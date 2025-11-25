Grab the Pixel 9 Pro Fold at a massive 30% off this Black Friday

Free Motorola Edge 2024, 2-mo Total Wireless 5G+
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A person interacts with the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.
View now at Amazon
Is the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold way too pricey even at $300 off this Black Friday? Well, Amazon now has a fantastic alternative for you. Likely for a limited time, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold can be yours for a whopping 30% off its original price. For context, that’s a massive $539 price cut and a deal you definitely don’t want to pass up.

Save 30% on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold at Amazon

$539 off (30%)
The Pixel 9 Pro Fold has become one of the most impressive foldable phones you can now get at a seriously affordable price. Amazon has just improved its discount, now letting you save a whopping 30% on this powerful device. Don't waste time and save big while it lasts.
Buy at Amazon



Right off the bat, I should point out that this isn’t actually the best deal I’ve ever come across. In fact, the e-commerce giant briefly launched a stupendous $600 price cut, which was then trumped by Best Buy’s even more generous $700 discount. But here’s the kicker: both of these deals went live back in August, vanished almost immediately... and haven’t returned since!

I know, this Google Pixel phone may not be your primary pick at full price now that you can just buy its successor. But let’s face it: both devices look almost identical. Plus, the newer model doesn’t exactly bring enough meaningful upgrades to be the smarter choice for budget-conscious shoppers, especially when the Tensor G4-powered Android phone now costs nearly $140 less.

But what exactly does it bring to the table? For starters, it features a fantastic 6.3-inch OLED display and an even better-looking 8-inch main panel. Bright as day and with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, the main panel is a pure joy to use.

The device is no slouch when it comes to capturing memories. With a 48MP main lens on the rear, a 10.5MP ultra-wide, and a 10.8MP 5x periscope camera, it delivers lifelike colors and superb detail in all settings.

Factor in the long software support, the multiple AI features, and the decent battery life, and you’ve got one of the best foldables in 2025. And now, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is way cheaper than usual! Grab yours and save $539 this Black Friday.

Unlimited plans for $15/mo at Mint!

$180
$360
$180 off (50%)
Mint Mobile is also offering an incredible bargain for those seeking unlimited data! The carrier's latest deal lets you grab any unlimited plan for just $15/mo, bringing the 12-month Unlimited plan to $180 instead of $360.
Buy at Mint Mobile
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15306 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
