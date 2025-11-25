Amazon just made the iPad A16 even harder to resist — save $75 now
An extra $5 off makes this iPadOS device cheaper than ever. Don't miss out.
iPad A16 discount Amazon launched when Black Friday Week kicked off last Thursday? Well, guess what? It’s now become slightly more attractive! Right now, you can grab the 128GB and 256GB variants for $75 off, which actually makes this Apple tablet cheaper than ever.Remember that generous
Sure, an extra $5 price cut isn’t a game-changer — but savings are savings, especially when you’re getting real value. While not as premium as the iPad Pro or Air lineups, it still beats many of the best budget Android options. That alone makes it a hot pick for those who want iPadOS at a lower price.
I’m also seriously impressed by the design. While affordable, this bad boy looks almost as good as the Pro and Air models. Sure, it has rather thick bezels, but that’s certainly not a dealbreaker in my book. It strikes a nice balance between size and weight, so you can easily haul it into your backpack when traveling.
So, what do you think? Is the iPad A16 enough for your everyday needs? If so, I suggest you hurry up and grab those $75 in savings before Amazon’s improved Black Friday Week deal vanishes!
The highlight here is undoubtedly the A16 chip. As shown in benchmarks from the iPad A16 review, this processor delivers impressive potential. Everyday tasks are a breeze, and it even has some power left for heavier apps and multitasking.
What about the display? This “base” iPad features an 11-inch LCD display with a 60Hz refresh rate. Yep, you don’t get any fancy stuff here — no ProMotion, no anti-reflective coatings. But I would still argue it’s more than decent for the price. Plus, even the latest iPad Air M3 models don’t have a 120Hz (or OLED) screen.
