $5 price cut isn’t a game-changer — but savings are savings, especially when you’re getting real value. While not as premium as the iPad Pro or Air lineups, it still beats many of the best budget Android options. That alone makes it a hot pick for those who want iPadOS at a lower price.

The highlight here is undoubtedly the A16 chip. As shown in benchmarks from the iPad A16 review, this processor delivers impressive potential. Everyday tasks are a breeze, and it even has some power left for heavier apps and multitasking.

I’m also seriously impressed by the design. While affordable, this bad boy looks almost as good as the Pro and Air models. Sure, it has rather thick bezels, but that’s certainly not a dealbreaker in my book. It strikes a nice balance between size and weight, so you can easily haul it into your backpack when traveling.

What about the display? This “base” iPad features an 11-inch LCD display with a 60Hz refresh rate. Yep, you don’t get any fancy stuff here — no ProMotion, no anti-reflective coatings. But I would still argue it’s more than decent for the price. Plus, even the latest iPad Air M3 models don’t have a 120Hz (or OLED) screen.

So, what do you think? Is the iPad A16 enough for your everyday needs? If so, I suggest you hurry up and grab those $75 in savings before Amazon’s improved Black Friday Week deal vanishes!

