Grab the Pixel 9 Pro Fold at a massive 30% off this Black Friday
Now's your chance to score $539 off the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold!
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold way too pricey even at $300 off this Black Friday? Well, Amazon now has a fantastic alternative for you. Likely for a limited time, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold can be yours for a whopping 30% off its original price. For context, that’s a massive $539 price cut and a deal you definitely don’t want to pass up.Is the
Right off the bat, I should point out that this isn’t actually the best deal I’ve ever come across. In fact, the e-commerce giant briefly launched a stupendous $600 price cut, which was then trumped by Best Buy’s even more generous $700 discount. But here’s the kicker: both of these deals went live back in August, vanished almost immediately... and haven’t returned since!
But what exactly does it bring to the table? For starters, it features a fantastic 6.3-inch OLED display and an even better-looking 8-inch main panel. Bright as day and with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, the main panel is a pure joy to use.
Factor in the long software support, the multiple AI features, and the decent battery life, and you’ve got one of the best foldables in 2025. And now, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is way cheaper than usual! Grab yours and save $539 this Black Friday.
Right off the bat, I should point out that this isn’t actually the best deal I’ve ever come across. In fact, the e-commerce giant briefly launched a stupendous $600 price cut, which was then trumped by Best Buy’s even more generous $700 discount. But here’s the kicker: both of these deals went live back in August, vanished almost immediately... and haven’t returned since!
I know, this Google Pixel phone may not be your primary pick at full price now that you can just buy its successor. But let’s face it: both devices look almost identical. Plus, the newer model doesn’t exactly bring enough meaningful upgrades to be the smarter choice for budget-conscious shoppers, especially when the Tensor G4-powered Android phone now costs nearly $140 less.
The device is no slouch when it comes to capturing memories. With a 48MP main lens on the rear, a 10.5MP ultra-wide, and a 10.8MP 5x periscope camera, it delivers lifelike colors and superb detail in all settings.
Factor in the long software support, the multiple AI features, and the decent battery life, and you’ve got one of the best foldables in 2025. And now, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is way cheaper than usual! Grab yours and save $539 this Black Friday.
Follow us on Google News
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: