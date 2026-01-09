Uber-premium OnePlus 13 says it wants its crown back and is now $100 off

OnePlus 13 256GB: Save $100! $799 99 $899 99 $100 off (11%) The official OnePlus store lets you save $100 on the 256GB OnePlus 13 with no strings attached. Just type the promo code "LASTCALL" at checkout. Additionally, you can save more with an eligible trade-in. The phone is worth every penny, so don't hesitate—grab one for less today! Buy at OnePlus

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OnePlus 13

OnePlus 13

Should you grab awith this deal? Honestly, I believe you should. Yes, it’s an older-gen device; however, it still delivers a tremendous amount of value, which is something we bargain hunters are always looking for.Like most flagship phones from last year, this handsome fella boasts Qualcomm’s former flagship chipset for mobile devices, the Snapdragon 8 Elite. Thanks to that, the phone delivers insanely fast performance and can easily handle anything that comes its way. Sure, it’s not the model with 16GB of RAM, but 12GB is still plenty and enough for heavy multitasking without stutters.High-end performance is nothing if it isn’t backed by a stunning display, which in the case of our friend here is a 6.8-inch OLED panel with a 3168 × 1440 resolution and HDR and Dolby Vision support. All that allows it to deliver breathtaking visuals regardless of whether you’re watching a movie or just streaming a YouTube video.As you’d expect from a high-end OnePlus phone, thealso excels in the battery department, boasting a massive 6,000 mAh cell that can easily get you through a full day on a single charge. And when it’s depleted, the 80W fast charging on board can fill it back to 100% in about 43 minutes, which is exceptionally fast. Even better, OnePlus has included an 80W charger in the box, saving you extra cash.So, yeah! The phone is definitely worth grabbing at $100 off, especially when you factor in that it takes stunning photos with its 50MP main camera on top of everything I listed already. Just be sure to act fast and save now, as it would be a shame to miss this opportunity!