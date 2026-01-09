Uber-premium OnePlus 13 says it wants its crown back and is now $100 off
The phone is still worth getting, so don't hesitate!
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OnePlus 15 is selling with a generous trade-in discount and a freebie worth $180 at the official store. However, if you don’t have a device to trade in, you can still snag an uber-premium OnePlus phone at a cheaper price.I recently shared that the
Should you grab a OnePlus 13 with this deal? Honestly, I believe you should. Yes, it’s an older-gen device; however, it still delivers a tremendous amount of value, which is something we bargain hunters are always looking for.
Like most flagship phones from last year, this handsome fella boasts Qualcomm’s former flagship chipset for mobile devices, the Snapdragon 8 Elite. Thanks to that, the phone delivers insanely fast performance and can easily handle anything that comes its way. Sure, it’s not the model with 16GB of RAM, but 12GB is still plenty and enough for heavy multitasking without stutters.
As you’d expect from a high-end OnePlus phone, the OnePlus 13 also excels in the battery department, boasting a massive 6,000 mAh cell that can easily get you through a full day on a single charge. And when it’s depleted, the 80W fast charging on board can fill it back to 100% in about 43 minutes, which is exceptionally fast. Even better, OnePlus has included an 80W charger in the box, saving you extra cash.
The OnePlus 13, which was the tech giant’s top-of-the-line phone not long ago, can currently be yours for $100 off its price. All you need to do is use the promo code “LASTCALL” at checkout. With this discount, you can get the model with 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM for just $799.99. That said, you can save more with a trade-in, making this a solid option if you don’t demand the latest and greatest OnePlus phone and are willing to go for an older model instead.
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Should you grab a OnePlus 13 with this deal? Honestly, I believe you should. Yes, it’s an older-gen device; however, it still delivers a tremendous amount of value, which is something we bargain hunters are always looking for.
Like most flagship phones from last year, this handsome fella boasts Qualcomm’s former flagship chipset for mobile devices, the Snapdragon 8 Elite. Thanks to that, the phone delivers insanely fast performance and can easily handle anything that comes its way. Sure, it’s not the model with 16GB of RAM, but 12GB is still plenty and enough for heavy multitasking without stutters.
High-end performance is nothing if it isn’t backed by a stunning display, which in the case of our friend here is a 6.8-inch OLED panel with a 3168 × 1440 resolution and HDR and Dolby Vision support. All that allows it to deliver breathtaking visuals regardless of whether you’re watching a movie or just streaming a YouTube video.
As you’d expect from a high-end OnePlus phone, the OnePlus 13 also excels in the battery department, boasting a massive 6,000 mAh cell that can easily get you through a full day on a single charge. And when it’s depleted, the 80W fast charging on board can fill it back to 100% in about 43 minutes, which is exceptionally fast. Even better, OnePlus has included an 80W charger in the box, saving you extra cash.
So, yeah! The phone is definitely worth grabbing at $100 off, especially when you factor in that it takes stunning photos with its 50MP main camera on top of everything I listed already. Just be sure to act fast and save now, as it would be a shame to miss this opportunity!
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